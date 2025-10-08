Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
10 best 4K smart TV discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG and more that you should not miss

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Grab the best smart TV discounts on Amazon 2025 from top brands. Enjoy premium entertainment with incredible offers on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.

Best overall

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Smart Google TV

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2-2 Years Warranty for Limited Period View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE86AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

Hisense 126cm (50 inches) E63N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google LED TV 50E63N View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

Budget friendly

acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDGGR2851AD View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Value for money

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

BLACK+DECKER 109 cm (43 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU43UD2875ATIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,499

VU 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43GLOQLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

Amazon is rolling out some of the biggest smart TV discounts of 2025, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment setup. From compact HD models to massive 4K and QLED screens, these deals bring premium features at surprisingly affordable prices.

Watch smarter, spend lesser with 4K TV discounts
Watch smarter, spend lesser with 4K TV discounts

With leading brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi offering exciting price cuts, there’s something for every type of viewer. In this article, we’ve listed the 10 best smart TV discounts on Amazon 2025, each offering stunning visuals, smart connectivity, and excellent performance for every budget.

Samsung’s Crystal 4K Vista is a 43-inch smart LED TV blending striking design with exceptional 4K clarity. The slim look and powerful Crystal Processor 4K ensure every scene has vibrant colours and crisp detail, pleasing fans of rich visuals. Extensive smart features, including Alexa/Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, and endless free content, offer a connected entertainment environment. With multi-method connectivity (HDMI, USB, Ethernet, WiFi), immersive sound, and Knox Security, this TV fits varied lifestyles.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+ support
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2
Sound Output
20 W, Object Tracking Sound

Reasons to buy

Stylish, slim bezel-less design

Robust smart features (Alexa, Google Assistant, IoT)

Reasons to avoid

Mixed user sound quality feedback

Some found installation/remotes inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the crystal-clear display, rich colour, and value pricing. Sound and functionality have mixed reviews, and experiences with the remote and installation vary.

Why choose this product?

Choose this TV for an affordable, well-connected 4K experience backed by Samsung’s build quality and smart ecosystem.

The LG UA82 Series 4K LED TV presents spectacular visuals with crisp clarity and dynamic tone mapping. The α7 AI Processor ensures smooth performance and superb upscaling for movies, sports, and gaming. AI enhancements, virtual surround sound, and webOS 25 bring an intuitive smart experience with built-in voice recognition, Google Home integration, and over 100 free LG Channels.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10 / HLG
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 W, AI Sound Virtual 9.1.2

Reasons to buy

Excellent sound and picture clarity

Smooth performance with broad app support

Reasons to avoid

Sluggish UI speed

Mixed remote/installation experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the TV’s visual and audio clarity, smooth operation, and value. However, they mention a slow UI and remote issues.

Why choose this product?

Opt for sharp visuals, great sound, and versatile smart features in a trusted LG package.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch model brings flagship-level image refinement with the 4K Processor X1, MotionFlow XR, and advanced HDR for natural color and lifelike dark scenes. The bezel-less design feels modern, maximizing viewing for premium movie nights.

Sound shines with Dolby Atmos and DTS, enhanced by open baffle speakers. Google TV offers smooth interface and app selection. Service, installation, and remote quality are also notable strong points, making it an ideal choice for image and sound enthusiasts.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10/HLG, MotionFlow XR 100
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Reasons to buy

Accurate colour, great contrast

Comprehensive smart features

Reasons to avoid

Price point above the average segment

Limited remote included features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the picture quality and smooth installation. Service and value are highly praised.

Why choose this product?

Choose for vibrant visuals, premium sound, and top-notch smart features backed by Sony’s reliability.

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA brings cinematic brilliance into larger rooms, combining a flush, slim design with powerful 4K image refinement using X1 processor and Live Color technology. MotionFlow XR ensures action scenes are smooth and lifelike.

Its audio system is rich, featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X with open baffle speakers. The Google TV platform delivers robust app support, making it a top choice for home theaters and big screens seeking precision, depth, and immersive entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
55"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, 4K X-Reality Pro, HDR10/HLG
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Sound Output
20 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Reasons to buy

Large crisp display, accurate colours

Prompt installation & brand service

Reasons to avoid

Higher energy consumption

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers rate the image and sound quality highly and praise the installation service and value for the price.

Why choose this product?

