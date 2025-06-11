5 best selling projectors shortlisted for you: Choose grand viewing with our recommendations
Projectors can give you a different viewing experience at your home. We recommend the 5 best-selling projectors that are budget friendly and high quality.
Looking for the perfect projector to elevate your viewing experience? We’ve shortlisted the 5 best-selling projectors that deliver exceptional performance for movie nights, presentations, or gaming. With features like sharp resolutions, vibrant visuals, and smart connectivity, these projectors cater to diverse needs and budgets.
Whether you want a portable device or a high-end home theatre setup, our recommendations ensure crisp images and reliable performance. Explore our picks to find the ideal match for your entertainment or professional requirements.
The E Gate i9 Pro-Max Projector offers impressive visuals with Full HD 1080p native resolution, 4K support, and a massive 210-inch screen size. With 4x brightness (400 ISO lumens) and a 5000:1 contrast ratio, it delivers vibrant images ideal for home entertainment.
Features like Bluetooth, multiple connectivity options, and a dedicated GPU enhance usability. However, mixed feedback highlights low brightness in well-lit rooms, low speaker volume, and remote control issues. While it’s great value for money, some users report inconsistencies in performance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 1080p visuals with 4K support for immersive viewing
Versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth and HDMI
Dedicated GPU ensures smooth graphic performance
Reasons to avoid
Low brightness levels in well-lit environments
Speaker volume is weak, requiring external audio
Remote control functionality reported as unreliable by some users
E Gate i9 Pro-Max 4X Brighter Bluetooth Projector 4k Ultra HD,400 ISO Lumens & 840fc Mega Brightness, Full HD 1080p Native, 210 (534 cm) Screen | AV, VGA, HDMI, SD Card, USB, AUX, inbuilt Speaker
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the projector’s sharp visuals and ease of use but mention low brightness in daylight and weak speaker volume. Mixed reviews on remote functionality and overall performance suggest inconsistent user experiences.
Why choose this product?
Choose the E Gate i9 Pro-Max if you want an affordable projector with excellent Full HD visuals and versatile connectivity for home entertainment. Its 4K support and large screen size make it ideal for movie nights, though ensure proper lighting control for the best experience.
The Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector is a compact, versatile device designed for home entertainment. With 720p HD resolution, 2000 lumens brightness, and built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video, it delivers clear visuals and seamless streaming. Its rotatable design, auto keystone correction, and adjustable screen size (40–150 inches) enhance usability.
However, while the picture quality is sharp, brightness is best suited for dark rooms. Sound quality is mixed—some praise the clarity, but others find the volume too low. Overall, it’s a portable, budget-friendly option for small spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in streaming apps and Android OS for seamless entertainment
Portable and compact design, perfect for small spaces
Auto keystone correction ensures distortion-free images
Reasons to avoid
Brightness insufficient for well-lit rooms
Low speaker volume may require external audio
Limited to 720p resolution, not ideal for ultra-high-definition needs
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the projector’s portability, clear picture quality, and ease of use but note its limited brightness in well-lit rooms. Mixed feedback on sound quality highlights decent clarity but low volume levels.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Portronics Beem 440 if you need an affordable, portable projector with built-in streaming apps for home entertainment. Its compact design and user-friendly features make it ideal for small spaces, though it performs best in dim lighting conditions.
The Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Projector is a versatile home entertainment device, boasting 4K Ultra HD support and native 1080p resolution for razor-sharp clarity. With 16,000 lumens brightness, it delivers vibrant visuals, even in moderately lit rooms, while the massive 300-inch display offers an immersive cinematic experience.
Running on Android OS, it provides seamless access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Customers appreciate its ease of setup, portability, and decent built-in sound. However, it performs best in dark environments, and external speakers may enhance audio quality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant 4K-supported visuals and 1080p native resolution for sharp images
Android OS with built-in apps for seamless streaming
Compact and portable design, ideal for home theaters
Reasons to avoid
Best suited for dark rooms; brightness may falter in well-lit spaces
Built-in speaker lacks volume and depth for larger audiences
Limited advanced features compared to premium models
Crossbeats Lumex Cine Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080p, Mini Projector for Room,16000 Lumens Android OS, Built-in - Netflix, Prime, YouTube, Portable, Speaker, WiFi, 300 Display Cinema
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the projector’s sharp visuals and vibrant colours, calling it ideal for home theatres. Easy setup and functionality are praised, though some note better performance in dark rooms and recommend external speakers for improved audio.
Why choose this product?
Choose the Crossbeats Lumex Cine if you want a budget-friendly, portable projector with 4K support and Android OS for streaming apps. Its vibrant visuals and large screen size make it perfect for movie nights, though ensure proper lighting control for optimal performance.
The Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector is a compact, feature-rich device designed for home entertainment. With 4K Ultra HD support and native 1080p resolution, it delivers razor-sharp visuals and vibrant colours, perfect for movie nights or presentations. Its 14,000 lumens brightness ensures decent performance in dim lighting, while the massive 300-inch display offers an immersive experience.
Running on Android 13, it provides seamless access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Customers appreciate its ease of setup, portability, and decent built-in sound, though external speakers may enhance audio.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 4K-supported visuals with vibrant colours
Android 13 OS and built-in apps for easy streaming
Compact, portable design ideal for small spaces
Reasons to avoid
Brightness may not suffice in well-lit rooms
Built-in speaker lacks volume and bass for larger audiences
Crossbeats Lumex Smart Projector 4k Ultra HD| Mini Projector for Room Support 1080P |Upto 14000 Lumens Android 13 Built-in Netflix, Prime, YouTube Portable Design 720P, Speaker WiFi 300 Wide Display
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the projector’s sharp image quality and vibrant visuals, calling it ideal for home theatres. Easy setup and functionality are praised, though some recommend using external speakers and dim lighting for the best experience.
Why choose this product?
Pick the Crossbeats Lumex if you want an affordable, portable projector with 4K support and Android 13 for seamless streaming. Its vibrant visuals and large screen size make it perfect for cosy movie nights, though ensure proper lighting control for optimal results.
The WZATCO Yuva Go Pro is a feature-packed Android 13.0 smart projector with native 1080p resolution and 4K HDR support, delivering crystal-clear, vibrant visuals. Its autofocus, 4D keystone correction, and rotatable design ensure effortless setup and distortion-free projections. With Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and ARC connectivity, it’s versatile for streaming and screen mirroring.
Customers praise its sturdy build, compatibility with devices like Amazon Fire Stick, and good performance in various lighting conditions. The sound quality is decent for medium-sized rooms, though external speakers may enhance audio for larger spaces.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Native 1080p with 4K HDR support for sharp, vibrant visuals
Auto focus and 4D keystone correction for easy setup
Versatile connectivity options, including WiFi 6 and Bluetooth
Reasons to avoid
Brightness may not match premium models in well-lit rooms
Built-in speakers lack depth for larger spaces
WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the projector’s vivid 4K visuals, sturdy build, and compatibility with Amazon Fire Stick. It performs well in low light and partially in daylight, with decent sound for medium rooms. Good value for money overall.
Why choose this product?
Choose the WZATCO Yuva Go Pro if you want a reliable, feature-rich projector with 4K HDR support and seamless connectivity. Its auto setup features and compatibility with streaming devices make it ideal for versatile home entertainment, though dim lighting ensures the best results.
Which projector is best for well-lit rooms?
The Crossbeats Lumex Cine with 16,000 lumens is ideal for moderately lit rooms, offering vibrant visuals even in brighter environments compared to dim-light projectors like the E Gate i9 Pro-Max.
What’s the best budget-friendly option for casual viewers?
The Portronics Beem 440 is affordable, compact, and easy to use, with Android OS and built-in apps, making it perfect for casual viewers who prioritize simplicity and portability over ultra-high resolution.
Which projector offers the best smart features for streaming?
The WZATCO Yuva Go Pro excels with Android 13, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and compatibility with Amazon Fire Stick, offering seamless streaming and advanced connectivity for tech-savvy users.
What’s the top choice for large-screen home theatre setups?
The E Gate i9 Pro-Max supports 4K resolution and a massive 210-inch screen, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colours, making it perfect for immersive home theatre experiences in dark rooms.
Top 3 features of the best-selling projectors
|Best-selling projectors
|Resolution
|Brightness
|Connectivity options
|E Gate i9 Pro-Max
|Full HD 1080p Native, 4K Support
|400 ISO Lumens, 600 fc
|HDMI, USB, VGA, AV, SD Card, Bluetooth, Audio Out
|Portronics Beem 440
|720p HD Native
|2000 Lumens
|Android OS (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.), Screen Mirroring, WiFi, 3W Speaker
|Crossbeats Lumex Cine
|Native 1080p, 4K Ultra HD Support
|16,000 Lumens
|Android OS, WiFi, Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube), Portable Design
|Crossbeats Lumex
|Native 1080p, 4K Ultra HD Support
|14,000 Lumens
|Android 13 OS, WiFi, Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube), Portable Design
|WZATCO Yuva Go Pro
|Native 1080p, 4K HDR Support
|4X Brighter (exact lumens not specified)
|WiFi 6, Bluetooth, ARC, Screen Mirroring, Amazon Fire Stick Compatibility
