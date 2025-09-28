Amazon Diwali sale day 5: Cameras and accessories see massive price drop
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 07:30 am IST
Amazon Diwali Sale Day 5 brings top discounts on cameras and accessories, including mirrorless, polaroid, action, and 360 cameras, plus gimbals, bags, and mics.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fujifilm X-M5 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4|Retro Style mirrorless Compact Travel Camera|6.2k vlogging|High Speed Recording FHD 240fps|Advance AF for Street/Lifestyle/Amateurs (Body only) -Silver View Details
|
₹78,000
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10M2K 26 MP Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera for Creators (16-50mm Power Zoom Lens) | APS-C Sensor | 4K 60p with 10bit 4:2:2 Recording - (White) View Details
|
₹84,489
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Blue View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 View Details
|
₹14,950
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Adventure Combo, Action Camera 4K with 1/1.3 Sensor, 12h Extended Battery Life with 3 Batteries, Stabilization, Dual OLED Touchscreens, Mini Action Camera for Travel, Vlog View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
GoPro HERO13 Black Special Bundle Includes - HERO13 Black Camera, Handler, 2-Enduro Batteries, 2-Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card, Hard Carrying Case(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty) View Details
|
₹36,999
|
|
|
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
|
Insta360 X5 - Waterproof 8K 360° Action Camera, Leading Low Light, Invisible Selfie Stick Effect, Rugged and Replaceable Lens, 3-Hour Battery, Built-in Wind Guard, Stabilization, Triple AI Chip Design View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P Gimbal Stabilizer For Iphone,Android,Native Tracking,Lighting,3-Axis Phone Gimbal,One-Tap Edit,Built-In Extension Rod & Tripod,Phone Charging,Vlogging Stabilizer Youtube Video,Black View Details
|
₹11,989
|
|
|
Insta360 Flow 2 Pro Grey - AI Tracking Phone Gimbal, 200+ App Tracking with DockKit, Multi-Person Tracking, 360º Pan Tracking, Built-in Tripod/Selfie Stick, iPhone/Android Portable Stabilizer View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
MOSISO Camera Backpack, DSLR/SLR/Mirrorless Photography Camera Bag 15-16 inch Waterproof Hardshell Case with Tripod Holder&Laptop Compartment Compatible with Canon/Nikon/Sony, Black View Details
|
₹13,799
|
|
|
Dyazo Water Resistant Camera Backpack with Extra Front Pocket Photographers Bag with Rain Cover Tripod Holder Compatible for Sony Nikon Canon Panasonic DSLR (Black & Orange) View Details
|
₹469
|
|
|
Fujifilm X100VI 40.2 MP Mirrorless Camera with Fixed 23mmF2 Lens (APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 Sensor, X-Processor 5, Hybrid Viewfinder, LCD Tilt Touchscreen, Face Detection AF, 20 Film Simulations - Black View Details
|
₹166,999
|
|
|
Canon EOS R50 V Mirrorless Camera Kit with RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 is STM PZ Lens – Black | 24.2 MP APS-C Sensor, 4K Video, Compact Design View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black View Details
|
₹58,488
|
|
|
Sony Alpha ILCE-6400M 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera (Black) with 18-135mm Zoom Lens | APS-C Sensor |Real-Time Eye Auto Focus | 4K Vlogging Camera | Tiltable LCD - Black View Details
|
₹85,489
|
|
|
Canon EOS R50 RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 is STM Mirrorless Camera (Black)- 4K Video Vlogging with 24.2 MP View Details
|
₹58,990
|
|
|
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera, 20.9 MP with Z DX 16-50Mm F/3.5-6.3 VR & Z DX 50-250Mm F/4.5-6.3 VR Lens with Additional Battery & 64 GB SD Card View Details
|
₹85,599
|
|
|
FUJIFILM Instax Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera (Elegant Black) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Hybrid Camera Premium Edition with 20 Shots of Instax Mini Black Film and 100 Different Expressions-(Brown) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 View Details
|
₹14,950
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 Instant Camera- Green View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Pal Lavender Blue View Details
|
₹7,998
|
|
|
Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo - 4K/120Fps Waterproof Action Digital Camera with A 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-Bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Outdoor Digital Camera for Travel, Biking View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo - 4K/120fps Waterproof Action Camera with a 1/1.3-Inch Sensor, 10-bit & D-Log M Color Performance, Up to 7.5 h with 3 Batteries, Outdoor Camera for Travel, Biking View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
GoPro HERO13 Black in Polar White Limited Edition - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses(1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty) View Details
|
₹33,999
|
|
|
GoPro HERO12 Waterproof Action Camera with Front & Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, HyperSmooth 6.0 + AutoBoost, Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1-Yr International + 1-Yr India Warranty) View Details
|
₹24,998
|
|
|
GoPro Max 360 Action Camera - 5.6K30 HD Video & 16.6MP Photos, Ultimate 360 Photography, Stabilization, Rugged & Waterproof, High-Performance Enduro Battery, Easy Object Tracking with Quik Editing App View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera. View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Insta360 X5 - Waterproof 8K 360° Action Camera, Leading Low Light, Invisible Selfie Stick Effect, Rugged and Replaceable Lens, 3-Hour Battery, Built-in Wind Guard, Stabilization, Triple AI Chip Design View Details
|
₹52,990
|
|
|
GoPro Max 360 Action Camera - 5.6K30 HD Video & 16.6MP Photos, Ultimate 360 Photography, Stabilization, Rugged & Waterproof, High-Performance Enduro Battery, Easy Object Tracking with Quik Editing App View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, Optical Zoom 3X, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode, Black View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹61,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹20,460
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
IZI GO-X PRO Foldable Gimbal for Smartphones, 3-Axis Stabilizer with Extension Rod, 6 Modes, AI Face Tracking, OLED Display, Long Battery Life, USB-C, Ideal for Travel, Vlogging & YouTube, Filmmaking View Details
|
₹7,124
|
|
|
DJI Osmo Mobile 7 Gimbal Stabilizer for iPhone, Android, Built-in Tripod, Ultra-Light, 3-Axis Phone Gimbal,Activetrack 7.0,One-Tap Edit,Phone Charging Vlogging Stabilizer YouTube Video, White View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹13,200
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Digitek® (DWM 101 Wireless Microphone System with ANC Noise Reduction, 360° Sound Capture, 100M Range, Upto 12 Hrs Working Time, for DSLR Camera, Android & iOS Smartphones, Seamless Audio Recording View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Hollyland Lark M2 Wireless Lapel Microphone Combo for iPhone, Android, Camera, PC and Laptop, Lightning, USB-C, 48Khz, 24-bit, 1000ft Range, Noise Cancelling, 40 Hour Battery View Details
|
₹12,570
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Arctic Hunter Camera Backpack Professional Camera Bag Customizable Shockproof Camera Lens Pockets Tripod Drone Holder Laptop Pocket Photography Travel DSLR Accessories Bag for Men and Women, Black View Details
|
₹6,821
|
|
|
MOSISO Camera Backpack, DSLR/SLR/Mirrorless Photography Camera Bag 15-16 inch Waterproof Hardshell Case with Tripod Holder&Laptop Compartment Compatible with Canon/Nikon/Sony, Black View Details
|
₹13,799
|
|
|
K&F Concept Camera Bag EVA Waterproof 2 in 1Camera Backpack Shoulder Bag 32L Large Capacity with Rain Cover Storage for 15.6 Laptop for Photography View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Wildcraft Shutter Bug Pro Camera Backpack - Black View Details
|
₹5,599
|
|
View More Products