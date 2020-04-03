e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Zoom disables feature that was exposing users’ LinkedIn profiles

Zoom disables feature that was exposing users’ LinkedIn profiles

This feature was matching anonymous users to their LinkedIn profiles.

tech Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at Nasdaq as his company holds its IPO in New York. Millions of people are now working from home as part of the intensifying fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan attends the opening bell at Nasdaq as his company holds its IPO in New York. Millions of people are now working from home as part of the intensifying fight against the coronavirus outbreak. (AP)
         

Zoom’s popularity skyrocketed over the Covid-19 lockdown. While that was all well and good, the increased use brought in heightened scrutiny to the company’s data practices and a whole hoard of skeletons seem to be tumbling out of that cupboard.

The New York Times has now discovered that Zoom has been supporting a data-mining feature in the app that automatically matches user names and email IDs to their LinkedIn profiles. And this happens not only when you sign in, but also if you were anonymous and used a pseudonym on the call.

Also Read: Zoom says its video calls are not end-to-end encrypted, users hacked with porn content: Here’s what happened

If another user on the meeting subscribed to a service called LinkedIn Sales Navigator, they were able to access the LinkedIn profiles of all other people on the chat meeting by clicking an icon next to their names. And this could be done with those users’ knowledge and consent.

When asked by NYT, Zoom said that they take their users’ privacy “extremely seriously” and would disable the feature. LinkedIn told NYT that they would be suspending Zoom integration while they “investigate further”.

Zoom has made a lot of changes to their practices to deal with the recent privacy backlash. It all started when a software engineer discovered that Zoom was dodging macOS restrictions to install itself without users’ consent. Zoom issued an update and removed this. CEO Eric S Yuan recently announced a 90-day feature freeze to fix security and privacy issues.

Also Read: Zoom apologizes for privacy issues, announces a 90-day feature freeze

Zoom also updates the iOS app last week to remove the code that shared data with Facebook and has rewritten parts of its privacy policy after it was discovered that the policy did not prevent the company from using users’ personal data for targeted ads.

top news
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against misbehaving Jamaat members
Yogi Adityanath orders NSA against misbehaving Jamaat members
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
‘It is a nightmare’: Why Tablighi Jamaat-linked infections have the Centre worried
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Cremation of bodies of Covid-19 patients is safe, says Bengal health dept
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
Covid 19 Live: PM Modi shares 5-point mantra in a meet with sportspersons
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
We don’t even need to talk: Kohli picks 2 cricketers he loves to bat with
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
WhatsApp launches fact-checking service for coronavirus hoaxes in Italy
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
Ambassador, first Made-in-India car, gets an EV makeover in this concept design
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech