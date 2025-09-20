Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown is on! Get up to 59% off on washing machines from Samsung, LG, and more

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 12:00 pm IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is almost here! But why wait? Early deals on washing machines are live now, offering amazing discounts across top models.

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, FabriSafe Drum, 65% Water Saving, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Glacial White) View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene wash (WFL6512B7COUBAA/WWV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

VOLTAS BEKO 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine WTL70UPGC(Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,799

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T75VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details checkDetails

₹29,690

Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details checkDetails

₹40,990

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹9,290

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹14,690

Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

Samsung 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹38,900

Bosch 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2025 Model, WJG855G0IN, 4 Wash Programs, Anti-Rust Body, 1300 RPM Spin Speed, Black, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹14,599

Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (2023 Model, WNA2E4U1IN, 1400 RPM, 14 Wash Programs, LED touch display, Wash & Dry in 60 Mins, Cast Iron Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹64,999

Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details checkDetails

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN, Anti Rat Mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy) View Details checkDetails

₹8,490

Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW70-IM12929BK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Haier 7 kg 5 Star Ultra air fresh Fully Automatic Top Load, (HWM70-306S8,Dark Jade Silver) View Details checkDetails

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL9006UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Auto Balance system, Steel Drum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹16,900

Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

Godrej 10.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Toughened Glass Lid(WSEDGE JAZZ 105 5.0 DB3 M CSRD, Stainless Steel Drum, Drying at 1440 RPM Speed, Crystal Red) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (WTL9006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹18,490

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details checkDetails

₹12,090

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display) View Details checkDetails

The biggest Diwali sale is about to start and will begin on September 23rd next week. Before the countdown timer begins and top deals are revealed by Amazon ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, washing machines are one of the main home appliances everyone looks for during sale time. This time, Amazon is offering amazing deals and discounts on washing machines.

Exciting deals ahead! Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown begins with washing machines at amazing prices.
Every type and brand is here with great offers, plus you get additional bank discounts, offers, and cashbacks with these deals. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab the best washing machine for your home. From top load to front load, all the deals are out.

Top washing machines deals are out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025:

LG washing machines with up to 39% off: Countdown is on before Amazon Great Indian Festival

LG washing machines offer quality and innovation across a range of models to suit different homes. From top load to front load, each model is built to last and perform reliably.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, LG is offering up to 39% off on select washing machines. It's an excellent opportunity to buy a trusted brand at a great price.

Top deals on LG washing machines:

Samsung washing machines with up to 40% off: Early deals are out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung has long been known for its impressive washing machines, offering a wide selection of models that blend advanced technology with ease of use. From top load to front load, Samsung delivers reliable performance in every home appliance.

With up to 40% off ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, now’s the best time to get a Samsung washing machine and enjoy great savings on your purchase.

Top deals on Samsung washing machines:

Bosch washing machines with up to 46% off: Early deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Bosch washing machines are crafted with precision and high quality materials, ensuring durability and top notch cleaning. Their range, including both front load, top load and semi automatic models, is designed for an easy laundry experience with great features.

In celebration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Bosch is offering discounts of up to 46%. Plus, enjoy additional exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to maximise your savings.

Top deals on Bosch washing machines:

Haier washing machines with up to 46% off: New deals out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

Haier brings a range of washing machines designed for everyday convenience, from top load to front load models. Each machine is crafted with smart features that ensure effective and quick washing.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 around the corner, Haier is offering up to 46% off on its washing machines. You can also enjoy additional savings with exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to make your purchase even more rewarding.

Top deals on Haier washing machines:

Godrej and Voltas washing machines with up to 59% off: Early deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival

Godrej and Voltas have unveiled washing machines that stand out for their innovative design and reliable features. From user friendly controls to smart washing programs, these machines offer an ideal solution for busy households.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 approaching, Godrej and Voltas are offering discounts of up to 59%. On top of that, enjoy added benefits like exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to make your purchase even more rewarding.

Top deals on Voltas and Godrej washing machines:

  • What are the different types of washing machines?

    The main types include top load, front load, semi-automatic, and fully automatic washing machines.

  • Which washing machine type is best for large families?

    Front load and fully automatic washing machines with larger capacities are ideal for large families due to their bigger wash drums.

  • Are there washing machines with smart features?

    Yes, many modern washing machines come with smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and automatic detergent dispensing.

  • What is the benefit of a washing machine with an inverter motor?

    Inverter motors are quieter, more energy-efficient, and offer improved durability compared to conventional motors.

  • Which type of washing machine is better for energy consumption?

    Front load and fully automatic washing machines generally consume less water and energy compared to top load models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
