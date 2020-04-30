Zoom admits it doesn’t have 300 million daily active users

tech

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:45 IST

Earlier this month, video conferencing app Zoom claimed that it had 300 million daily active users on its platform, stunning everyone with its stellar growth. Now, the company has corrected the misleading figure saying that it has 300 million daily meeting participants.

According to a report by The Verge, Zoom in its blog earlier this month wrote that it had “more than 300 million daily users” and that “more than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.” Now, Zoom has silently corrected the blog saying that it has “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants.”

While the difference between the two metrics may seem insignificant, but in reality there is a world of difference between the two. Daily active users (DAU) are unique while daily meeting participants can be counted multiple times. For better understanding, picture this: you attend five video conferences on Zoom today. Zoom will count you as one DAU and five daily meeting participants for today. This is why the claim that the company made earlier this month in its blog post is somewhat misleading.

Zoom has not only corrected its blog but it has also apologised for the error. “In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part,” Zoom said in a statement to the publication.