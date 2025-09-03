Amazon Clearance Store's top 10 smart TV deals with up to 67% off from 40 to 55 inches and above on Samsung, LG, Sony

If you’ve been thinking about bringing home a new TV, the Amazon Clearance Store is offering a window you might not want to miss. The sale includes smart TVs across all screen sizes from 40 to 85 inches and above, featuring brands people trust like LG, Sony, Redmi, Samsung and the list of brands continues. If you’re upgrading your living room or setting up a second screen for the bedroom, there are options that fit both space and budget. Amazon Clearance Store top 10 smart TV deals are live! Don't miss the biggest festive drops.

What makes this moment worth your attention is not just the price drops. Many of these deals come with added bank offers, free installation, and quick delivery. It feels less like a discount and more like a chance to finally make that screen upgrade happen without overthinking it.

Top 10 smart TV deals:

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 50 inch Serif Series 4K QLED smart TV is now at 64% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, blending smart tech with bold design. With its iconic frame like silhouette and vibrant QLED display, it stands out in any space.

Voice assistants are built-in, making it a true modern essential. If you’re eyeing a premium upgrade, this smart TV deal is one of the best reasons to hit buy now.

Specifications Screen 125 cm (50 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel QLED Features Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant Ports 4 HDMI, 2 USB Refresh Rate 60 Hz Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 Inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA50LS01TAKLXL (White)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring the cinema home with the massive 98 inch TCL QD Mini smart TV, now at an unbeatable 67% off in the Amazon Clearance Store. This smart TV deal offers stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, rich Dolby Atmos sound, and seamless Google TV integration.

If you're gaming or streaming, the size and clarity deliver an immersive experience like no other. If you're ready for a screen that makes a statement, this is the one to grab.

Specifications Screen Size 248 cm (98 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display QD-Mini LED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Ports Multiple HDMI and USB Click Here to Buy TCL 248 cm (98 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 98C755 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Step up your home viewing with the LG 55 inch 4K smart LED TV, now available at 38% off in the Amazon Clearance Store. With webOS, navigating your favourite apps is quick and intuitive, making this one of the most reliable smart TV deals right now.

Its 4K Ultra HD display delivers crisp visuals while AI Sound enhances every scene. Whether it's sports, series, or cinema nights, this TV adds real value to your space.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K Ultra HD) OS webOS Smart TV Display LED Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB Special Features 4K Expression Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode, HDR10 / HLG Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA

Loading Suggestions...

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a screen that rivals the cinema, this is it. The Sony Bravia XR Series 77 inch OLED TV is now 34% off in the Amazon Clearance Store. This is not just another smart TV deal, it’s an invitation to see your favourite stories come alive in 4K with deep contrast, brilliant colours, and flawless motion.

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, Google TV and Acoustic Surface Audio Plus, it doesn’t just play content, it surrounds you in it. If you’ve been waiting for something extraordinary, this is your moment.

Specifications Screen Size 195 cm (77 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display OLED OS Google TV Processor Cognitive Processor XR Sound Acoustic Surface Audio+ Click Here to Buy Sony Bravia 195 cm (77 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-77A80J (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 55 inch QLED smart TV brings 4K brilliance into your home with clarity and colour that feels alive. Right now it is available at a massive 58% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, making this one of the standout smart TV deals of the season.

From movies to live sports, every frame is sharp and immersive. If you have been waiting for the right blend of performance and price, this is the upgrade that makes sense.

Specifications Screen Size 138 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display QLED Refresh Rate 100 Hz Features Quantum Dot, HDR, Built-in Voice Assistants Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QE1CAKLXL (Titan Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

Bring home entertainment that fits every corner of your life with the Karbonn Kanvas Series 40 inch smart Android TV. Now at 59% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, this smart TV deal makes Full HD clarity and Android powered features more accessible than ever.

From streaming your favourite apps to enjoying live TV, it is designed for daily viewing comfort. This smart TV is at the lowest price ever on Amazon right now.

Specifications Screen Size 102 cm (40 inches) Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display LED OS Android Smart TV Audio 20W speakers Special Features Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice Search Smart Remote, Google Play Smart TV Features Click Here to Buy Karbonn 102 cm (40 inches) Kanvas Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV KJS40ASFHD (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Step into a theatre like experience with the TCL 85 inch QD Mini LED Google TV. Right now this premium screen is available at 62% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, making it one of the biggest smart TV deals of the season. Every frame bursts with 4K Ultra HD detail, vibrant contrast and smooth motion.

With Google TV integration, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound, it feels immersive from the moment you switch it on. If you have been waiting to go truly big, this is the upgrade that delivers performance, style and value together.

Specifications Screen Size 215 cm (85 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display QD-Mini LED OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Special Features QD Mini LED, Local Dimming Zones, 144Hz VRR, AiPQ Processor 3.0, IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+ , Dolby Vision Atmos, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Click Here to Buy TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 85C755 (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Hisense Q7N Series QLED smart TV turns any room into a private theatre. Right now available at 40% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, this smart TV deal offers breathtaking 4K Ultra HD visuals with quantum dot brilliance. Movies, sports and games look lifelike on this massive 254 cm display.

Google TV integration makes streaming simple, while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide cinema level clarity and sound. If you want scale with performance, this is the upgrade.

Specifications Screen Size 254 cm (100 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display QLED with Quantum Dot OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Features Dolby Vision, HDR, Voice Assistants Click Here to Buy Hisense 254 cm (100 inches) Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 100Q7N (Dark Grey)

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi X Pro 43 inch smart Google TV blends sleek design with powerful features, and right now it comes with a 42% discount in the Amazon Clearance Store. This smart TV deal delivers 4K Ultra HD visuals enhanced by Dolby Vision IQ, ensuring colours and contrast adapt perfectly to your room.

Add Dolby Atmos sound and smooth Google TV access, and you have a screen built for both daily streaming and weekend movie nights. For families and first upgrades, it feels like the right choice.

Specifications Screen Size 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display LED with Dolby Vision IQ Audio Dolby Atmos Connectivity Technology AV, Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L43M8-5XIN (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG B4 Series 55 inch OLED TV is now 41% off in the Amazon Clearance Store, turning a premium dream into a smart TV deal worth noticing. Its 4K Ultra HD OLED display produces perfect blacks and striking colours.

Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and LG’s α8 AI processor combine to create a viewing experience that feels closer to cinema than home. This is a screen built to impress.

Specifications Screen Size 139 cm (55 inches) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display OLED Processor α8 AI Processor Sound Dolby Atmos Features Dolby Vision, HDR, AI ThinQ Click Here to Buy LG 139 cm (55 inches) OLED B4 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B46LA

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Mega Saving Days! Top 10 43 inch TV deals with up to 60% off on LG, Samsung, Sony, VW, and more brands

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

Best 43-inch TVs in July 2025 for all budgets: Stunning 4K display, smart features and value for money

Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience

FAQs on Amazon Clearance Store top 10 smart TV deals What is the Amazon Clearance Store for smart TVs? It’s a dedicated section offering heavy discounts on top smart TVs from leading brands.

Which brands are included in Amazon Clearance Store’s top 10 smart TV deals? Brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, TCL, Redmi, and Hisense are commonly featured.

Can I get different screen sizes in Amazon Clearance Store smart TV deals? Absolutely, from 40 inches to 100 inches, multiple sizes are available.

Are bank offers available with these smart TV deals? Yes, many models come with additional bank discounts and no-cost EMI.

Do these smart TVs support apps like Netflix and Prime Video? Most models run on Android TV, Google TV, or webOS, supporting all major apps.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.