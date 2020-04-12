Zoom’s top five features every user should know

tech

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:47 IST

Even as millions of users around the world are working remotely, videoconferencing applications are gaining huge traction. Pick of the season is Zoom. The video conferencing app has become quite popular as its daily meetings topped 200 million in the month of March.

The growth has come despite wide security and privacy concerns. This, however, hasn’t stopped from people using the app. People like the app for its simple interface, ease of use, and several unique features. The video calling experience is also better than many. If you’re using Zoom, here are some of the key features you should know.

Background changing

One of the most unique features of Zoom is ability to change the background. The feature has allowed users to become more creative with their video conferences. Interestingly enough, rivals such as Microsoft Teams have also launched background changing feature. To get started, open Zoom app, go to in-app settings, choose virtual background, and select the image you want. You can choose from the preset themes or upload your own.

Beauty mode

Beauty mode on video calls? This feature has been available on a few smartphones for years. Zoom is one of the very few video conferencing apps to support this. You can find the “touch up my appearance” feature under the video settings in the app.

Basic privacy

If you are on Zoom but don’t want others to see you or hear you, you can simply turn off the camera and mic by default. In order to do so, open the app, go to in-app settings, select audio, and then tap on mute microphone before joining a meeting. You can also do the same for videos.

Bonus: On the desktop, you can mute and unmute the audio by clicking on the space bar.

Record

Zoom also allows users to record their video conferences. The video recording facility is available on apps like Skype as well. To record a videoconference, go to settings, then recordings and toggle the button to start. There will also be a prompt to show that you’re recording a video.

Gallery view

Zoom’s one of the biggest features is allowing a larger number of participants in a meeting. Switching to gallery view gives you a broader view of the conference. You can have up to 49 windows opened in one gallery view.

Screen sharing

You can also share your screen with your friends in a Zoom call. At the toolbar, you’ll notice a “Share screen” icon. Click on it to share your desktop. You will also have control on either to share the entire desktop or just one window.