Airpods starting at under ₹12000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Buy now and save big
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 11:00 am IST
AirPods start under ₹12,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Grab discounts on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro before the offers vanish.
Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone View Details
₹11,999
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging View Details
₹25,900
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) (White) View Details
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Case, White View Details
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Blue View Details
₹59,900
