Zoom’s latest update brings better encryption, default password for meetings

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:46 IST

Zoom has rolled out a new update which again addresses security concerns the video conferencing app has been dealing with. Zoom 5.0 comes with updates on encryption, meeting passwords which should prevent zoombombing, and more.

Zoom 5.0 update brings support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption which will enhance protection for user data. This will enable stronger “confidentiality and integrity assurances” for users’ Zoom meetings, webinars and phone data, Zoom said in its release. This is however not the end-to-end encryption which Zoom had first claimed but was later found out to have a different work process altogether. This encryption standard will be enabled in all Zoom accounts by May 30.

Another highlight of this update is making meeting passwords enabled by default. This was one major reason behind people hacking into meetings. Now passwords for Zoom meetings will be turned on by default for users on Zoom’s Basic, single-licence Pro, and K-12 accounts. Administered accounts will also have the option of improving password quality by increasing the length, adding special characters and making it alphanumeric.

Passwords on cloud recordings are also set by default except for the meeting host. Also cloud recordings will require a complex password. Zoom 5.0 also comes with an easier way to access the app’s security features. There’s a security icon now in the meeting menu bar which can be used for all the features. This can also be used to report a user to Zoom.

More features on Zoom 5.0 include waiting room default-on for education, basic and single-licence Pro accounts. There’s also an easier way for users in larger organisations to search for meetings, chat and phone contacts with a new data structure.

Zoom’s new features have already started rolling out and should be available to all users. The GCM encryption standard and report user features will start rolling out next week.