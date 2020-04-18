Zomato to start contactless dining in restaurants once lockdown ends

tech

Zomato has been running its normal services amid this Covid-19 lockdown, and has introduced groceries delivery as well. Zomato has now announced contactless dining which it plans to implement in its partner restaurants once the lockdown lifts and things go back to normal.

Zomato’s contactless dining aims to minimise contact with things like menu cards and bill books which are often touched by diners. Zomato wants to replace this by allowing users to order directly from their phone and make the payment as well. Zomato Gold already offers its subscribers the option to pay through the app where they get a 20% discount. However this new contactless dining will be available for all Zomato users.

Zomato’s contactless dining to begin once lockdown lifts. ( Zomato )

With contactless dining, users will scan a QR code on the table which will pull up the restaurant’s menu on their smartphone. Users will also be able to place their orders directly through the Zomato app. They will also be able to modify their order from the app itself. Lastly, they will be able to pay the bill from the app. Zomato is working on more features like letting the user pay just for them or the whole table. Presumably, the food will still be delivered by the waiter/waitress.

Zomato said it will start reaching out to restaurants in the coming weeks for contactless dining so that it can be ready once people are allowed to start dining out. The food delivery app has been operating normally amid the lockdown for restaurants which are still active. It also recently started showing the temperature of the rider on the app.