Zoom not a safe platform: MHA issues advisory on safe usage of the app

tech

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:53 IST

Video conferencing app Zoom has been in the middle of a privacy storm in the past couple of weeks. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory cautioning individuals on the safe usage of the app.

According to advisory, MHA has deemed Zoom as an unsafe platform and it is asking individuals using the video conferencing app to adhere to certain security settings in a bid to safeguard their meetings from malicious attackers.

The ministry in a two-page long document is asking to enable security settings, such as the Lock Meeting feature, while on a conference call to safeguard their data. The ministry has also detailed a list of checks or the features that users can adhere to in order to safeguard their meetings and their data from hackers.

MHA issues advisory, says Zoom not secure video conferencing platform for private individuals. Mentions guidelines for those who still want to use it. pic.twitter.com/b900JOw1Si — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 16, 2020

Here is the list of checks shared by the MHA:

-- Setting new user ID and password for each

meeting.

-- Enabling the Waiting Room feature in order to ensure that a user can enter only when the host conducting the meeting permits him to.

-- Disabling join before host feature.

-- Allowing screen sharing by host only.

-- Disabling “Allow removed participants to re-join” feature.

-- Restricting file transfer option.

-- Restricting recording feature.

-- Ending the meeting and not just leaving it.

The MHA said that that adhering to these safety practices would not only prevent unauthorised entry into the meeting rooms, but it would also DOS attacks and prevent authorised people to carry out malicious tasks within various conferences.