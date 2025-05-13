10 trending monitors that we have shortlisted for you: Monitors start at 3000 from renowned brands

LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White View Details
Monitors hold the control of making or breaking a PC setup. You spend most of your time looking at the monitor, and that should be a pleasant experience. Some people ar ready to invest heavily on their entire setup prioritising the processor and the GPU , but tend to cheap out on the monitor. Either settling for a low refresh model, or one that does not do justice to the work they are doing on the PC.
You should be aware of the good models in every segment, and that is why we have listed the top monitor options starting from a budget range of ₹3000. See these and pick one fast.
The Samsung S3 27-inch monitor brings everyday computing to life with a 100Hz refresh rate and vivid IPS display. Whether you’re browsing, watching content, or working, its sleek build and Full HD clarity ensure comfort and sharp visuals. It's an ideal monitor for budget-conscious users who want both performance and elegance in their home setup.
Samsung Essential Series S3 Flat Monitor 27 Inch (68.6 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, IPS Panel, 5ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI (LS27D300GAWXXL, Black)
If you multitask like a pro, the LG UltraWide 29WQ600 is your canvas. With a 21:9 aspect ratio and a crisp 2560x1080 resolution, it’s perfect for editing, design work, or split-screen productivity. The USB-C port adds modern flexibility, while built-in speakers and colour calibration ensure rich media experiences. An ultra-practical pick for creators and professionals.
LG UltraWide 29 inch (73 cm) IPS FHD, 2560x1080 Pixels, Color Calibrated, 100Hz, 7W x 2 Inbuilt Speaker, USB-C, Display Port, HDMI, White Color-29WQ600
For professionals who spend long hours at the desk, the Dell P2425H is a dream. With an ergonomic stand, 100Hz refresh rate, and sharp IPS visuals, this monitor balances performance and eye comfort. Its extensive connectivity, including 5 USB ports and DisplayPort, makes it a productivity powerhouse. Reliable, flexible, and tailor-made for workspaces.
Take your display anywhere with the MSI PRO MP161. At just 15.6 inches and ultra-light, it's perfect for mobile professionals, students, or creatives on the go. It connects easily via USB-C or Mini-HDMI and has built-in speakers. Whether it’s presentations, editing, or extended screens—this portable monitor delivers flexibility without sacrificing visual quality.
MSI PRO MP161 E2 15.6 Inch Full HD Portable Monitor - 1920 x 1080 IPS Panel, 60Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speakers, Enhanced Chassis & Kickstand - Mini-HDMI 2.0b, 2 x USB Type-C
The BenQ GW2490 offers a thoughtful balance of performance and eye comfort, making it perfect for daily work and entertainment. With a 100Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB coverage, and BenQ’s signature Eye-Care tech, it keeps visuals smooth and strain-free. Dual HDMI, DisplayPort, and built-in speakers round out a clean, modern, bezel-less design ideal for any desk.
Specifications
Screen
24-inch Full HD IPS Display
Refresh rate
100Hz Refresh Rate
Colour accuracy
99% sRGB Color Accuracy
Additional features
BenQ Eye-Care Technology (Low Blue Light+, Flicker-Free)
If you’re looking for an ultra-budget, compact display, the FRONTECH 20-inch monitor is a solid pick. With a slim design and 1600x900 resolution, it suits basic computing tasks like browsing and document work. HDMI and VGA ports offer flexible connectivity, and the wall-mountable option saves desk space. A minimal, no-frills option for essential use.
FRONTECH 20 Inch HD LED Monitor | Refresh Rate 60 Hz, 1600 x 900 Pixels | Wall Mountable Slim & Stylish Design with 16.7M Colors | HDMI & VGA Ports, Built-in Power Supply (MON-0054,Black)
Step into crystal-clear visuals with LG’s 27US500 UltraFine 4K monitor. Perfect for design, editing, or immersive streaming, its 3840x2160 resolution paired with HDR10 support brings vibrant, true-to-life color. Covering 90% DCI-P3, it’s a professional-grade display wrapped in a borderless, sleek frame making it ideal for creatives and multitaskers who want premium visual clarity without breaking the bank.
LG 27US500-W, 27 Inch Ultrafine Monitor, IPS, 4K UHD (3840x2160), 60Hz,HDR10 up to 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, HDMI X 2, DisplayPort, Head Phone Out - White
Step into crystal-clear visuals with LG’s 27US500 UltraFine 4K monitor. Perfect for design, editing, or immersive streaming, its 3840x2160 resolution paired with HDR10 support brings vibrant, true-to-life colour. Covering 90% DCI-P3, it’s a professional-grade display wrapped in a borderless, sleek frame makes it ideal for creatives and multitaskers who want premium visual clarity without breaking the bank.
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black
The LG 32MR50C blends immersive viewing with productivity, thanks to its 32-inch curved Full HD screen. With 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, it suits both work and casual gaming. Its 3-side virtually borderless design enhances your setup, while Flicker Safe and Reader Mode make extended sessions easier on the eyes. A solid, large-screen multitasker.
LG 32MR50C (32 Inch) Full HD Curved Monitor (1920 x 1080) with 100Hz, 5ms, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync™, HDMI X 2, VGA, Headphone Out, Tilt, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, 3-Side Virtually Borderless - Black
Built for serious gamers, the LG UltraGear 24GS65F is packed with everything you need: 1ms response time, 180Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and compatibility with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync. The fully adjustable stand and borderless design make for an immersive, high-performance experience. It’s fast, sharp, and ready to level up your gameplay.
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI
The Acer KA270 G is a versatile 27-inch monitor for work and play, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response, and Adaptive Sync. Its frameless design and stereo speakers enhance the experience for movies, multitasking, or casual gaming. VisionCare tech ensures eye comfort, making it a well-rounded addition to any setup.
Acer KA270 G 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 1MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh Rate I Adaptive Sync I Frameless I 99% sRGB I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Vision Care I Stereo Speakers
What screen size is best for my work or entertainment setup—24", 27", or larger?
Depending on your desk space and usage (productivity, media consumption, or gaming), the optimal monitor size varies. Larger screens offer immersive experiences, while smaller ones are ideal for compact workspaces.
Is a higher refresh rate (like 100Hz or 180Hz) important if I don’t game?
Higher refresh rates offer smoother visuals, which are great for gaming—but they also benefit general scrolling, video playback, and multitasking, making them useful for non-gamers too.
Do I need 4K resolution or is Full HD good enough for daily use?
Full HD is sufficient for web browsing, office tasks, and casual media, but 4K provides superior clarity for design, video editing, or high-end entertainment.
What panel type should I choose: IPS, VA, or TN?
IPS panels offer better color accuracy and viewing angles, ideal for creative work and general use. VA panels have higher contrast, while TN panels are faster but less colour-accurate.
