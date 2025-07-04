8 best portable dehumidifiers to keep your home dry and comfortable

Damp air and excess moisture can do more than just make your home feel uncomfortable—they can lead to mould, mildew, and damage to your belongings. Whether you're dealing with a humid flat, a stuffy caravan, or a poorly ventilated bathroom, a reliable portable dehumidifier can make all the difference. Keep your space dry and fresh with these portable dehumidifiers.

In this guide, we've hand-picked the best portable dehumidifiers available in the UK. Compact yet powerful, these machines are perfect for tackling moisture in small to medium-sized spaces. Read on to find the right option to suit your needs, budget, and lifestyle.

The TABYIK Small Dehumidifier is designed for small rooms, efficiently removing excess moisture and helping prevent mould and mildew. Its compact size makes it ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the quiet operation ensures minimal disturbance. The device features an auto shut-off function when the water tank is full, adding safety and convenience.

It uses semiconductor condensation technology for energy-efficient performance and includes an LED indicator for water tank status. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to move between spaces, though it’s best suited for small areas and moderate humidity.

Specifications Water tank 1000ml Coverage area 215 sq ft Power 22.5W Noise level <35dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Quiet and energy-efficient Compact and portable Reasons to avoid Limited to small rooms Slower moisture removal in high humidity Click Here to Buy TABYIK Dehumidifier, 35 Oz Capacity, Small and Quiet for Home With Auto Shut Off - For Bedroom (280 Sq. Ft), Bathroom, RV, Closet

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it effective for small spaces and quiet, but some note it’s slow in larger or very damp rooms.

Why consider this product?

Great for small areas needing quiet, low-maintenance dehumidification, but not ideal for large or very humid spaces.

This portable electric dehumidifier is built for versatility, suitable for bedrooms, bathrooms, and even small basements. It features a large water tank and an auto shut-off system to prevent overflow, making it user-friendly and safe. The device operates quietly, making it suitable for night use.

It uses Peltier technology for efficient moisture removal and low power consumption. The compact build and handle make it easy to relocate, but it’s most effective in smaller spaces and may require frequent emptying in humid environments.

Specifications Water tank 2000ml Coverage area up to 270 sq ft Power 40W Noise level <39dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Large tank for fewer refills Quiet operation Reasons to avoid Not suitable for large rooms Slower in high humidity Click Here to Buy ELETOL Dehumidifiers For Home Small Quiet Dehumidifier 30Oz 850Ml Portable Electric Dehumidifier With Smart Features Auto-Off For Damp Home, Room, Bedroom, Bathroom Wardrobe, Basement, Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the large tank and quietness, but some wish it worked faster in bigger rooms.

Why consider this product?

Ideal for quiet, moderate dehumidification in small to medium rooms; less effective for large, damp spaces.

The CONOPU Dehumidifier is a compact, portable device designed for small rooms, bathrooms, and closets. It offers efficient moisture removal with a 1000ml tank and features an auto shut-off function for safety. The device operates quietly, making it suitable for use in bedrooms or offices without causing disturbance.

Its lightweight design allows for easy relocation, and the LED indicator provides a clear visual of the tank status. While effective in small spaces, it may not keep up with high humidity in larger rooms.

Specifications Water tank 1000ml Coverage area 215 sq ft Power 23W Noise level <35dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Quiet and efficient for small spaces Auto shut-off for safety Reasons to avoid Limited to small rooms Frequent emptying in humid conditions Click Here to Buy CONOPU Dehumidifier 1100ml, Quiet Dehumidifier for Home 20 m², Auto Defrost, Auto Shut-off, 1 kWh/Day, Portable, Dehumidifier for Bedroom, Bathroom

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s quiet and easy to use, but some mention limited effectiveness in larger or very damp areas.

Why consider this product?

Perfect for small, quiet spaces; not powerful enough for large or highly humid rooms.

