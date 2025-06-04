AC or cooler? How to choose the right one for your home

Summers are in full swing, and with the rising temperature, it is becoming unbearable to handle the heat. If you are thinking of buying an AC or a cooler, but are unable to make up your mind as to which home appliance is suitable and why. Here are all the points you must consider before buying the right appliance to stay cool indoors. AC Vs Cooler: Stay cool with the right choice

Budget and cost of operation

Air coolers are lighter on the pocket. They cost less to buy and consume less electricity. If you are looking for a cooling option without burning a hole in your wallet, a cooler is a good pick. Air conditioners cost more to buy and maintain. They also lead to higher electricity bills. However, they are built for performance and long-term cooling comfort.

Room size and cooling efficiency

Coolers work well in small to medium rooms with good ventilation. They are best suited for dry heat and open spaces. ACs, on the other hand, cool down a closed room much faster. For bigger rooms or if you want consistent cooling without opening the windows, an AC gives better results.

Weather conditions in your area

If you live in a place with dry and hot weather, like Lucknow or Jaipur, air coolers will do the job well. But if you face humid summers like in Mumbai or Kolkata, an AC is a better choice. Coolers are not very effective in humid conditions as they add moisture to the air.

Portability and space requirements

Air coolers are easy to shift from one room to another. They do not require permanent installation. This makes them suitable for rented homes or smaller spaces. ACs need installation and stay fixed in one place. If you want cooling in one dedicated room, an AC is a better fit.

Maintenance and care

Coolers need regular refilling of water and occasional cleaning of pads. They are low-maintenance devices. ACs need periodic servicing and professional care. Filters need cleaning, and gas refills may be required over time.

To conclude, if you want an affordable and portable option for dry weather, a cooler is a good choice. But if you need powerful cooling for hot and humid days, an AC works better. Pick the one that fits your budget and weather needs.