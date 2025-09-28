Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
Amazon Diwali sale day 5: Cameras and accessories see massive price drop

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 07:30 am IST

Amazon Diwali Sale Day 5 brings top discounts on cameras and accessories, including mirrorless, polaroid, action, and 360 cameras, plus gimbals, bags, and mics.

Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle/Amateurs (Body only) -Silver View Details checkDetails

₹78,000

Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators (16-50mm Power Zoom Lens) | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (White) View Details checkDetails

₹84,489

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 View Details checkDetails

₹14,950

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo, Action Camera 4K with 1/1.3 Sensor, 12h Extended Battery Life with 3 Batteries, Stabilization, Dual OLED Touchscreens, Mini Action Camera for Travel, Vlog View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

GoPro HERO13 Black Special Bundle Includes - HERO13 Black Camera, Handler, 2-Enduro Batteries, 2-Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card, Hard Carrying Case(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹36,999

insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Insta360 X5 - Waterproof 8K 360° Action Camera, Leading Low Light, Invisible Selfie Stick Effect, Rugged and Replaceable Lens, 3-Hour Battery, Built-in Wind Guard, Stabilization, Triple AI Chip Design View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Gimbal Stabilizer For Iphone,Android,Native Tracking,Lighting,3-Axis Phone Gimbal,One-Tap Edit,Built-In Extension Rod & Tripod,Phone Charging,Vlogging Stabilizer Youtube Video,Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,989

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro Grey - AI Tracking Phone Gimbal, 200+ App Tracking with DockKit, Multi-Person Tracking, 360º Pan Tracking, Built-in Tripod/Selfie Stick, iPhone/Android Portable Stabilizer View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

MOSISO Camera Backpack, DSLR/SLR/Mirrorless Photography Camera Bag 15-16 inch Waterproof Hardshell Case with Tripod Holder&Laptop Compartment Compatible with Canon/Nikon/Sony, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

Dyazo Water Resistant Camera Backpack with Extra Front Pocket Photographers Bag with Rain Cover Tripod Holder Compatible for Sony Nikon Canon Panasonic DSLR (Black & Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹469

Fujifilm X100VI 40.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with Fixed 23mmF2 Lens (APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 Sensor, X-Processor 5, Hybrid Viewfinder, LCD Tilt Touchscreen, Face Detection AF, 20 Film Simulations - Black View Details checkDetails

₹166,999

Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera Kit with RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 is STM PZ Lens – Black | 24.2 MP APS-C Sensor, 4K Video, Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details checkDetails

₹58,488

Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-135mm Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor |Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | 4K Vlogging Camera | Tiltable LCD - Black View Details checkDetails

₹85,489

Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera, 20.9 MP with Z DX 16-50Mm F/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250Mm F/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery & 64 GB SD Card View Details checkDetails

₹85,599

FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera (Elegant Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Camera Premium Edition with 20 Shots of Instax Mini Black Film and 100 Different Expressions-(Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 View Details checkDetails

₹14,950

Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera- Green View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Fujifilm Instax Pal Lavender Blue View Details checkDetails

₹7,998

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo - 4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-Bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Outdoor Digital Camera for Travel, Biking View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo - 4K/120fps Waterproof Action Camera with a 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Up to 7.5 h with 3 Batteries, Outdoor Camera for Travel, Biking View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

GoPro HERO13 Black in Polar White Limited Edition - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹33,999

GoPro HERO12 Waterproof Action Camera with Front & Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, HyperSmooth 6.0 + AutoBoost, Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹24,998

GoPro Max 360 Action Camera - 5.6K30 HD Video & 16.6MP Photos, Ultimate 360 Photography, Stabilization, Rugged & Waterproof, High-Performance Enduro Battery, Easy Object Tracking with Quik Editing App View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera. View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Insta360 X5 - Waterproof 8K 360° Action Camera, Leading Low Light, Invisible Selfie Stick Effect, Rugged and Replaceable Lens, 3-Hour Battery, Built-in Wind Guard, Stabilization, Triple AI Chip Design View Details checkDetails

₹52,990

GoPro Max 360 Action Camera - 5.6K30 HD Video & 16.6MP Photos, Ultimate 360 Photography, Stabilization, Rugged & Waterproof, High-Performance Enduro Battery, Easy Object Tracking with Quik Editing App View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

₹38,990

insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

₹61,990

₹20,460

₹4,999

IZI GO-X PRO Foldable Gimbal for Smartphones, 3-Axis Stabilizer with Extension Rod, 6 Modes, AI Face Tracking, OLED Display, Long Battery Life, USB-C, Ideal for Travel, Vlogging & YouTube, Filmmaking View Details checkDetails

₹7,124

DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Gimbal Stabilizer for iPhone, Android, Built-in Tripod, Ultra-Light, 3-Axis Phone Gimbal,Activetrack 7.0,One-Tap Edit,Phone Charging Vlogging Stabilizer YouTube Video, White View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

₹5,999

₹22,990

₹13,200

₹1,799

Digitek® (DWM 101 Wireless Microphone System with ANC Noise Reduction, 360° Sound Capture, 100M Range, Upto 12 Hrs Working Time, for DSLR Camera, Android & iOS Smartphones, Seamless Audio Recording View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

₹14,999

Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lapel Microphone Combo for iPhone, Android, Camera, PC and Laptop, Lightning, USB-C, 48Khz, 24-bit, 1000ft Range, Noise Cancelling, 40 Hour Battery View Details checkDetails