This portable dehumidifier is designed for versatility in basements, bedrooms, and bathrooms. It features a sizable water tank, auto shut-off, and an easy-to-clean design. The device is energy-efficient and operates quietly, making it suitable for night-time or continuous use.

Its compact size allows for easy placement in tight spaces, but its dehumidification capacity is best suited to small or medium rooms. It may require frequent maintenance in high-humidity environments.

Specifications Water tank 1200ml Coverage area 250 sq ft Power 25W Noise level <38dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Energy-efficient and quiet Easy to clean and maintain Reasons to avoid Limited for large spaces Needs frequent emptying in damp areas Click Here to Buy Dehumidifiers for Basement, 68 OZ Quiet Dehumidifiers for Room with Auto Shut Off, Timer & Sleep Mode Small Portable Dehumidifiers for Home Bedroom Bathroom RV Closet Garage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its quietness and ease of use, but some wish for higher capacity for bigger rooms.

Why consider this product?

Good for quiet, small-space use; less suitable for large or extremely humid areas.

This dehumidifier offers auto shut-off and defrost functions, making it reliable for year-round use in small rooms. It features a compact design, low noise output, and a moderate-sized water tank. The device is energy-efficient and suitable for bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets.

Its defrost feature helps maintain efficiency during colder months, but the small tank means frequent emptying in humid conditions. It’s best for users needing consistent, low-maintenance moisture control in compact spaces.

Specifications Water tank 1000ml Coverage area 220 sq ft Power 24W Noise level <36dB Auto shut-off & defrost Yes Reasons to buy Defrost function for year-round use Quiet and energy-efficient Reasons to avoid Small tank requires frequent emptying Not for large rooms Click Here to Buy TDOO Home Dehumidifier, 50oz (1500ml) Room Dehumidifier with Auto Shut-off, Sleep Mode, Auto Defrost, Efficient and Silent Portable Small Dehumidifier with Timer, 7-Color Lights, 2 Working Modes

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the defrost feature and quietness, but some find the tank too small for frequent use.

Why consider this product?

Great for year-round, quiet operation in small spaces; limited by tank size in high humidity.

The SUJAY SDH-30 is a portable dehumidifier with a higher extraction capacity, suitable for small to medium rooms. It features a robust build, easy-to-use controls, and a larger water tank compared to most compact models. The device is designed for energy efficiency and reliable performance.

It’s portable and effective for bedrooms, small offices, or storage areas, but its size may make it less convenient for very tight spaces. It is best for users needing more frequent moisture removal.

Specifications Water tank 2000ml Extraction rate 300ml/day Power 40W Noise level <40dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Higher extraction rate Large tank for fewer refills Reasons to avoid Slightly bulkier than mini models Not ideal for very small spaces Click Here to Buy SUJAY Portable Dehumidifier upto 350 sq. ft. | Model SDH-30 (30 Litres/Day* Moisture Extraction Capacity) | Ideal for homes, offices and labs | Reduce Dampness, dry clothes and protect equipment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its capacity and efficiency, but some mention it’s bulkier than expected for tight spots.

Why consider this product?

Ideal for moderate-sized rooms needing reliable dehumidification; less suited for tiny spaces.

The SAZ DEKOR Portable Dehumidifier is designed for small rooms and bathrooms, offering efficient moisture removal and a compact, modern look. It features an easy-to-empty tank, auto shut-off, and quiet operation, making it suitable for bedrooms or offices.

The device is lightweight and portable, allowing for easy movement between spaces. While effective in small areas, it may struggle in larger or extremely humid environments and requires regular maintenance for optimal performance.

Specifications Water tank 1000ml Coverage area 200 sq ft Power 22W Noise level <35dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Modern, compact design Quiet operation Reasons to avoid Limited to small rooms Needs frequent emptying in high humidity Click Here to Buy SAZ DEKOR Air Dehumidifier Portable Portable Dehumidifier for Bathroom Bedroom Laundry Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and quietness, but some wish it handled larger rooms better.

Why consider this product?