Go for this model if you want immersive 4K, outstanding sound, and hassle-free setup from Sony.

This 55-inch Samsung model boasts a premium slim design and powerful Crystal Processor 4K for vivid cinematic visuals. HDR10+ and Mega Contrast deepen the display, ensuring movies are lifelike and sports action is smooth. The SolarCell remote adds eco-friendly convenience.

Smart connectivity is robust, with voice assistants, universal guide, and built-in IoT hub. Multi-device pairing, sound mirroring, and multiple HDMI/USB ports make it suitable for smart homes and gaming setups seeking crisp 4K clarity and flexibility.

Specifications

Screen Size
55"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10+, Motion Xcelerator
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.2
Sound Output
20 W, Object Tracking Sound

Reasons to buy

Advanced smart features, IoT integration

Slim, elegant looks

Reasons to avoid

Sound feedback is mixed among users

Some installation/remote inconsistency

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers applaud the vivid, crystal-clear visuals and colour. Sound, remote, and installation experiences are varied.

Why choose this product?

Samsung delivers a beautiful, feature-rich 4K experience perfect for smart homes.

Hisense’s E63N 50-inch TV combines Google TV interface and Google Chromecast for app-rich, seamless experiences. Dolby Atmos and 30W speakers deliver respectable sound for a mid-range model. The super bright panel with HDR10 and multiple picture modes lets users customize visuals.

Setup and initial handling may vary, but overall color and sharpness are effective for movies and streaming. Dual-band Wi-Fi, strong sound modes, and screen sharing make it a smart pick for families wanting smart versatility at a reasonable cost.

Specifications

Screen Size
50"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10, 350 nits brightness
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound Output
30 W, Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

Excellent value, Dolby Atmos sound

Smart features, including video calling

Reasons to avoid

Mixed reliability (motherboard issues noted)

Some lag in colour accuracy and startup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise picture clarity and overall value but report some hardware and installation issues. Colour and lag feedback are varied.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this TV for powerful sound, advanced smart features, and strong value.

Acer’s 43-inch G Plus Series fuses a frameless design with extensive smart compatibility, Google TV apps, and personalized viewing profiles. It features a high fidelity 30W audio system and Super Brightness with HDR10, delivering competitive visuals and value.

Equipped with robust connectivity, dual band Wi-Fi, and adaptive display modes, it performs well for streaming and casual gaming. Buyer feedback notes standout picture quality but some issues with Wi-Fi and installation, so ideal for those tech-savvy enough to troubleshoot.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10, Super Brightness
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
Sound Output
30 W, Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

Frameless, modern design

Loud, clear Dolby Atmos sound

Reasons to avoid

Wi-Fi/connectivity issues reported by some

Functionality issues (occasional early failures)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are pleased with image and sound quality, installation, and price. Some found Wi-Fi poor, and units failed early.

Why choose this product?

Choose Acer G Plus for stylish looks and immersive sound at a sharp price.

The Xiaomi FX Pro QLED offers vibrant quantum-dot color and crisp 4K visuals, enhanced with HDR10+ and a built-in 34W speaker for lively sound. The Fire TV OS grants access to 12,000+ apps, Alexa integration, and quick switching between OTT and cable channels.

Design is pleasingly bezel-less, with MEMC for smooth motion. Buyers praise visual vibrancy and sound, though mixed reviews cite occasional lags and variable installation support. Great for those wanting a rich smart interface on a budget.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
QLED, 4K UHD, HDR10+/HLG, Reality Flow MEMC
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth
Sound Output
34 W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Reasons to buy

Distinct QLED vibrant colours

Value pricing, versatile Fire TV features

Reasons to avoid

Reports of early failures

Installation/service inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the OLED clarity and sound. Experiences are mixed for installation and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Go with Xiaomi for brilliant colours, loud sound and smart Fire TV experience.

BLACK+DECKER’s A1 Series stands out with a 4-side frameless design and high brightness panel. The integrated Google TV (Android 14), latest AI chipset, and good sound give it strong feature parity for daily streaming. HDR10-HLG and Dolby Atmos add depth to movies and sports.

Connectivity is robust, and display settings plus AI content suggestions offer a personalized experience. Some buyers mention auto-restart issues and Wi-Fi speed variations, so ideal for experimenting users seeking smart flexibility.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
LED, 4K UHD, HDR10, MEMC, Dolby Vision
Refresh Rate
60 Hz (VRR up to 120Hz)
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2
Sound Output
30 W, Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

Powerful AI-powered operation and gaming features

Great value and sound clarity

Reasons to avoid

TV auto-restart issues noted

Wi-Fi connectivity can be inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the theatre-like picture and sound but note mixed experiences with startup and Wi-Fi.