₹12,570

₹7,499

Arctic Hunter Camera Backpack Professional Camera Bag Customizable Shockproof Camera Lens Pockets Tripod Drone Holder Laptop Pocket Photography Travel DSLR Accessories Bag for Men and Women, Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,821

MOSISO Camera Backpack, DSLR/SLR/Mirrorless Photography Camera Bag 15-16 inch Waterproof Hardshell Case with Tripod Holder&Laptop Compartment Compatible with Canon/Nikon/Sony, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,799

K&F Concept Camera Bag EVA Waterproof 2 in 1Camera Backpack Shoulder Bag 32L Large Capacity with Rain Cover Storage for 15.6 Laptop for Photography View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Wildcraft Shutter Bug Pro Camera Backpack - Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

Amazon Diwali Sale Day 5 is here, and it’s the perfect time for photography enthusiasts and creators to upgrade their gear. From high-performance mirrorless cameras to fun polaroid cameras, the sale brings top discounts across categories. Action cameras, 360-degree cameras, and gimbals are also available at never-seen-before prices, making them great picks for travel and content creation. Essential add-ons like camera bags and microphones are part of the deal, ensuring you can shop everything you need in one place. With festive savings and bundled offers, this is your chance to grab quality camera gear without breaking the bank.

Get the best deals on camera and accessories during Amazon sale.

Top deals on cameras and accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Buy a mirrorless camera at top discount during this Amazon Diwali sale

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is offering big discounts on mirrorless cameras, making it the right time to upgrade your photography gear. Known for their compact build, fast autofocus, and superior low-light performance, mirrorless cameras are a top pick for professionals and hobbyists alike.

With festive offers, bank savings, and bundled deals, you can grab premium models at a fraction of the price. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your photography setup.

Top deals on mirrorless cameras on Amazon sale

Create instant memories with Polaroid cameras during Amazon sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 brings exclusive discounts on Polaroid cameras, the perfect pick for instant photo lovers. Known for their retro charm and ability to print photos on the spot, these cameras combine nostalgia with convenience. Whether it’s a family gathering, festive celebration, or travel moment, Polaroid cameras let you create lasting keepsakes instantly. With festive price cuts and special bundles, it’s the best time to grab one and capture memories that you can hold in your hand.

Top deals on Polaroid cameras on Amazon sale

Capture every moment with action cameras on discounted prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings exciting deals on action cameras, perfect for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts. Compact, durable, and designed to handle extreme conditions, these cameras capture high-quality videos and photos during sports, travel, or outdoor adventures. With discounts and bundle offers, you can now own an action camera without breaking the bank. Don’t miss this chance to preserve every adrenaline-filled moment in stunning clarity.

Top deals on action cameras on Amazon sale

Buy 360° camera today, on the Amazon sale 2025

Step into a world of immersive photography with 360° cameras now on discount. Perfect for capturing panoramic landscapes, events, and travel experiences, these cameras let you relive every angle of your memories. With easy-to-use controls and compact designs, they’re ideal for both beginners and enthusiasts. The Amazon sale brings special prices and bundle offers, making it the perfect time to own a 360° camera and elevate your content creation.

Top deals on 360° camera on Amazon sale

Never have an unsteady shot with Gimbals on Amazon sale

Achieve flawless, professional-looking videos with gimbals now available at discounted prices. Perfect for vloggers, filmmakers, and content creators, these stabilizers ensure smooth motion, reduce shakes, and let you capture cinematic footage effortlessly. Lightweight and easy to use, they’re compatible with cameras, smartphones, and action cameras. With the Amazon sale, you can grab top models at attractive prices, making it the ideal time to elevate your video production game.

Top deals on Gimbals on Amazon sale

Microphones see big price drop on Amazon sale 2025

Upgrade your audio game with top-quality microphones at discounted prices. Perfect for podcasters, streamers, vloggers, and musicians, these mics deliver crisp, clear, and professional sound. From condenser and dynamic to lavalier options, find a microphone suited for every recording scenario. With the Amazon sale, it’s the perfect time to grab premium audio equipment at attractive prices and ensure your voice is heard with unmatched clarity.

Top deals on microphones during Amazon sale 2025

Carry all your gear safely with camera bags on Amazon sale

Protect your cameras, lenses, and accessories in style with premium camera bags at discounted prices. From backpacks and shoulder bags to compact sling options, find designs that combine durability, comfort, and organization. Whether you’re a professional photographer or an enthusiast, these bags make transporting your gear easy and secure. Grab your perfect camera bag during the Amazon sale and keep your equipment safe while on the move.

Top deals on camera bags on Amazon sale

  • Which camera type is best for beginners?

    Mirrorless cameras are ideal for beginners, offering compact size, interchangeable lenses, good image quality, and easy-to-use features, making learning photography smoother than bulky DSLRs.

  • Are action cameras suitable for outdoor adventures?

    Yes, action cameras are compact, rugged, and waterproof, perfect for capturing high-speed sports, cycling, trekking, or underwater activities, delivering stable, high-quality footage even in extreme conditions.

  • Do gimbals work with all cameras?

    Most gimbals support smartphones, compact cameras, and mirrorless cameras. Check the weight capacity and compatibility before buying to ensure smooth stabilization and unshakable video recording.

  • Can Polaroid cameras print instantly?

    Yes, Polaroid cameras produce instant physical prints, ideal for creating tangible memories. Some models also store digital copies for editing and sharing via apps or Bluetooth.

  • How to choose the right camera bag?

    Consider size, compartments, padding, durability, and comfort. Choose a bag that fits your camera, lenses, and accessories while offering protection and ease of transport for your photography style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

