Amazon Gaming Fest: Enjoy up to 76% discount on gaming accessories like laptops, monitors and more

Are you a gaming enthusiast ready to level up your setup? Look no further than Amazon’s Gaming Fest, where you can grab incredible deals on the best gaming accessories. Whether you’re in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that delivers silky-smooth frame rates or an immersive monitor that pulls you into the heart of the action, this event has you covered. Amazon Gaming Fest is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup at the lowest prices.

From cutting-edge laptops and monitors to essential peripherals, you’ll find everything you need to dominate the gaming world without breaking the bank. Amazon’s Gaming Fest is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear and enhance your gaming experience.

But act fast, this event is for a limited time only! Dive into the wide selection of gaming accessories and discover the perfect gear to fuel your passion. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore competitor, Amazon’s Gaming Fest offers unbeatable deals that you won’t want to miss.

Upgrade your gaming setup with the ZEBRONICS A24FHD Gaming Monitor, now available at an incredible 76% discount during the Amazon Gaming Fest. This 24-inch (60.96 cm) monitor offers a stunning FHD 1080p resolution and a lightning-fast 165Hz refresh rate for smooth, immersive gameplay. The ultra-slim bezel and sleek design make it a stylish addition to any setup. With built-in speakers, multiple connectivity options (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB) and wall-mount compatibility, this monitor is perfect for gamers looking for top-notch performance.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED, Gaming Monitor

24-inch FHD 1080p display

165Hz refresh rate

Ultra-slim bezel design

Built-in speakers

HDMI, DisplayPort, USB connectivity options

Experience top-tier gaming with the HP Victus Gaming Laptop, now available at a 23% discount during the Amazon Gaming Fest. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, this laptop delivers exceptional performance for immersive gameplay. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display offers crystal-clear visuals, while the 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and fast load times.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop, Windows 11 Home

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor

4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

15.6-inch FHD IPS display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Also read: 10 best gaming laptops under ₹60000: Top options to consider before buying

Experience gaming like never before with the HP Victus Gaming Laptop. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, this gaming laptop offers stunning graphics and seamless gameplay. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display ensures vibrant visuals, while the 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD deliver ultra-fast performance. Grab this deal now with 23% off during the best deals on gaming laptops and monitors.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice] G15-5530 Gaming Laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Check out more deals on gaming laptops

ViewSonic Gaming monitor

Featuring a 170Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this gaming monitor ensures ultra-smooth visuals with QHD 2K resolution. The IPS panel provides stunning colour accuracy with 137% sRGB and HDR10 support, delivering vibrant and immersive gameplay. With versatile ergonomics, including height adjustment, swivel, tilt and pivot, it’s designed for comfort during long gaming sessions. Don't miss out on this top-tier gaming accessory, now available at 55% off, one of the best deals on gaming monitors.

Specifications of ViewSonic Gaming monitor

Display: 27-Inch QHD 2K IPS

Refresh Rate: 170Hz

Response Time: 1ms

Colour Accuracy: 137% sRGB, HDR10

Ergonomics: Height, Swivel, Tilt, Pivot Adjustments

This gaming laptop is driven by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU, delivering exceptional graphics and performance. The 17.3-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers smooth, immersive visuals, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure fast, efficient multitasking. With a robust 90WHr battery, backlit keyboard and Windows 11, it's designed for extended gaming sessions. Don't miss out on this deal with 30% off, perfect for grabbing the best deals on gaming laptops.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

Display: 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Battery: 90WHr

Also read: Best gaming monitors for an ultimate video games experience in 2024: Top 9 picks featuring cutting-edge technology

LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Level up your gaming setup with the LG Ultragear 27-Inch QHD IPS Gaming Monitor, a top pick during Amazon Gaming Fest. This monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, ensuring ultra-smooth gameplay with sharp, detailed visuals. The QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS panel delivers stunning colour accuracy with 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10, bringing your games to life. G-Sync and FreeSync Premium compatibility provide tear-free, fluid gaming experiences.

Specifications of LG QHD IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor

Display: 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms

Colour Accuracy: 99% sRGB, HDR10

Connectivity: 2x HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone Out

Check out more offers on gaming monitors

The Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse is a standout in the Amazon Gaming Fest. Featuring customisable LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting with 16.8 million colours, this mouse lets you play in vibrant, personalised hues. The 8K DPI sensor offers precise tracking, while the six programmable buttons and mechanical spring tensioning ensure reliable, responsive performance. Designed for comfort, it combines a classic shape with modern gaming features.

Specifications of Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse

Sensor: 8K DPI Optical

Buttons: 6 Programmable

Lighting: Customisable RGB, 16.8 million colours

Connectivity: USB

Special Features: Lightweight, Mechanical spring button tensioning

Also read: Best gaming headphones for ultimate experience: Immerse yourself in superior sound and performance, top 9 options

Perfectly suited for PS4, Xbox One, laptops, PCs, iPhones and Android phones, these headphones offer a versatile audio solution. With a soft cushion head pad and adjustable hinges, you can enjoy comfortable extended gaming sessions. The headphones feature a flexible microphone for precise sound capture and an in-line remote control for easy adjustments. Enjoy clear sound and deep bass with this budget-friendly option, now available with 26% off.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte Stardust Wired On Ear Headphones

Type: On-Ear Headphones

Connectivity: Single 3.5mm Jack

Features: Flexible Microphone, In-line Remote Control

Comfort: Soft Cushion Head-Pad and Ear-Pad

Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone Android Phones

Check out deals on gaming accessories

Also read: Best computer monitors for 2024: Top 9 LED, gaming and 4K monitors for productivity and clarity

Factors to consider while buying gaming accessories during Amazon Gaming Fest

When buying gaming accessories, consider these factors:

Compatibility: Ensure the accessories are compatible with your gaming setup, including your console, PC or other devices.

Performance: Look for accessories that offer high responsiveness, low latency and reliable performance, especially for competitive gaming.

Comfort: Choose ergonomic designs for peripherals like controllers, keyboards and headsets to ensure comfort during long gaming sessions.

Durability: Opt for accessories made from high-quality materials that can withstand extended use.

Customisation: Consider accessories with customisable features like programmable buttons, RGB lighting or adjustable DPI settings for a personalised gaming experience.

Price: Balance your budget with the quality and features offered, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

Similar articles you may like



Amazon Gaming Fest: Save up to 80% on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, vlog cameras, and more with exclusive deals

Intel Gamers Day: Up to 35% off on Intel Core Gaming laptops

Best gaming laptops: Top 7 picks for the ardent gamer in you

Best gaming laptops under ₹1 Lakh: Top 10 affordable option

FAQs on gaming accessories How important is the refresh rate in a gaming monitor? Higher refresh rates (144Hz or more) ensure smoother gameplay and reduce motion blur and screen tearing.

What features should a gaming mouse have? Look for adjustable DPI, programmable buttons, ergonomic design, RGB lighting, and a high polling rate.

Are gaming headphones worth the investment? Yes, for immersive sound, clear communication, comfort, and effective noise cancellation during long gaming sessions.

What should I consider when choosing a gaming monitor? Consider resolution, refresh rate, response time, panel type, and G-Sync/FreeSync compatibility for optimal gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.