Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days: Up to 54% off on AC and refrigerators from top brands

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days is your time to get home the best ACs and refrigerators before the season ends.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹45,490

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days are live, bringing big savings on essential home appliances. Shoppers can grab up to 54% off on air conditioners and refrigerators from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, Daikin, and more. Whether you’re preparing for the next wave of heat or upgrading to a smarter, energy-efficient refrigerator, these deals cover a wide range of models and price points.

Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days.
With discounts across premium and budget options, it’s a solid chance to upgrade your home essentials without overspending. Here’s a look at the top offers you should check out before the sale ends.

The LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC brings powerful cooling and energy efficiency together with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode. Designed for Indian summers, it ensures faster cooling, while features like VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode+ offer flexibility for different needs. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection adds a health safeguard, making it a practical, durable, and cost-effective cooling solution for modern households.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star (Energy Efficient)
Technology
AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
Filter
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Build
100% Copper for durability and faster cooling
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

This 236 L Samsung Frost Free Refrigerator is built for families who want efficiency and style in one. Featuring a Digital Inverter Compressor, it offers long-term durability, quieter operation, and energy savings. The frost-free technology keeps cooling consistent without manual defrosting. With its elegant inox finish, this refrigerator balances premium design with practical storage, making it an affordable and reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications

Capacity
236 L (suitable for small families)
Star Rating
3 Star
Technology
Frost Free with Digital Inverter Compressor
Finish
Elegant Silver Inox
Special Feature
Consistent cooling with low noise operation
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

The Samsung 236 L Convertible Refrigerator takes flexibility to the next level with its 5-in-1 convertible modes, allowing you to switch storage options based on need. Equipped with a Digital Inverter Compressor and a sleek display panel, it combines performance with convenience. Its frost-free technology prevents ice buildup, while the premium inox finish ensures it blends seamlessly with modern kitchen aesthetics.

Specifications

Capacity
236 L
Star Rating:
3 Star
Modes
5-in-1 Convertible
Technology
Digital Inverter with frost-free cooling
Design
Elegant Inox finish with display panel
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

The LG 1.5 Ton 5-Star AC is a top-tier cooling solution with DUAL Inverter technology for faster, quieter, and energy-efficient performance. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode adapts cooling levels to your needs, while the 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection adds extra safety, and its 5-Star rating makes it one of the most energy-saving options in this segment.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
5 Star
Technology
AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode
Cooling
4-Way Swing for uniform airflow
Filter
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Click Here to Buy

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC offers an affordable yet efficient cooling option with its 5-in-1 Convertible Mode, allowing customized power usage. It features a Copper condenser for faster heat exchange and long-term durability. The Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter ensures cleaner, healthier air indoors. Stylishly designed with a chrome deco strip, this AC is a practical fit for families seeking performance without overspending.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
3 Star
Technology
5-in-1 Convertible with Inverter Compressor
Filter
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
Design
White body with chrome deco strip
Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Compact yet stylish, the Samsung 183 L Direct-Cool Refrigerator is ideal for smaller households or as a secondary fridge. Featuring a Digital Inverter Compressor, it runs efficiently with minimal noise. Its 3-Star energy rating ensures lower electricity bills, while the Elegant Silver Inox design adds sophistication. Perfect for bachelors, couples, or compact kitchens, it delivers reliable cooling in a sleek form factor.

Specifications

Capacity
183 L
Star Rating
3 Star
Cooling Type
Direct Cool with Digital Inverter
Finish
Elegant Silver Inox
Best For
Small families, couples, or secondary usage
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter AC is engineered for superior air quality and energy efficiency. Featuring a PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures fresh, clean air while keeping electricity bills in check. Its advanced inverter compressor adapts cooling based on room conditions, reducing power wastage. Known for quiet operation and durability, this AC is a reliable choice for families seeking comfort and healthy cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 Ton
Star Rating
5 Star
Filter
PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner air
Compressor
Advanced inverter for adaptive cooling
Highlight
Energy-efficient, low-noise operation
Click Here to Buy

Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, MTKM50U, White)

The Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is built for large households, offering a premium 5-in-1 convertible system with AI-enabled smart features. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing remote control through the SmartThings app. Its Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet and efficient performance, while the Refined Inox finish enhances kitchen aesthetics. With massive storage and smart organization, it’s a powerhouse refrigerator that combines innovation, style, and durability.

Specifications

Capacity
653 L (ideal for large families)
Star Rating
3 Star
Technology
5-in-1 Convertible with AI Smart Features
Connectivity
Wi-Fi enabled, SmartThings compatible
Finish
Premium Refined Silver Inox
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)

Should I choose a frost-free or direct-cool refrigerator?

Frost-free offers convenience and consistent cooling for families, while direct-cool is more energy-efficient and budget-friendly, best for bachelors or couples with limited storage needs.

Is a convertible refrigerator worth the extra cost?

Yes, if you need flexible storage. Convertible modes let you switch between fridge and freezer space, ideal for families with varying storage requirements throughout the year.

Is a 5 Star AC always better than a 3 Star?

A 5 Star AC saves more energy and costs less in the long run, but 3 Star models balance performance and upfront affordability for moderate usage.

Do inverter ACs make a big difference?

Yes. Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed to maintain temperature efficiently, reducing electricity bills and ensuring quieter, more consistent cooling compared to non-inverter models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
