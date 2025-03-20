Amazon deals on the best appliances just got better: Up to 75% off on top picks including air coolers, fans and more

Get up to 55% off on the best ceiling fans The best fans provide efficient cooling with powerful airflow, making them a must-have for any home or office. These Ceiling fans offer wide air circulation, while pedestal and table fans add flexibility. Adjustable speed settings, remote control operation, and silent performance enhance convenience. Some models feature energy-saving technology to reduce electricity consumption. Advanced designs include aerodynamic blades for better air movement and minimal noise. Be it for bedrooms, living rooms, or workspaces, a well-chosen fan ensures comfort during hot days. Make the most of the Amazon deals on the best appliances

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy up to 50% off on the best air coolers:

The best air coolers provide an affordable and energy-efficient way to beat the heat. Equipped with high-capacity water tanks and honeycomb cooling pads, they deliver fresh, cool air across rooms. Features like adjustable fan speed, auto-swing, and ice chambers enhance cooling performance. Many models work with inverters, ensuring uninterrupted operation during power cuts. Portable air coolers with castor wheels make them easy to move around. Whether for a small room or a larger space, choosing the right cooler helps maintain a comfortable indoor temperature.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Save up to 75% on the best air fryers

The best air fryers let you enjoy crispy, delicious food with little to no oil. Using rapid air technology, they circulate hot air to cook food evenly, making them a healthier alternative to deep frying. Adjustable temperature controls, preset cooking modes, and non-stick baskets make cooking hassle-free. Compact and stylish, they fit seamlessly into modern kitchens. From fries to chicken wings, air fryers prepare a variety of meals with reduced fat content. Easy to clean and energy-efficient, they are perfect for those looking to cook healthier meals without compromising on taste.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Score up to 45% off on the best mixer grinders

The best mixer grinders combine power and versatility, making food preparation quick and effortless. High-speed motors with multiple jars allow for grinding, blending, and juicing. Sharp stainless steel blades handle tough ingredients like spices, nuts, and vegetables with ease. Features like speed control, overload protection, and ergonomic design enhance user convenience. Whether making chutneys, smoothies, or grinding masalas, a reliable mixer grinder simplifies kitchen tasks. Durable and easy to clean, these appliances are an essential addition to any modern kitchen.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Avail up to 70% off on the best vacuum cleaners

The best vacuum cleaners ensure effortless cleaning with powerful suction and advanced filtration. Available in different types like upright, canister, handheld, and robotic, they cater to various cleaning needs. HEPA filters trap dust and allergens, improving indoor air quality. Cordless models provide flexibility, while bagless designs simplify maintenance. With multiple attachments for carpets, floors, and upholstery, these cleaners remove dirt efficiently. Whether tackling pet hair, dust, or debris, a high-quality vacuum cleaner keeps homes spotless with minimal effort.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Best fans in India 2025: Top 10 Atomberg, Havells, Orient fans with smart features, BLDC motors, and energy savings

Best air cooler brands in 2025: Keep your home comfortably cool with top 10 picks from Symphony, Bajaj, Havells and more

Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

Best mixer grinders for home: Top 8 options that blend performance, efficiency and convenience

Best cordless vacuum cleaners in March 2025: Top 10 picks from Dyson, Eureka Forbes, Kent and more

Best appliances What type of vacuum cleaner is best for homes with pets? A vacuum with strong suction, a HEPA filter, and a motorised brush works best for pet hair.

Can an air fryer replace a traditional oven? It can handle frying, roasting, and baking but may not be ideal for large batches.

Are cordless vacuum cleaners as powerful as corded ones? Some high-end models match corded vacuums, but they have limited battery life.

Which type of ceiling fan consumes less electricity? BLDC motor fans use less power and run more efficiently compared to regular fans.

How can I reduce water consumption in an air cooler? Use a cooler with an automatic water level controller and keep the cooling pads clean for better efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.