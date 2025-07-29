Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days: Get up to 50% off on the best appliances including ACs, refrigerators and more

Amazon is offering huge savings during its Appliances Upgrade Days with up to 50% off on the best appliances available online. Now is the perfect time to explore deals on the best ACs, best refrigerators, and best washing machines from leading brands. These products are built to last and packed with smart features to support modern living. Enjoy additional offers like bank discounts, exchange bonuses, and EMI plans for a smooth purchase experience. Whether you're replacing an old model or adding new convenience to your home, there are plenty of reliable and efficient choices to pick from. Amazon Appliances Upgrade Days: Grab up to 50% off on best appliances across all major categories

This sale includes appliances that combine sleek design, performance, and savings — all at reduced prices. From powerful cooling to fast laundry and fresh food storage, every room in your home can benefit. Upgrade today with the best appliances and bring smart functionality into your daily routine.

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, letting users adjust performance based on needs. The HD filter with anti-virus protection supports cleaner airflow. Its DUAL inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and consistent temperature control. Ocean Black Protection enhances durability in varied Indian climates. Smart features like auto clean and Smart Diagnosis make this air conditioner a reliable, low-maintenance choice for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Star Compressor DUAL Inverter Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1 Filter HD Anti-Virus Filter Condenser 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection Special Features Auto Clean, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC includes 5-in-1 cooling modes that help optimise energy use without sacrificing performance. Its copper condenser with Blue Fin coating improves durability and cooling efficiency. The PM2.5 and Anti-Viral filters purify air effectively. Turbo Cool mode brings fast relief from heat, while the Filter Clean Indicator reminds users to maintain hygiene. Ideal for frequent use in urban homes with variable weather conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Inverter Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Filter PM2.5 + Anti-Viral Coil Copper with Blue Fin Special Features Turbo Cool, Filter Clean Indicator Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with its Twin Inverter Compressor and 5-in-1 Intelli Convertible modes. It ensures comfort with fast cooling, anti-bacterial filter, and silent operation. Frost Self Clean gives near-professional hygiene. Built with a copper condenser, Hyper PCB, and super anticorrosion coating, it promises durability. With airflow up to 900 CFM and cooling at 54°C, this AC is a reliable choice for demanding summers.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.85) Cooling Power 16380 BTU Compressor Twin Inverter Air Circulation 900 CFM Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Intelli Convertible Special Features Frost Self Clean, Turbo & Eco Mode, Super Quiet, Dark Mode, Low Gas Warning Filter Super Micro Anti-Bacterial Coil Type 100% Copper Click Here to Buy Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White)

Stay cool with Panasonic’s 2.0 Ton Smart Split AC featuring India’s first Matter-enabled technology. Designed for large rooms, it delivers high airflow with 4-way swing and smart control via Alexa or Google. The True AI and 7-in-1 convertible modes optimise comfort while saving power. Equipped with a PM 0.1 filter and Crystal Clean tech, this AC ensures clean, efficient and intelligent cooling, even at 55°C.

Specifications Capacity 2.0 Ton Cooling Power 6200 W Energy Rating 4 Star Refrigerant R32 (Eco-friendly) Click Here to Buy Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

Samsung blends modern tech with daily convenience in this stylish matte black refrigerator. The Bespoke AI ensures smart energy usage, while Convertible 5-in-1 modes cater to different needs such as extra fridge, vacation, or solo days. Digital Inverter keeps the cooling quiet and consistent. Twin Cooling Plus maintains optimal humidity for longer-lasting freshness. Control it all remotely using SmartThings. It’s more than a fridge—it’s smart, adaptive and beautifully designed for busy families.

Specifications Capacity 419L (324L fresh food + 95L freezer) BEE Rating 3 Star Cooling Twin Cooling Plus with AI Energy Mode Technology Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

LG packs solid performance in a compact design with this 343L fridge. The Convertible feature lets you switch the freezer to a fridge when needed. Smart Inverter keeps energy bills in check, while Multi Air Flow evenly distributes cool air. Handy features like Express Freeze, Deodorizer, and Smart Diagnosis offer greater control and hygiene. With easy-to-clean shelves and stabiliser-free operation, it’s built for convenience without compromising on performance.

Specifications Capacity 343L (262L fresh food + 81L freezer) BEE Rating 3 Star Technology Smart Inverter Compressor, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Dimensions 71D x 60W x 172H cm Click Here to Buy LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Godrej brings freshness and hygiene to the forefront with its 6-in-1 convertible freezer. Perfect for smaller families, this 223L fridge is AI-powered for precise cooling and uses Nano Shield Technology to disinfect over 95% of food surface. Farm-fresh veggies stay fresh up to 30 days. With Cool Balance air flow and moisture control, this fridge is functional and health-conscious. Quiet performance, lower power bills, and practical design make it a reliable choice.

Specifications Capacity 223L (173L fresh food + 50L freezer) BEE Rating 3 Star Cooling Cool Balance with Moisture Control Dimensions 63.6D x 60.7W x 141H cm Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

Samsung’s 9 kg AI EcoBubble washer brings intelligent care and modern efficiency into your home. With SpaceMax design, it offers extra drum space without taking more room. Features like Hygiene Steam, AI Energy Mode, and Super Speed mode make everyday laundry quicker, cleaner, and smarter. It saves energy, uses less water, and is perfect for large families. The digital inverter motor ensures long-term quiet performance while Wi-Fi support enables full control via your smartphone.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1400 RPM Dimensions 55D x 60W x 85H cm Click Here to Buy Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

Bosch delivers a robust and hygienic laundry experience with its 9 kg front-load machine. Equipped with Anti-Bacteria Steam, EcoSilence Drive, and SoftCare paddles, it offers powerful yet fabric-safe washes. It handles stubborn stains effortlessly using anti-stain tech, while SpeedPerfect reduces wash time. With 14 custom programs, in-built heater, and intelligent water control, it suits both soft and hard water homes. Elegant, silent, and power-saving, this washer is ideal for those who want performance and durability.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Dimensions 58D x 59.8W x 84.8H cm Warranty 2 years product, 12 years motor Click Here to Buy Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)

The LG 9 kg AI Direct Drive washing machine combines intelligent care and delicate fabric handling. Its AI DD technology adjusts motion based on fabric type, while 6 Motion Direct Drive delivers custom care for each load. Steam-based Allergy and Baby Care modes remove up to 99.9% allergens. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can manage cycles remotely. Quiet, efficient, and compact with a powerful inverter motor, it’s ideal for tech-savvy families wanting thorough and hygienic washes.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Dimensions 47.5D x 60W x 85H cm Click Here to Buy LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

FAQs on best appliances Does inverter AC save more power? Yes, it adjusts speed based on heat load, saving electricity.

What capacity fridge is ideal for a family? Usually, 250L to 350L suits medium-sized families best.

Which is better – semi-automatic or fully automatic? Fully automatic is more convenient, though semi-automatic is budget-friendly.

Is extended warranty worth buying? Yes, for costly appliances, it helps cover unexpected repair costs.

