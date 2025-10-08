Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Airpods starting at under 12000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Buy now and save big

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 11:00 am IST

AirPods start under ₹12,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Grab discounts on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro before the offers vanish.

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds, Active Noise Cancellation, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Bluetooth Headphones, Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound, USB-C Charging View Details checkDetails

₹25,900

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with MagSafe Case (USB‑C) ​​​​​​​(White) View Details checkDetails

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Case, White View Details checkDetails

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Pro-Level Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Personalised Spatial Audio, USB-C Charging, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹59,900

Apple fans, this is your cue. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has dropped AirPods prices to their lowest, starting under 12,000. Whether you’re after the AirPods (2nd Gen) for everyday use or the AirPods Pro for that elite noise cancellation, now’s the time to grab them. Expect limited stocks, lightning deals, and heavy savings. If you’ve been holding off for the right time, this sale’s your moment.

Buy Airpods on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.
Buy Airpods on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

The Apple AirPods 4 hit the sweet spot between performance and polish. The new H2 chip ensures stable connections and better sound clarity, while the 30-hour battery keeps you going all day. They’re sweat and water resistant too, making them perfect for workouts or commutes. With USB-C charging and seamless iPhone pairing, these AirPods are a smart, future-ready choice—especially during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 redefine what wireless earbuds can do. Live translation, heart rate sensing, and improved active noise cancellation make them a tech statement. The spatial audio experience feels immersive and crisp, while the updated H2 chip ensures top-tier performance. Grab them during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to enjoy Apple’s most advanced earbuds at a truly exciting price.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) still deliver one of the most refined listening experiences out there. You get excellent noise cancellation, balanced sound, and clear call quality. The MagSafe USB-C case adds faster charging and better durability. If you want reliable, high-quality audio with Apple’s signature ease of use, this is your pick. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, they’re an easy recommendation.

The AirPods (2nd Gen) may be older, but they’re still incredibly dependable for casual listeners. They connect instantly with iPhones, deliver clear calls, and sound crisp for daily use. Battery life holds up surprisingly well, and the lightweight design ensures all-day comfort. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, these AirPods offer unbeatable value for those who want Apple quality without breaking the bank.

The AirPods Max are Apple’s premium over-ear headphones built for pure audio luxury. With plush memory foam cushions, powerful noise cancellation, and stunning spatial audio, they make every track sound cinematic. The design feels premium, and the USB-C charging adds modern convenience. If you’ve been eyeing a high-end headphone upgrade, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to grab the AirPods Max at their lowest price.

  • Are AirPods compatible with Android phones?

    Yes, AirPods work with Android devices using Bluetooth, though some Apple-only features like Spatial Audio and automatic switching won’t be available.

  • How long do AirPods battery last on a single charge?

    Depending on the model, AirPods last 5–6 hours per charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case included.

  • Are AirPods waterproof?

    Only AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro models are water and sweat resistant. They can handle workouts or light rain, but not full water immersion.

  • Can I use AirPods for gaming?

    Yes, you can use AirPods for gaming via Bluetooth, though you may notice slight audio delay on non-Apple devices.

  • What’s the difference between AirPods and AirPods Pro?

    AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, customizable ear tips, and spatial audio, while regular AirPods focus on lightweight design and everyday comfort.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
