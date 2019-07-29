ZTE working on a slider phone with dual-selfie camera

tech

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:06 IST

Chinese handset maker ZTE has filed a patent for a smartphone with a slider design and two selfie cameras. This comes barely a month after the company filed a patent for a smartphone with dial punch-hole cameras.

The patent diagram reveals that the phone will sport two front cameras which will be hidden behind the display and are only revealed when the top slider is moved down.

However, the rear panel of the device reveals a setup of two cameras and fingerprint sensor, a report in tigermobiles.com said on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Here are the top smartphones in India under Rs 20,000

According to the patent diagram, the smartphone has a volume rocker and power key on its right side and the SIM card slot on the left.

At the top is the headphone jack, with the USB-C port and primary microphone located at the bottom.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:06 IST