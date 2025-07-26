Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
5 cool iPhone gadgets under 999 that are useful

Shaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Looking to spice up your iPhone ownership experience? Here are 5 cool gadgets we’ve curated for you under ₹999.

Let's be clear on one fact: iPhone models have some of the most widely available accessories of any phone on the market. There are a variety of cases, supporting accessories like grips, cables and more. Here, we have curated a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy for under 1,000. Please note that some of these are MagSafe-compatible, so you will need an iPhone 12 or a later model to use them. Read on for the details.

Portronics' car charger can help you charge multiple devices at once.(Portronics)
Portronics' car charger can help you charge multiple devices at once.(Portronics)

You can simply attach this PopSocket grip to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. It gives you extra grip when holding it, which is especially useful for the Pro Max models. The best part is that it comes with a MagSafe ring adapter, which you can stick onto a non-MagSafe device, allowing the grip to work on those as well.

This is ideal if you want to charge multiple devices at once, in your car. This Portronics retractable car charger can charge three devices simultaneously, with a maximum output of 33 W from the USB Type-C ports and 18 W from the USB Type-A port. This means you can easily fast-charge your iPhone, as its charging tops out at around this wattage. The retractable cable also means there will be no cable mess in your car's cabin.

This is a USB-C to USB-C cable from Anker. It is braided, which means it will be durable. It is also six feet long, meaning you will not be tethered to a wall socket. It can charge iPhone 16 series devices as well as MacBooks. A three-foot version is also available for a couple of hundred rupees less, but we would recommend getting the six-foot cable as it offers more flexibility for charging.

The TechMaven overhead mobile stand is for content creators. It works as a 'magic arm' mobile phone holder and is ideal for achieving various creative angles for video shoots and photography. You can mount it on the side of your desk, where it can act as a tripod of sorts. Unlike tripods, which can be limited in where they can go and the angles they can achieve, this stand is more versatile. This is ideal for top-down angles or even for watching content if you are feeling lazy. You can mount it to the side of a bed to watch content hands-free. It has multiple uses and is available for around 700-800.

The PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip is another MagSafe-compatible accessory. It is currently available in the Latte colour for 790 and attaches magnetically to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone. The magnet strength is decent; however, please note that if you are using a case, it must also be MagSafe-compatible. There is also a grip you can use if your iPhone is quite heavy. It can also be removed if you do not want it. This wallet can easily hold two cards and a small amount of cash.

