Amazon exclusive Redmi A4 sale starts today at 12 PM: Starting at just 8499

Xiaomi launched its new budget smartphone Redmi A4 in the Indian market with some eye-catching specifications and the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset. Now, today, the Redmi A4 will finally be on sale exclusively on the Amazon India app and website. This entry-level smartphone has been in talks for quite some time as Xiaomi has been teasing the product for quite some time. Now, if you are looking for a powerful smartphone under Rs.10000 then know what the Redmi A4 has to offer. Redmi A4 sale starts today at a starting price of just Rs.8499, check the details(Amazon)

Redmi A4 sale starts today: Price, storage options, and more

The Redmi A4 will be available in two attractive colour options: Starry Black and Sparkle Purple. It will come in two storage options of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB which will be priced at Rs. 8499 and Rs.9499 respectively. Interested buyers can purchase Redmi A14 from Amazon.in, mi.com and retail stores from today, November 27 at 12 PM. Now, know about what the new Redmi A4 has to offer in the budget segment.

Why you should buy Redmi A4?

The Redmi A4 features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth navigation with a bigger screen. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The new chipset claims to provide users with seamless 5G connectivity and network to stay ahead of the digital curve. It comes with a dual camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera and on the front it features a 5MP selfie camera.

The Redmi A4 runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14. The smartphone will support 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates, ensuring new features and smooth performance for a long time period. Lastly, it is backed by a 5160mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. However, buyers will get a 33W charging adapter with the box.

Therefore at just Rs.8499, buyers are getting advanced features, 5G connectivity, longer OS support, impressive design, and more. Therefore, it could be one of the best smartphones under Rs.10000.