Why choose this product?

Pick this TV for advanced AI features, visual clarity and robust gaming options.

VU’s GloQLED offers an A+ grade quantum dot display with deep blacks and vivid colors. Sound modes are customizable, with 24W Dolby Atmos audio and smart scene optimization. Its design features 400 nits brightness and a wide viewing angle for group watch.

Google TV and the ActiVoice remote supply app-rich content, Airplay, Bluetooth, and easy installation. Buyers love its lag-free experience, value, and QLED display clarity, making it a great premium pick for everyday entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
43"
Display
QLED, 4K UHD, HDR10/HLG, MEMC, 400 nits
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Sound Output
24 W, Dolby Atmos

Reasons to buy

Deep colour, bright QLED visuals

Easy installation, feature-rich

Reasons to avoid

Lower sound output than some competitors

Customised stand extra cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the visual quality, colour, and contrast. Installation is smooth; the feature set and sound modes get praise.

Why choose this product?

Choose VU for vibrant QLED brilliance, gaming modes, and outstanding colour/contrast at great value.

Reasons to consider when buying a smart TV

  • Display type: Choose OLED or QLED for deeper contrast and richer colours.
  • Screen size: Pick based on your room size and viewing distance.
  • Refresh rate: Opt for at least 60Hz for smooth motion handling.
  • Sound quality: Look for Dolby Audio or DTS support for immersive sound.
  • Connectivity: Ensure the TV includes multiple HDMI ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

Is a 4K smart TV worth it for small rooms?

Yes, a 4K TV offers superior clarity even in smaller spaces, ensuring crisp visuals and vibrant details regardless of viewing distance.

Should I go for OLED or QLED?

OLED provides better blacks and contrast, while QLED delivers brighter output and longevity. Your choice depends on lighting conditions and viewing preferences.

Can I use a smart TV as a computer monitor?

Yes, most modern smart TVs can be used as external displays, provided they include HDMI connectivity and support suitable resolutions.

Top 3 features of best 4K smart TVs

4K smart TVDisplay/PanelRefresh RateSound Output/Features
Samsung 43"LED 4K, HDR10+50 Hz20 W, Object Tracking, Bluetooth 5.2
LG 43"LED 4K, HDR10/HLG60 Hz20 W, AI Virtual, Dolby Atmos
Sony 43"LED 4K, HDR10/HLG60 Hz20 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Sony 55"LED 4K, HDR10/HLG60 Hz20 W, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X
Samsung 55"LED 4K, HDR10+50 Hz20 W, Q-Symphony, Bluetooth 5.2
Hisense 50"LED 4K, HDR1060 Hz30 W, Dolby Atmos
Acer 43"LED 4K, HDR1060 Hz30 W, Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi 43" QLEDQLED 4K, HDR10+60 Hz34 W, Dolby Audio, DTS-X
BLACK+DECKER 43"LED 4K, HDR1060 Hz (VRR 120Hz)30 W, Dolby Atmos
VU 43" QLEDQLED 4K, HDR1060 Hz24 W, Dolby Atmos, MEMC

Similar articles for you

Top 10 latest TV launches of 2025 from 32 to 98 inches with 4K panels, stronger built in sound, and smarter AI engines

Best 43-inch TVs in Aug 2025 for all budgets: Stunning 4K display, smart features and value for money

Smart TV buying guide 2025: Ultimate festive season upgrade

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

  • Which brand offers the best smart TVs on Amazon?

    Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and Xiaomi consistently rank high for picture quality, smart features, and after-sales support.

  • Do smart TVs come with voice assistants?

    Yes, most modern smart TVs include built-in voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby for hands-free control.

  • Can I install apps on smart TVs?

    Absolutely, smart TVs support app stores that allow you to download popular streaming and entertainment apps easily.

  • How often should I update a smart TV’s software?

    It’s best to check for updates every few months, as they improve performance, security, and compatibility with newer apps.

  • Do all smart TVs support screen mirroring?

    Yes, nearly all smart TVs support screen mirroring via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, allowing you to connect smartphones or laptops seamlessly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

