Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on small appliances: Get up to 70% off on grinders, air fryers, and more
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:30 pm IST
Upgrade your kitchen essentials during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Trusted brands offer major discounts on mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, and more
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details
₹5,490
|
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹1,449
|
Qlect Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers USB Rechargeable Smoothie Mini Personal Juicer 6 Blades 3Gears With 1500 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender View Details
₹679
|
Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster|700W Toaster 2 slices|6 Different Browning Controls|Removable Crumb Tray|Cool Touch Body With Anti-Skid Feet|Wider Slots & Hi-Lift Feature|Black View Details
₹3,295
|
Black+Decker BXCM1201IN 900W 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker | 1.5L Water Tank Capacity | Anti-Drip Feature | Auto Keep-Warm Function | 2-year Warranty -(Black) View Details
₹2,339
|
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details
₹899
|
Instant Pot 321 Duo 60 6QT (5.7L), SS304 Stainless Steel Inner Pot, 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker and Keep Warmer, Automatic Rice Cooker View Details
₹8,999
|
KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
₹2,999
|
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
₹5,898
|
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details
₹4,595
|
Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer, 1700W Power, 7.2L Capacity, Air fryer for Home, 360° View to Monitor Cooking, Digital Display with 12 Preset Menus, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Touch Controls, Black View Details
₹5,499
|
|
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5 View Details
₹2,698.99
|
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details
₹7,999
|
Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver View Details
₹8,999
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details
₹3,699
|
Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black View Details
₹6,399
|
Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts All-In-One Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 Ml, 1000 Ml And 400 Ml, White View Details
₹6,140
|
Maharaja Whiteline Plastic Torsio Plus Hand Blender with 3 Blades, Long Lasting Performance with 250 Watt Motor| Multiple Detachable Blades | 2 Year Warranty - Hb-141 (Grey) View Details
₹979
|
|
InstaCuppa Stainless Steel Portable Blender for Smoothies & Juices,Mixer Juicer that Crushes Ice,Electric Shaker USB Rechargeable Battery with 4000 mAh 230 Watts Motor,500 ML Juice Maker,Black View Details
₹2,699
|
Bajaj HB-20 Silent 300W Hand Blender | Detachable Abs Blender Stem | Penta Flow Breaker | Easy Click Fit Locking | 2 Yr Warranty 【Green】 View Details
₹1,182
|
Kilig Vortex Pro 360W Dual Mode Portable Blender for Smoothie and Juices, 6000 mAh Battery, 2in1 700ml Jar, 22000RPM, 6 Sided Blade, USB Type C, Juicer, Mixer, Blender Machine for Kitchen - BL View Details
₹2,790
|
Maharaja Whiteline Speedmix Plus Hand Blender with Stainless Steel Blades | Long Lasting Performance with 175 Watts Motor | Detachable Plastic Foot | 2 Year warranty (Turquoise Blue & White) View Details
₹649
|
Hamilton Beach Portable Blender with Sipper Lid and Blade Guard, Portable Juicer, Smoothie Maker Blender, 450ml Food Grade Tritan Jar, Travel Blender for Smoothies, Milkshakes, Protien Shakes (Black) View Details
₹1,999
|
XECH Small Electric Kettle For Travel Hot Water Mini Kettle In-Built Cable Portable Bottle Design 300W Heating Element to Boil Water and Prepare Tea Coffee without Milk (Hydroboil Lite) View Details
₹1,199
|
AGARO Sonnet Electric Kettle, 1.5L, 1500W, Stainless Steel Body, Quick Boil, Water Boiler, Hot Water Kettle , For Making Black Tea & Black Coffee, Instant Noodles, Auto Shut Off, Cool Touch Handle View Details
₹620
|
Pigeon by Stovekraft Hot Plus Electric Kettle (16245) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Green) View Details
₹518
|
|
Borosil 1500W Pop-up Toaster | 4 Slice Automatic Pop up | Toasting, Reheating & Defrosting Options | Removable Bread Crumb Tray | 7 Temprature Settings | Cord Winder | 2 Years Warranty View Details
₹2,468
|
MILTON Express 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Maker | Electric Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Non Stick Coating Grill Plates | Power Indicators | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
₹979
|
Lifelong Sandwich Griller 750 W, Classic Pro - Auto Cut off & Power Indicator | Sandwich Maker with 4 Slice Non-Stick | Fixed Plates for Sandwiches at Home with 1 Year Warranty (Black, LLSM120G) View Details
₹723
|
|
|
Philips HD7430/90 1000W Drip Coffee Maker View Details
₹2,319
|
AGARO Imperial Espresso Coffee Maker, Coffee Machine, 15 Bars, With Foaming Milk, Frother Wand for Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte and Mocha, Steam Espresso Maker For Home, Adjustable Milk Frothing and Double Temperature Control System, Stainless Steel, 1100W. View Details
₹8,999
|
AGARO Royal 4 Big Cups Drip Coffee Maker, 600 Ml Borosilicate Glass Carafe Jar, 750W, Water tank with Level Indicator, Brewer Machine with Cone Filter, Auto Shut Off, Stainless Steel Body, Black View Details
₹1,599
|
AGARO Classic Moka Pot, Stovetop, Espresso Coffee Maker, 240 Ml, Premium Aluminium Built, Italian Style Mocha, Cuban Café Brewing, Black View Details
₹759
|
Faber Drip Coffee Machine FCM 0.6L SS BK 800W|| 4 Big Cups||Warming Plate- Keeps Coffee Warm for 30 mins||Removable Filter||Water Level Indicator||Dry Heat Protection||Food Grade Plastic||1Y Warranty View Details
₹1,994
|
Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker (Black) View Details
₹3,999
|
|
V-Guard VRC 1.0 C 1-Litre Electric Rice Cooker Small with 400 W Power (New Launch) | 2 Pots, Spatula, Rice Separator | 2-Year Product & 5-Year Heating Plate Coverage by V-Guard | Automatic Cooking with Double-layer Body & Cool Touch Handles View Details
₹1,799
|
MOOKA Mini Multipurpose Electric Cooker Kettle With Steamer 1.5 Liter Inner Pot Non-Stick Hotpot Cooker For Cooking Hot Water Rice Idli Momos Tea 600W Portable Travel View Details
₹949
|
AGARO Imperial Electric Pressure Cooker, 6 litres, 1.5Kgs (approx. 10 cups) raw rice, 14 Pre-Set multi Cooking Functions, Adjustable Pressure, Timer, Stainless Steel Pot, Pressure Cook, Slow Cook View Details
₹7,599
|
Panasonic SR-WA10(E) 450W Automatic Electric Rice Cooker 1 Litre with Auto Switch Off| SS Lid |Anodized Aluminium Pan|Cooks 600 Grams Raw Rice|Energy Efficient Cooking | Black View Details
₹1,899
|
AGARO Imperial Electric Rice Cooker, 2L Ceramic Coated Inner Bowl, 500 gms (approx. 3.5 cups) raw rice, Steam Basket, 8 Preset Cooking Function, Advanced Fuzzy Logic, 24Hrs Keep Warm Function, 350W View Details
₹3,939
|
