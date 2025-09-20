Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown is on! Get up to 59% off on washing machines from Samsung, LG, and more

The biggest Diwali sale is about to start and will begin on September 23rd next week. Before the countdown timer begins and top deals are revealed by Amazon ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, washing machines are one of the main home appliances everyone looks for during sale time. This time, Amazon is offering amazing deals and discounts on washing machines. Exciting deals ahead! Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 countdown begins with washing machines at amazing prices.

Every type and brand is here with great offers, plus you get additional bank discounts, offers, and cashbacks with these deals. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to grab the best washing machine for your home. From top load to front load, all the deals are out.

Top washing machines deals are out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025:

LG washing machines with up to 39% off: Countdown is on before Amazon Great Indian Festival

LG washing machines offer quality and innovation across a range of models to suit different homes. From top load to front load, each model is built to last and perform reliably.

Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, LG is offering up to 39% off on select washing machines. It's an excellent opportunity to buy a trusted brand at a great price.

Top deals on LG washing machines:

Samsung washing machines with up to 40% off: Early deals are out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

Samsung has long been known for its impressive washing machines, offering a wide selection of models that blend advanced technology with ease of use. From top load to front load, Samsung delivers reliable performance in every home appliance.

With up to 40% off ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, now’s the best time to get a Samsung washing machine and enjoy great savings on your purchase.

Top deals on Samsung washing machines:

Bosch washing machines with up to 46% off: Early deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Bosch washing machines are crafted with precision and high quality materials, ensuring durability and top notch cleaning. Their range, including both front load, top load and semi automatic models, is designed for an easy laundry experience with great features.

In celebration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Bosch is offering discounts of up to 46%. Plus, enjoy additional exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to maximise your savings.

Top deals on Bosch washing machines:

Haier washing machines with up to 46% off: New deals out ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

Haier brings a range of washing machines designed for everyday convenience, from top load to front load models. Each machine is crafted with smart features that ensure effective and quick washing.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 around the corner, Haier is offering up to 46% off on its washing machines. You can also enjoy additional savings with exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to make your purchase even more rewarding.

Top deals on Haier washing machines:

Godrej and Voltas washing machines with up to 59% off: Early deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival

Godrej and Voltas have unveiled washing machines that stand out for their innovative design and reliable features. From user friendly controls to smart washing programs, these machines offer an ideal solution for busy households.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 approaching, Godrej and Voltas are offering discounts of up to 59%. On top of that, enjoy added benefits like exchange offers, no cost EMI, and exclusive coupons to make your purchase even more rewarding.

Top deals on Voltas and Godrej washing machines:

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale countdown is on on washing machines What are the different types of washing machines? The main types include top load, front load, semi-automatic, and fully automatic washing machines.

Which washing machine type is best for large families? Front load and fully automatic washing machines with larger capacities are ideal for large families due to their bigger wash drums.

Are there washing machines with smart features? Yes, many modern washing machines come with smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, app control, and automatic detergent dispensing.

What is the benefit of a washing machine with an inverter motor? Inverter motors are quieter, more energy-efficient, and offer improved durability compared to conventional motors.

Which type of washing machine is better for energy consumption? Front load and fully automatic washing machines generally consume less water and energy compared to top load models.

