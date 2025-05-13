Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 trending monitors that we have shortlisted for you: Monitors start at 3000 from renowned brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
May 13, 2025 04:13 PM IST

This article aims at taking you through the top trending monitor models that will enhance your setup. We have included options starting from under ₹3000. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 27 Inch (68.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS27D300GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600 View Details checkDetails

₹17,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,250

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Monitors hold the control of making or breaking a PC setup. You spend most of your time looking at the monitor, and that should be a pleasant experience. Some people ar ready to invest heavily on their entire setup prioritising the processor and the GPU , but tend to cheap out on the monitor. Either settling for a low refresh model, or one that does not do justice to the work they are doing on the PC.

Check out these trending monitors for your dream setup.
Check out these trending monitors for your dream setup.

You should be aware of the good models in every segment, and that is why we have listed the top monitor options starting from a budget range of 3000. See these and pick one fast.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung S3 27-inch monitor brings everyday computing to life with a 100Hz refresh rate and vivid IPS display. Whether you’re browsing, watching content, or working, its sleek build and Full HD clarity ensure comfort and sharp visuals. It's an ideal monitor for budget-conscious users who want both performance and elegance in their home setup.

Specifications

Screen
27-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS Panel
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Response time
5ms Response Time
Ports and connectivity
HDMI and D-Sub Ports
Additional feature
Eye Saver Mode & Flicker-Free Technology
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 27 Inch (68.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS27D300GAWXXL, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

If you multitask like a pro, the LG UltraWide 29WQ600 is your canvas. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and a crisp 2560x1080 resolution, it’s perfect for editing, design work, or split-screen productivity. The USB-C port adds modern flexibility, while built-in speakers and colour calibration ensure rich media experiences. An ultra-practical pick for creators and professionals.

Specifications

Screen
29-inch UltraWide IPS Display (2560x1080)
Aspect ratio
21:9
Ports and connectivity
USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort Connectivity
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Speakers
Built-in 7W x 2 Stereo Speakers
Click Here to Buy

LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600

Loading Suggestions...

For professionals who spend long hours at the desk, the Dell P2425H is a dream. With an ergonomic stand, 100Hz refresh rate, and sharp IPS visuals, this monitor balances performance and eye comfort. Its extensive connectivity, including 5 USB ports and DisplayPort, makes it a productivity powerhouse. Reliable, flexible, and tailor-made for workspaces.

Specifications

Screen
24-inch FHD IPS Display
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Colour gamut
99% sRGB Colour Gamut
Additional feature
Ergonomic Stand (Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height)
Ports
5x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports
Click Here to Buy

Dell 24 inch P2425H Monitor IPS FHD|100Hz| 99% sRGB | 250 cd/m2 (Typical) 5ms| 1500:1 Contrast Ratio| 5X USB 3.2 Gen1 1x HDMI 1.4 1xDP 1xVGA| Height Tilt Swivel Pivot |USB-C Downstream | Flicker Free

Loading Suggestions...

Take your display anywhere with the MSI PRO MP161. At just 15.6 inches and ultra-light, it's perfect for mobile professionals, students, or creatives on the go. It connects easily via USB-C or Mini-HDMI and has built-in speakers. Whether it’s presentations, editing, or extended screens—this portable monitor delivers flexibility without sacrificing visual quality.

Specifications

Screen
15.6-inch FHD IPS Portable Display
Ports and connectivity
USB-C (x2) and Mini-HDMI Ports
Audio
Built-in Speakers
Design
Enhanced Kickstand Design
Refresh rate
60Hz Refresh Rate
Click Here to Buy

MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C

Loading Suggestions...

The BenQ GW2490 offers a thoughtful balance of performance and eye comfort, making it perfect for daily work and entertainment. With a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage, and BenQ’s signature Eye-Care tech, it keeps visuals smooth and strain-free. Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and built-in speakers round out a clean, modern, bezel-less design ideal for any desk.

Specifications

Screen
24-inch Full HD IPS Display
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Colour accuracy
99% sRGB Color Accuracy
Additional features
BenQ Eye-Care Technology (Low Blue Light+, Flicker-Free)
Ports and connectivity
Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, Built-in Speakers
Click Here to Buy

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

If you’re looking for an ultra-budget, compact display, the FRONTECH 20-inch monitor is a solid pick. With a slim design and 1600x900 resolution, it suits basic computing tasks like browsing and document work. HDMI and VGA ports offer flexible connectivity, and the wall-mountable option saves desk space. A minimal, no-frills option for essential use.