Stylish and quiet for small spaces; not suitable for large or very damp areas.

The CALANDIS Portable Dehumidifier is a compact solution for small spaces, featuring a 1000ml tank and energy-efficient operation. It offers quiet performance, making it ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets. The device has an auto shut-off feature and is easy to maintain.

Its portability and simple controls make it user-friendly, but its capacity limits it to smaller rooms and moderate humidity. Frequent emptying may be needed in more humid conditions.

Specifications Water tank 1000ml Coverage area 215 sq ft Power 23W Noise level <35dB Auto shut-off Yes Reasons to buy Quiet and energy-efficient Easy to use and maintain Reasons to avoid Only for small spaces Frequent emptying in high humidity Click Here to Buy CALANDIS Portable Dehumidifier Air Dryer Air Dehumidifier for Office Kitchen Bathroom | Home & Garden | Home Improvement | Heating Cooling & Air | Dehumidifiers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it quiet and easy to use, but some report limited effectiveness in larger or very damp rooms.

Why consider this product?

Good for small, quiet spaces; not powerful enough for large or very humid areas.

Factors to consider when buying a dehumidifier

Room size : Choose a unit with the right capacity for the space you want to dehumidify.

: Choose a unit with the right capacity for the space you want to dehumidify. Water tank capacity : A larger tank means fewer trips to empty it, ideal for frequent use.

: A larger tank means fewer trips to empty it, ideal for frequent use. Portability : Look for lightweight models with handles or wheels for easy movement.

: Look for lightweight models with handles or wheels for easy movement. Noise level : Consider quieter units if you plan to use the dehumidifier in bedrooms or living areas.

: Consider quieter units if you plan to use the dehumidifier in bedrooms or living areas. Energy efficiency: Opt for models with lower energy consumption to save on electricity bills.

Are portable dehumidifiers effective in small spaces?

Yes, portable dehumidifiers are specifically designed for small to medium spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, or wardrobes. They efficiently remove excess moisture, helping to prevent mould and condensation, and are ideal for improving air quality in confined areas.

How often do I need to empty the water tank?

It depends on the tank size and humidity level. In damp environments, you may need to empty it daily. Some models offer continuous drainage options, making them more convenient for frequent use.

Can a portable dehumidifier help with allergies?

Absolutely. By reducing humidity, dehumidifiers help limit dust mites, mould spores, and mildew, all common allergens. This can significantly improve indoor air quality and ease allergy symptoms, especially in damp climates or poorly ventilated homes.

Top 3 features for best portable dehumidifiers

Portable dehumidifiers Water Tank Coverage Area Noise Level TABYIK Small Dehumidifier 1000ml 215 sq ft <35dB Portable Electric Dehumidifier (B08T5TL7TL) 2000ml 270 sq ft <39dB CONOPU Dehumidifier 1000ml 215 sq ft <35dB Portable Dehumidifier (B0CH82JTB3) 1200ml 250 sq ft <38dB Dehumidifier w/ Auto Shut-off & Defrost 1000ml 220 sq ft <36dB SUJAY Dehumidifier SDH-30 2000ml 350 sq ft <40dB SAZ DEKOR Portable Dehumidifier 1000ml 200 sq ft <35dB CALANDIS Portable Dehumidifier 1000ml 215 sq ft <35dB

FAQs on portable dehumidifiers What is a portable dehumidifier? A portable dehumidifier is a compact device that removes excess moisture from the air in specific rooms or areas.

Where should I place a portable dehumidifier? Place it in the dampest area of the room, away from walls or furniture to allow proper airflow.

Do portable dehumidifiers use a lot of electricity? Most models are energy-efficient, especially newer ones. Look for units with energy-saving modes or a low wattage rating.

Can I use a portable dehumidifier overnight? Yes, many models are quiet enough for night use and have auto shut-off features for safety.

How do I clean a portable dehumidifier? Clean the water tank regularly and wipe down the exterior. Wash or replace the filter as recommended by the manufacturer.

