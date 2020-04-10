Zoom hack: Privacy, security features introduced ever since ‘Zoombombing’

tech

Although Zoom has garnered millions of new customers over the past one month, it has also faced a lot of heat for its privacy and security issues. Ever since the first ‘zoombombing’ hack reported late last month, the firm has been trying hard to win back users’ trust by introducing new features every other day that makes privacy and security better. While some are yet to arrive, many have been introduced already. So, we compiled a list of new features that Zoom video conferencing app introduced ever since ‘Zoombombing’.

Zoom introduced “specialised clients” called Zoom Connectors to translate between encrypted meetings and legacy systems. These operate in Zoom’s cloud and keeps the content encrypted.

The company also rolled out two password settings where one requires a password for Personal Meeting ID (PMI), and the other requires a password for meetings which have already been scheduled. This means that users who manually join a meeting by entering the meeting ID will have to enter the password as well.

The application gets ‘Security’ icon that lets hosts and co-hosts access functions like Lock the meeting, Enable the Waiting Room, Remove participants and more at one place. Features like Waiting Rooms and Meeting Passwords are switched on by default.

The update also removes Meeting IDs from being displayed to all the members in the video call.

Keeping the meeting ID private is essential as it protects all the people on the meeting from unwanted attendees dropping in on the discussions. This happened to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who took a screenshot of his remote Zoom meeting and ended up exposing the meeting ID of a sensitive government call.

Zoom’s updates will likely keep coming in as the company continues to address these issues. The company has also hired Facebook’s ex-security chief Alex Stamos as a consultant.