Specifications

Screen
20-inch HD Display (1600 x 900 Resolution)
Refresh rate
60Hz Refresh Rate
Connectivity and ports
HDMI and VGA Ports
Design
Slim, Wall-Mountable Design
Additional features
Built-in Power Supply
Click Here to Buy

FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Step into crystal-clear visuals with LG’s 27US500 UltraFine 4K monitor. Perfect for design, editing, or immersive streaming, its 3840x2160 resolution paired with HDR10 support brings vibrant, true-to-life color. Covering 90% DCI-P3, it’s a professional-grade display wrapped in a borderless, sleek frame making it ideal for creatives and multitaskers who want premium visual clarity without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Screen
27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display
Quality
HDR10 Support
Colour accuracy
90% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut
Ports and connectivity
Dual HDMI & DisplayPort
Additional features
Borderless Design + Reader & Flicker Safe Modes
Click Here to Buy

LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White

Loading Suggestions...

Step into crystal-clear visuals with LG’s 27US500 UltraFine 4K monitor. Perfect for design, editing, or immersive streaming, its 3840x2160 resolution paired with HDR10 support brings vibrant, true-to-life colour. Covering 90% DCI-P3, it’s a professional-grade display wrapped in a borderless, sleek frame makes it ideal for creatives and multitaskers who want premium visual clarity without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Screen
27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display
Resolution support
HDR10 Support
Colour accuracy
90% DCI-P3 Color Gamut
Ports and connectivity
Dual HDMI & DisplayPort
Design
Borderless Design + Reader & Flicker Safe Modes
Click Here to Buy

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 32MR50C blends immersive viewing with productivity, thanks to its 32-inch curved Full HD screen. With 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, it suits both work and casual gaming. Its 3-side virtually borderless design enhances your setup, while Flicker Safe and Reader Mode make extended sessions easier on the eyes. A solid, large-screen multitasker.

Specifications

Screen
32-inch Curved Full HD Display (1920 x 1080)
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Additional feature
AMD FreeSync
Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Ports and connectivity
HDMI x2, VGA, Headphone Out
Click Here to Buy

LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black

Loading Suggestions...

Built for serious gamers, the LG UltraGear 24GS65F is packed with everything you need: 1ms response time, 180Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and compatibility with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. The fully adjustable stand and borderless design make for an immersive, high-performance experience. It’s fast, sharp, and ready to level up your gameplay.

Specifications

Screen
24-inch Full HD IPS Display
Refresh rate
180Hz Refresh Rate + 1ms Response Time
Compatibility
G-Sync & FreeSync Compatible
Support
HDR10 Support
Design
Adjustable Stand (Height, Pivot, Tilt)
Click Here to Buy

LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer KA270 G is a versatile 27-inch monitor for work and play, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response, and Adaptive Sync. Its frameless design and stereo speakers enhance the experience for movies, multitasking, or casual gaming. VisionCare tech ensures eye comfort, making it a well-rounded addition to any setup.

Specifications

Screen
27-inch Full HD IPS Display
Refresh rate
120Hz Refresh Rate + 1ms VRB Response
Technology
Adaptive Sync Technology
Design
Frameless Design + 99% sRGB
Colour accuracy
Frameless Design + 99% sRGB
Connectivity and ports
Stereo Speakers + HDMI Cable Included
Click Here to Buy

Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers

What screen size is best for my work or entertainment setup—24", 27", or larger?

Depending on your desk space and usage (productivity, media consumption, or gaming), the optimal monitor size varies. Larger screens offer immersive experiences, while smaller ones are ideal for compact workspaces.

Is a higher refresh rate (like 100Hz or 180Hz) important if I don’t game?

Higher refresh rates offer smoother visuals, which are great for gaming—but they also benefit general scrolling, video playback, and multitasking, making them useful for non-gamers too.

Do I need 4K resolution or is Full HD good enough for daily use?

Full HD is sufficient for web browsing, office tasks, and casual media, but 4K provides superior clarity for design, video editing, or high-end entertainment.

What panel type should I choose: IPS, VA, or TN?

IPS panels offer better color accuracy and viewing angles, ideal for creative work and general use. VA panels have higher contrast, while TN panels are faster but less colour-accurate.

Similar articles for you:

Best ultrawide monitors in 2025: Top 10 picks for gaming, editing, and immersive work setups from LG, Acer and Zebronics

Best desktop monitor in 2025: Top 10 options for work, entertainment and creativity

Best touchscreen monitors in India in April 2025 for a faster and more intuitive user experience

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. 

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / 10 trending monitors that we have shortlisted for you: Monitors start at 3000 from renowned brands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On