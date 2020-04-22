Zoom update: App to let users report meeting participants to help bust Zoombombers

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:40 IST

Zoom is trying to cope up with all the security issues in the app and as a recent feature update, it has added a way for hosts to report meeting participants.

This addition comes as a part of Zoom’s release notes published on April 19.

In theory, what this feature will allow is for the company to track down trolls and Zoombombers who are sharing inappropriate and explicit content by hacking into video calls. Zoom says that this feature will be available from April 26.

“This feature will generate a report which will be sent to the Zoom Trust and Safety team to evaluate any misuse of the platform and block a user if necessary,” Zoom said in the update notes.

Account owners and admins will be able to turn on the setting on their apps once launched. Post this, if anyone on the call is sharing inappropriate material, the host can report them.

Zoombombing has become one of the most troublesome issues for the video-conferencing app with hackers screening objectionable content in the middle of an ongoing meeting. Zoom took another feature call earlier when they turned on passwords and waiting room for meetings by default for free users and for users with a single license (the cheapest tier) on April 5.

Zoom has also removed Meeting IDs from the meeting title bars, so if anyone shares a screenshot of the meeting, the meeting ID can no longer be seen and hackers cannot join.