Search
Mon, Oct 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on instant geysers for quick hot water

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Enjoy instant hot water this festive season with top instant geysers from Crompton, Havells, Bajaj, Racold, and AO Smith.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Black+Decker Galerus Geyser 5 Litre | Instant Water Heater for Home & Kitchen | 3KW | High Grade Stainless Steel Tank I Copper Sheathed Heating Element I 5 Year Tank Warranty | Water Geyser White View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

POLYCAB Intenso 5 litre, 3 KW Electric Instant Geyser (Water Heater) For Home & Kitchen | Efficient Heating Element | Enhanced Safety Measures| 5 years tank & 2 years product warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Signa 5 Litre Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Twin LED Indicator| Rust and Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked| Fire Retardant Power Cord| Warranty: 5 year on inner tank & 2 year comprehensive (White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 5 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating | Superior Energy Efficiency | 5Yr Tank, 3Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber | Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom | FWG Zippy 5.0 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

V-Guard Zio Geyser 5 Litre Instant Water Heater | Advanced Multi-Layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Suitable For Kitchen & Bathroom | 5 Year Inner Tank Warranty by V-Guard | White-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,549

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith EWS-5 White Instant Geyser 5 Litre With 3kW Express Heating | High Rise Building Bathroom & Kitchen geyser | UL Rated Wiring & Pressure Relief Valve For Ultimate Safety | 5 Year Tank Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro 5.9 L Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom| 3000W Powerful Heating Element Instant Water Heater | SS Tank | For Low & Mid Rise Buildings| 5 years warranty by Orient View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 5L 3Kw Instant Water Heater With Copper Heating Element And High Grade Stainless Steel Tank, Wall Mounting View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Instant Water Heater for home| High Grade SS Tank| Multiple Safety System| Suitable for High Rise| Shock Resistant| Rust Proof Outer| 5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Haier BlackVolt Instant Water Heater 3 Litre with 3kW | Fast Heating | Copper Heating Element | 6.5 Bar Pressure | Instant Geyser for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5-Year Tank Warranty | EI3V-BLACKVOLT View Details checkDetails

₹2,805

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Arno Neo 3 Litres instant water heater (Geyser) with 3 Level Advance Safety and Food grade technology|Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,374.05

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

When winter mornings meet festive nights, a reliable instant geyser becomes an essential part of your home comfort. Compact, energy-efficient, and fast, instant geysers ensure hot water at the flick of a switch, perfect for quick showers and light kitchen use.

Celebrate Diwali with instant warmth and great savings on Amazon.
Celebrate Diwali with instant warmth and great savings on Amazon.

During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025, leading brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Racold, and AO Smith are offering incredible discounts on their best-selling models. With up to 60% off, plus additional bank offers and no-cost EMI options, it’s the ideal time to upgrade your bathroom or kitchen water heating setup.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

The Aura Rapid Pro is India's first 5.9L instant water heater, designed by Orient Electric for both kitchen and bathroom use. Its robust stainless steel tank and heavy copper heating element guarantee swift, efficient hot water while ensuring durability. The shock-proof, rust-resistant polymer body enhances safety, making it suitable for low to mid-rise buildings with up to 6.5 bar pressure resistance.​

Advanced glass wool insulation helps retain heat for longer periods, while safety features like a pressure release valve and anti-siphon hole provide peace of mind.​

Specifications

Capacity
5.9 litres
Wattage
3000W
Tank
Stainless steel with polymer body
Pressure rating
Up to 6.5 bars
Heating Element
Copper​
Loading Suggestions...

Hindware’s Atlantic Xceed 5L offers instant hot water for diverse use, featuring a high-grade stainless steel tank and copper heating element for corrosion resistance and fast heating. The thermoplastic outer body is rust-proof, and the pressure release valve ensures operation in high-rise buildings. Smart indicators show power and heating status for convenient monitoring.​ Safety is paramount, supported by i-Thermostat technology and auto cut-off, which prevent overheating and enhance efficiency.​

Specifications

Capacity
5 litres
Wattage
3000W
Tank
Stainless steel, thermoplastic outer
Pressure rating
6.5 bars
Heating Element
Copper​
Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for homes and high-rise buildings, the Bajaj Skive delivers instant hot water with a robust, rust-proof, and shock-resistant outer body. Multiple safety systems, including a 4-in-1 safety valve and fire-retardant cable, ensure protection against overheating, dry heating, and excess pressure. LED indicators make operation intuitive, while the high-grade stainless steel tank and powerful heating element boost durability and performance.​ Backed by a 5-year tank warranty, Bajaj also offers dedicated customer support and free home service within the warranty period.​

Specifications

Capacity
5 litres
Wattage
3000W
Tank
Stainless steel, thermoplastic body
Pressure rating
Up to 6 bars
Safety
4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve​
Loading Suggestions...

Haier’s BlackVolt 3L delivers rapid hot water in a sleek, space-saving design to fit kitchens and bathrooms. Its stainless steel tank offers strong corrosion resistance, while a powerful copper heating element assures reliable performance even in hard water conditions. It withstands 6.5 bar pressure, making it excellent for high-rise living.​ With 5-level safety protection, including ISI power cord and pressure valve, plus a 5-year tank warranty, this geyser blends instant heating and peace of mind.​

Specifications

Capacity
3 litres
Wattage
3000W
Tank
304 grade stainless steel
Pressure rating
6.5 bars
Heating Element
Copper​
Loading Suggestions...

Compact yet powerful, the Arno Neo 3L from Crompton’s instant water heater range ensures rapid heating with a 3000W copper element. The rust-free ABS body and food-grade 304 stainless steel tank guarantee durability and hygiene. Its three-level advanced safety system—capillary thermostat, automatic cut-off, multifunction valve—protects against electric shocks and overheating.​

Suitable for kitchens and high-rise buildings, it comes with a premium finish and 5-year tank warranty for reliable, everyday use.​

Specifications

Capacity
3 litres
Wattage
3000W
Tank
304-grade stainless steel, ABS outer
Pressure rating
6.5 bars
Safety
Three-level advanced protection​

Similar articles for you

5 best-selling geysers from top brands that come with advanced safety features and elegant designs

Best 5 star water heaters in Sep 2025 for efficient and reliable hot water solutions for your home

Top 10 instant geysers for the upcoming winter season at up to 62% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Best 15 litre geysers in 2025: Top 10 choices for energy efficiency, durability and fast heating

  • Which brands offer the best instant geysers this Diwali?

    Top brands like Crompton, Bajaj, Havells, Racold, and AO Smith are offering great models with fast heating and long-lasting performance.

  • Do instant geysers work for showers too?

    Yes, instant geysers can handle light to moderate water flow, making them ideal for quick showers and kitchen use.

  • Can I install an instant geyser myself?

    It’s recommended to get it installed by a professional to ensure safe setup and warranty validity.

  • Are these geysers safe to use?

    Yes, most models come with safety valves, thermostat control, and overheat protection features for worry-free use.

  • What extra benefits does Amazon offer on geysers?

    Amazon provides no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and additional bank discounts to make your festive purchase even more affordable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on instant geysers for quick hot water
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On