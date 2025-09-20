Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown is on! Get up to 59% off on washing machines from Samsung, LG, and more
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 12:00 pm IST
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is almost here! But why wait? Early deals on washing machines are live now, offering amazing discounts across top models.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹24,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, FabriSafe Drum, 65% Water Saving, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Glacial White) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 6.5 KG 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene wash (WFL6512B7COUBAA/WWV, White) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
VOLTAS BEKO 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine WTL70UPGC(Grey) View Details
|
₹16,799
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
LG 7.5 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T75VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDM, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY) View Details
|
₹29,690
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY) View Details
|
₹40,990
|
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹9,290
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹22,490
|
|
|
Samsung 9.5 Kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT95A4260GD/TL, Air Turbo Drying, Dark Gray, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
|
₹14,690
|
|
|
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG6B24ASTL, Navy) View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
Samsung 10 Kg, 5 Star, AI Wash, Ecobubble, AI Energy Mode, AI VRT+, Soft Closing Door, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80F10E2LTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Bosch 7 kg, 5 Star, AI active water+, Anti-Wrinkle, Anti-Tangle, Anti Bacteria Steam, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ24266IN, In-Built Heater, Silver) View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey) View Details
|
₹38,900
|
|
|
Bosch 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (2025 Model, WJG855G0IN, 4 Wash Programs, Anti-Rust Body, 1300 RPM Spin Speed, Black, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty) View Details
|
₹14,599
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacterial, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN, In-Built Heater, Shiny Silver) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Bosch 10.5/6 KG Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer (2023 Model, WNA2E4U1IN, 1400 RPM, 14 Wash Programs, LED touch display, Wash & Dry in 60 Mins, Cast Iron Grey) View Details
|
₹64,999
|
|
|
Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Anti Bacterial Cross Pulsator and Spray Function (HTW70-1187BTN, Anti Rat Mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy) View Details
|
₹8,490
|
|
|
Haier 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW70-IM12929BK, Inverter with In-Built Heater, Black) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Haier 7 kg 5 Star Ultra air fresh Fully Automatic Top Load, (HWM70-306S8,Dark Jade Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTL9006UEA / OBS1060, Grey, Double Waterfall Technology) View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Auto Balance system, Steel Drum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
|
₹16,900
|
|
|
Godrej 6 Kg Eco-Wash With Steam Wash Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, WFEON ARG 6010 5.0, Silver Stream) View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure (0.02 MPa) Technology With Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 80 5.0 FEFN GLGR, Glacial Grey, With Soft Close Lid) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Godrej 10.5 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Toughened Glass Lid(WSEDGE JAZZ 105 5.0 DB3 M CSRD, Stainless Steel Drum, Drying at 1440 RPM Speed, Crystal Red) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, Top Load 7 Kg 5 Star Eco Wash/Monsoon Dry Fully-Automatic Washing Machine (WTL70, Water Reuse, Side Waterfall, Mansoon Dry, Dark Grey) View Details
|
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (WTL9006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater) View Details
|
₹18,490
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology) View Details
|
₹12,090
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Quick 14-Min Wash Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFL7012B7JVBKA/WXV, White, Inbuilt Heater/Hygiene Steam/Digital Display) View Details
|
|
|
