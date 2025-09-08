Amazon Clearance Store: Top deals on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony and more, up to 60% off

If you’ve been planning to bring home a premium smart TV without stretching your budget, Amazon’s Clearance Store has the perfect range for you. With discounts of up to 60%, this sale features some of the most popular smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Redmi, and more. Unbelievable deals on smart TVs on Amazon Clearance Store.

From large-screen 4K TVs for the living room to compact models for bedrooms, and even advanced TVs with Dolby Audio and voice control, there’s an option for every requirement. These deals make it the ideal time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, enjoy sharper visuals, and stream your favourite content with ease.

With prices dropping this low, stocks are expected to run out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to own a high-quality smart TV at an unbeatable value. Explore Amazon’s Clearance Store today and elevate your movie nights and gaming experience with top-notch viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung brings cutting-edge viewing with this 75-inch 8K Neo QLED, now available at a massive 60% discount in the Amazon clearance sale. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro and Neural Quantum Processor 8K, it delivers lifelike visuals and seamless performance.

The Dolby Atmos-powered sound system complements the cinematic display, making it one of the most premium smart TVs on discount. As part of the Amazon clearance store, this is among the best TV deals on Amazon for those seeking a high-end entertainment upgrade.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Resolution 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320) Refresh Rate 100 Hz Audio Output 70W with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Multi-View, Mobile Mirroring, Auto Game Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800BKXXL (Stainless Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s XR Series brings exceptional clarity and performance, and it’s now available at a 43% discount in the Amazon clearance sale. Powered by the XR Cognitive Processor and Full Array LED, this smart TV ensures deeper contrast, vibrant colours, and smooth 120Hz motion for movies and gaming.

With Dolby Atmos sound and Acoustic Multi-Audio, the audio matches the visuals perfectly. Listed in the Amazon clearance store, it’s one of the most attractive TV deals on Amazon, combining premium technology with strong Amazon deals.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Audio Output 30W with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Support Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-65X90L (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Sony’s BRAVIA 2 Series is designed for those who want a balance of performance and value, now available at a 29% discount in the Amazon clearance sale. With 4K HDR processing, MotionFlow XR, and Dolby Audio, this smart TV delivers detailed visuals and clear sound. Google TV integration with built-in Chromecast makes streaming effortless, while gaming features like ALLM and HDMI 2.1 compatibility ensure smooth play.

Part of the Amazon clearance store, it’s among the most practical TV deals on Amazon for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20W with Dolby Audio Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, Alexa Support Click Here to Buy Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S20 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Part of the Amazon clearance sale, this Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series TV is now available at a 39% discount, making it one of the most attractive smart TVs on discount. Powered by the Crystal 4K Processor, HDR10+, and PurColor technology, it delivers sharp visuals and rich tones.

With Dolby Digital Plus and Adaptive Sound, the audio experience is equally impressive. A great pick from the Amazon clearance store, this model highlights the best TV deals on Amazon for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliable performance.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio Output 20W with Dolby Digital Plus Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa/Bixby Support, Screen Mirroring, PC Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

This Samsung QLED TV is part of the Amazon clearance sale and comes with a 40% discount, making it a standout among smart TVs on discount. Equipped with Quantum Processor Lite 4K, UHD Dimming Pro, and 100% Colour Volume, it delivers crisp, vibrant visuals.

Features like Q-Symphony and OTS+ provide dynamic, well-balanced sound, while Smart Hub and Wireless DeX ensure easy connectivity. A solid choice from the Amazon clearance store, this model is among the most value-packed TV deals on Amazon.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Audio Output 20W with Q-Symphony, OTS+ Smart Features Smart Hub, Wireless DeX, Tap View, SmartThings Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi X Pro 43-inch 4K Smart TV is available in the Amazon clearance store with a 42% discount, making it one of the best smart TV deals on Amazon. With Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and a Vivid Picture Engine 2, it delivers rich detail and lifelike visuals. The 30W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS-X create an immersive audio experience.

Powered by Google TV with built-in Chromecast and hands-free voice control, this TV offers smooth streaming and easy navigation. Ideal for those seeking budget-friendly 4K TVs on Amazon, it packs strong performance, vibrant display quality, and modern smart features.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 30W with Dolby Atmos & DTS-X Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Hands-Free Voice Control, Far-Field Mic, ALLM Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Serif 50-inch QLED Smart TV is one of the most premium picks in the Amazon clearance sale, now available at a massive 48% discount. Known for its iconic Serif design, this TV doubles as a statement piece for modern interiors while delivering exceptional visuals powered by Quantum HDR and Supreme UHD Dimming.

With 40W Dolby Digital Plus audio, streaming apps, NFC, and Ambient Mode+, it’s built for both style and performance. A great choice for those seeking high-end smart TVs on discount in the Amazon clearance store.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 40W with Dolby Digital Plus Smart Features Serif Design, Ambient Mode+, SmartThings App, NFC, Live Cast Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer G Series 43-inch Smart TV is one of the best-value picks in the Amazon clearance sale, available now at 40% off. Offering 4K UHD resolution with HDR10+ and wide colour gamut, it delivers sharp and vibrant visuals. Backed by Dolby Atmos 24W speakers and multiple sound modes, the audio is powerful for everyday entertainment.

With Google TV, personal profiles, Chromecast built-in, and a frameless design, this is a strong choice for those seeking smart TVs on discount at the Amazon clearance store.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 24W with Dolby Atmos Smart Features Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Watchlist & Kids Profile Click Here to Buy Acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GT2851UDFL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense A4G 43-inch Smart TV brings official Android TV 11 at a pocket-friendly price, now available at 36% off in the Amazon clearance store. With Full HD resolution and an Ultra Vivid High Contrast Panel, it delivers sharp visuals and natural colour tones.

Backed by DTS Virtual X and Dolby Audio, the 20W speakers provide a cinematic sound experience at home. Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant, and access to Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar make it a smart choice among TV deals on Amazon.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20W with DTS Virtual X & Dolby Audio Smart Features Android 11 TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant, Play Store Apps Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A4G (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Kodak 32HDX900S is one of the most budget-friendly smart TVs on discount in the Amazon clearance sale, now at a massive 58% off. With HD Ready resolution, Dynamic Picture Enhancement, and a wide viewing angle, it ensures bright and clear visuals for everyday entertainment.

The 20W Audio Boost speakers deliver powerful sound, making it a practical pick for compact rooms. For buyers searching TV deals on Amazon, this model is a simple yet reliable choice from the Amazon clearance store.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Audio Output 20W with Audio Boost Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, headphone jack, wall-mount support Click Here to Buy Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black)

Similar stories for you

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Best smart TV and projector deals on Amazon: Save up to 70% on Sony, Samsung, LG and more

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

Best newly launched TVs from top brands you should check out now; up to 60% off

Best smart TV deals to grab in Amazon Mega Saving Days 2025 for every home

FAQs on smart TVs Which is better: Android TV or Smart TV? Android TVs run on Google’s platform with access to the Play Store, while other smart TVs may have brand-specific operating systems.

Can I use my smartphone as a remote for a smart TV? Yes, most smart TVs allow smartphone pairing through apps or Wi-Fi for easy control.

Do smart TVs support voice assistants? Many models support Alexa, Google Assistant, or Bixby for voice commands.

Is 4K resolution necessary in a smart TV? 4K offers sharper and more detailed visuals, making it a good choice for large screens and streaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.