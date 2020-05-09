e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Zoombombing:Hacker streams sex abuse video in a Zoom call with 60 kids

Zoombombing:Hacker streams sex abuse video in a Zoom call with 60 kids

The incident occurred when the class was being hosted this week by a sports club in Plymouth, Devon.

tech Updated: May 09, 2020 17:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Shweta Ganjoo
London
The police officers urged people to understand their device’s security settings.
The police officers urged people to understand their device’s security settings.(REUTERS)
         

In a shocking tale of zoombombing, a hacker streamed child sex abuse footage when about 60 children were participating in a fitness class over video meet app Zoom in Plymouth in southwest England.

The incident occurred when the class was being hosted this week by a sports club in Plymouth, Devon, and suddenly, the young participants were exposed to the “extremely distressing” material, reports BBC.

According to local police, the hacker which was yet to be identified gained access after the Zoom call’s details were published on online forums.

“We are working closely with Plymouth Safeguarding Children’s Partnership and I request that, if you have been affected by this, then you come forward and let us know who you are so we can provide the necessary advice and support,” detective officer Lesley Bulley was quoted as saying.

The police officers urged people to understand their device’s security settings.

The NSPCC children’s charity told the media there was a worrying pattern of meetings held on Zoom being “bombed” with images of child sexual abuse.

According to The Guardian, Other Zoom meetings that have been targeted with similar zoombombing include a wine-tasting event in Manchester that left some participants in tears.

Last month, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned people about porn material being popped up during the Zoom video meetings.

The Boston branch of the law enforcement agency said it has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.

In late March, a Massachusetts-based high school reported that while a teacher was conducting an online class using the teleconferencing software Zoom, an unidentified individual(s) dialed into the classroom.

top news
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Protesters stop ambulance, keep bodies on road demanding Vizag plant be shut
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
Bank defaulters flee country, CBI files case following SBI complaint after 4 yrs
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
He’s an idiot: Rohit recalls funny story when he began opening with Dhawan
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
In times of social distancing, recreational vehicles hold key to vacations
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
SRK’s Trinbago Knight Riders to distribute food hampers amid pandemic
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In