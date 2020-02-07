ZTE beats Xiaomi, Oppo to launch the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 865-powered phone

tech

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 16:32 IST

Chinese smartphone brand ZTE has launched the first phone with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 smartphone. ZTE Axon 10s Pro is also the first phone to use the new LPDDR5 RAM. ZTE announced its latest flagship smartphone in China. But pricing and availability details of the Axon 10s Pro haven’t been revealed as yet.

With the Snapdragon 865 chipset, the Axon 10s Pro comes with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support. Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 865 chipset last December. More phones in the pipeline with this chipset include the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Oppo Find X2 which is launching later this month.

In terms of design, the Axon 10s Pro features a dewdrop-styled notch on top. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 5G branding is visible at the rear panel. The phone comes in only one black colour.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro features a 6.47-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The smartphone comes in two storage variants of 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. There’s no microSD card slot available for storage expansion on the Axon 10s Pro. It also comes with UFS 3.0 storage for data transfer.

For photography, ZTE Axon 10s Pro sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There’s a 20-megapixel camera up front for selfies on the ZTE Axon 10s Pro.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+. On the software front, it runs Android 10 with MiFavor 10 layered on top.