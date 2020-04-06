e-paper
Home / Tech / Zoom CEO responds to privacy and security concerns: Here’s what he said

Zoom CEO responds to privacy and security concerns: Here’s what he said

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Zoom has announced a 90-day feature freeze to focus on privacy issues.
Zoom has announced a 90-day feature freeze to focus on privacy issues.(AP)
         

Zoom has been in the centre of a privacy storm off lately. Now, Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan in an interview has admitted that while the company’s intentions are good, there have been some misstep along the way.

In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, the Zoom CEO said that the app was initially built for large enterprise customers. However, the Covid-19 crisis introduced several new use-cases for the app, something that they hadn’t focused on before.

“Our service was built to serve big and large enterprise customers. However, during this covid-19 crisis, we moved too fast....Our intentions to serve customers are good. However, there have been some missteps,” Yuan said.

He also said that the company would fix those missteps in the days to come. “We should have double checked everything...We want to take actions to fix those missteps,” he added.

Yuan’s interview follows a blog post published by him earlier this month wherein he detailed the series of steps that his company was taking in order to address the privacy and security concerns. He announced a 90-day feature freeze during which time, the company would focus all its resources on fixing the privacy and security issues. In addition to that Zoom would also conduct a comprehensive review with third-party experts, prepare a transparency report and enhance its bug bounty program to mitigate all issues.

