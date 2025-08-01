Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals on small appliances: Get up to 70% off on grinders, air fryers, and more

By Bharat Sharma
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:30 pm IST

Upgrade your kitchen essentials during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Trusted brands offer major discounts on mixer grinders, air fryers, blenders, and more

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jars & 1 Blade, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qlect Portable Blender Electric Juicers Fruit Mixers USB Rechargeable Smoothie Mini Personal Juicer 6 Blades 3Gears With 1500 Mah Rechargeable Battery-Smoothie Blender View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Morphy Richards AT 200 Bread Toaster|700W Toaster 2 slices|6 Different Browning Controls|Removable Crumb Tray|Cool Touch Body With Anti-Skid Feet|Wider Slots & Hi-Lift Feature|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,295

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Black+Decker BXCM1201IN 900W 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker | 1.5L Water Tank Capacity | Anti-Drip Feature | Auto Keep-Warm Function | 2-year Warranty -(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,339

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Instant Pot 321 Duo 60 6QT (5.7L), SS304 Stainless Steel Inner Pot, 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Yogurt Maker and Keep Warmer, Automatic Rice Cooker View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT 16096 Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹5,898

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,595

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hamilton Beach Digital Air Fryer, 1700W Power, 7.2L Capacity, Air fryer for Home, 360° View to Monitor Cooking, Digital Display with 12 Preset Menus, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Touch Controls, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Kitchen shopping actually feels exciting when the Great Amazon Freedom Festival swings around. Think about it: Philips mixer grinders, Lifelong blenders, and air fryers that make guilt-free crisp snacks, all going at prices that are hard to ignore. Brands you already know like Bajaj, Prestige, Black + Decker, and Instant Pot are offering up to 70% off on appliances you’ll use every single day. It’s not just about buying something new; it’s about finally ditching those old kitchen gadgets that never quite worked right or made too much noise. Between automatic coffee makers, energy-saving electric kettles, and speedy electric cookers, you can seriously change how your kitchen works, hassle-free. Now’s your chance to add some reliable, useful kit to your routine, and score a bargain while you’re at it. This Amazon sale, your kitchen gets the upgrade it’s needed for ages.

Shop smart this festival with premium kitchen appliances from renowned brands at steep discounts to make home cooking simpler and tastier than ever.
Shop smart this festival with premium kitchen appliances from renowned brands at steep discounts to make home cooking simpler and tastier than ever.

Best deals for you:

Air fryers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 70% off

Crispy delights are just a button away with top air fryers from Faber, Philips, and Instant Pot, now featured in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. These brands bring the magic of healthier, oil-less cooking right to your countertop. With the ongoing Amazon sale, discover models designed for fast, even cooking and easy cleaning, making every snack and meal a guilt-free treat for families who love flavour and convenience.

Mixer grinders during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 70% off

Power up your kitchen with leading mixer grinders from Philips, Lifelong, Bajaj, and Prestige, available at up to 70% off during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale brings unbeatable prices on high-performance mixers designed for smooth blending, grinding, and mixing. Upgrade your everyday cooking experience with advanced features and trusted quality from these top brands, making it the perfect time to invest in reliable culinary essentials.

Blenders during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 67% off

Blend your way to healthy smoothies and sauces with top picks from Philips, Wonderchef, and Maharaja Whiteline, now up to 67% off at the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale features powerful, user-friendly blenders perfect for everything from morning shakes to evening soups. Enjoy advanced blades, easy cleaning, and energy-efficient performance, making these brands a smart addition to any modern kitchen while saving big this festive season.

Electric kettles during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 62% off

Enjoy instant hot water with electric kettles from Pigeon, Prestige, and Havells, now available at up to 62% off during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale features stylish, efficient kettles perfect for your daily tea, coffee, or instant meals. With fast heating, easy operation, and trusted durability from these leading brands, it’s an ideal time to upgrade your kitchen essentials while making the most of this festive discount wave.

Toasters and sandwich makers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 50% off

Start your mornings right with toasters and sandwich makers from Bajaj, Philips, Morphy Richards, and Borosil, now up to 50% off during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale spotlights compact, energy-efficient appliances tailored for crispy toast and golden sandwiches. These trusted brands offer a blend of quick heating, user-friendly design, and easy cleaning, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your breakfast or snack routine at unbeatable prices.

Coffee makers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 59% off

Brew café-quality coffee at home with top coffee makers from Philips, Black + Decker, AGARO, and Pigeon, now up to 59% off during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale brings you everything from quick drip machines to feature-rich espresso makers, all delivering rich flavour and convenience. Enjoy mornings made better with trusted brands offering easy operation, stylish designs, and reliable performance at fantastic festive prices.Enjoy café-style brews at home with coffee makers from Philips, Black + Decker, AGARO, and Pigeon, up to 59% off this Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Sip, save, and celebrate!

Electric cookers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 59% off

Simplify meal prep with electric cookers from Instant Pot, Agaro, Lifelong, and Pigeon, now up to 59% off during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. The Amazon sale highlights versatile cookers for rice, stews, and much more, combining time-saving features with smart controls and easy cleaning. Trusted brands ensure reliable results every day, making this the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen for faster, fuss-free cooking at a festive price.

FAQs on kitchen appliances

  • Are electric kettles safe for daily use?

    Yes, trusted brands like Pigeon and Havells offer auto shut-off and boil-dry protection for everyday safety and convenience.

  • What’s special about air fryers from Philips or Instant Pot?

    These air fryers offer rapid, oil-free cooking, multiple presets, and easy cleaning, helping you enjoy healthier snacks and meals.

  • Do toasters and sandwich makers require much maintenance?

    Little maintenance is needed; just wipe crumbs regularly and ensure non-stick surfaces stay clean to keep them working efficiently.

  • Are electric cookers energy-efficient compared to gas cooking?

    Electric cookers consume less energy, provide programmed controls, and reduce cooking supervision, ideal for convenient and energy-conscious meal prep.

  • Which coffee maker suits home use best?

    Philips and Black + Decker drip machines are popular for quick, hassle-free brewing, while AGARO’s machines offer great versatility at home.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

