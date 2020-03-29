Zoom, the viral video conferencing app, races to the top of Google Play Store

tech

Zoom is becoming increasingly popular as millions of users are turning to the video conferencing app for communication amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Zoom’s popularity is no longer restricted to the West as the Android version of the app has raced to the top charts of Google Play Store.

On the Google Play Store (India version), Zoom’s Android app is at the top under the “top free” section. The app is followed by TikTok, UVideo, Aaj Tak, Helo, and Shareit. WhatsApp is at the sixth position of the rankings. Zoom, rated 4 stars on Play Store, has over 50 million downloads. Most downloads have come in the recent weeks.

Zoom’s meteoric rise comes despite the availability of legacy video conferencing applications such as Google Hangouts and Microsoft Teams. Microsoft’s Teams is also seeing a big spike in usage currently. Zoom, however, has been a social media hit.

The app comes with a simple to use interface and a variety of features that appeal to the younger generation. For instance, the free version allows users to add up to 100 participants, unlimited 1 to 1 meetings, and 40-minutes group callings, and more.

Apart from professional and educational purposes, Zoom is also being for other purposes as well. Some are even hosting virtual birthday parties.

Zoom also found itself in a controversy when it was discovered the iOS version was sending data to Facebook. The company later disabled the vulnerability.