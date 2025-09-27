Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival brings the best dash cam for car at up to 75% off: Top 10 picks for safe and secure driving

ByIqbal
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 07:00 am IST

For those looking to buy the best dash cam, the Amazon Great Indian Festival brings a chance to explore trusted brands at attractive prices.

REDTIGER A3 3 Channel Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside, 2.5K+1080P+1080P Car Camera with WiFi, 3.18 Screen, IR Night View, 24H Parking Mode, Loop Recording, 32GB Card Included, Supports 256GB View Details checkDetails

₹8,892

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DDPAI MINI PRO Dash Cam for Car, with Wi-Fi 3MP 1296P FHD+ Camera | Emergency Accident Lock | App Control | Night Vision 140° Wide Angle | Car Dashcam with G-Sensor | Built-in Super Capacitor, Mic View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CP PLUS 2K 4G Dashcam | 4MP Resolution| Live GPS Tracking | 4G LTE Connectivity & Built-in Microphone | Supports G Sensor | Supports SD Card Upto 512GB Max | CP-G41 View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Cam for Car, Full HD 1080p, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Night Vision, Wide Angle Lens, Car DVR Camera, Compact Design – Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo (2025 Edition) Car Dash Camera Pro 2K Resolution QHD Dash Cam from Hero Group | Made in India | USB Input | Wide Angle View | G-Sensor | Wi-Fi | Emergency Recording | Supports Up to 1 TB SD Card View Details checkDetails

₹3,448

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details checkDetails

₹12,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹7,870

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WOLFBOX G850 PRO 4K Rear View Mirror Dash Cam for Car Front and Rear with GPS, ADAS, BSD, 12 Touchscreen, 5.8GHz WiFi, Voice Control, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, 64GB Card Included View Details checkDetails

₹15,293

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Onelap Vidsure™ (2025 Launch Front + Rear) - 3K Dashcam for Car | Real Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 5MP 3K UpScaled to 3840p Front | 2MP 1080p Rear FHD | HDR | 1.47 LCD Display | Dual Port Car Charger View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Driving is easier when you know every moment on the road is recorded. This is why demand for the best dash cam is growing rapidly among drivers. These compact devices capture sharp video in different light conditions and often include smart features like collision alerts, app support, and emergency recording.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival showcases the best dash cam models at exciting prices.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival has created an exciting opportunity for buyers to pick one at exceptional prices. During the Amazon sale 2025, premium and budget-friendly options alike are available, making it convenient to find the right model for your car. Dash cams provide vital evidence during accidents, offer real-time monitoring through mobile apps, and help safeguard your vehicle when parked. Choosing a reliable dash cam this festive season means better security, added confidence, and the assurance that every detail of your drive is stored safely.

The REDTIGER A3 dash cam ensures complete road coverage with its triple-channel setup including front 2.5K, rear 1080P, and in-cabin 1080P cameras. Its 360° view records journeys in precise detail, making it ideal for everyday drives or professional use. Infrared night vision enhances visibility inside the vehicle, while the supercapacitor keeps it reliable in extreme temperatures. The included 32GB card and support for 256GB storage allow hours of footage. Backed by 18 months warranty, it delivers long-term peace of mind.

The DDPAI Mini Pro dash cam combines compact design with high-resolution 1296P recording for clear visuals of the road ahead. Thanks to its super night vision and wide 140° lens, important details are captured even in low light. Its 330° rotatable lens offers flexibility to record both inside and outside the car. The app allows instant access to footage, while the G-sensor secures accident evidence. Built to endure tough conditions, it includes supercapacitor power for reliability.

The CP PLUS CP-G41 dash cam offers advanced protection with 2K resolution and wide 132° field of view, ensuring sharp detail on the road. Its 4G LTE connectivity and GPS tracking let you monitor your vehicle remotely in real-time. Designed with G-sensor technology, it automatically locks footage during impacts, safeguarding critical evidence. Parking mode and time-lapse features add round-the-clock surveillance. Supporting storage up to 512GB, it suits those who need reliability, security, and high-capacity recording.

Philips GoSure 3001 delivers Full HD 1080p recording in a compact, easy-to-install unit. The built-in G-sensor locks essential clips during accidents, while loop recording ensures uninterrupted coverage. Night vision and a wide-angle lens capture details in all lighting conditions. Designed for quick mounting, it fits seamlessly onto the windshield without blocking your view. Backed by Philips’ trusted quality, this dash cam offers dependable performance for drivers looking for a balance of affordability, clarity, and simplicity.

The Qubo Dash Cam Pro offers 2K QHD recording, ensuring every license plate and road sign is captured in detail. Its durable supercapacitor design handles harsh Indian weather, while rotatable mounting doubles as an in-cabin camera. Built-in G-sensor locks accident footage, preventing loss of evidence. Storage expands up to 1TB, perfect for long trips. The Qubo Pro app makes monitoring and downloads easy, while the slim design keeps the windshield uncluttered. Reliable, smart, and built for Indian roads.

The 70mai A510 dash cam brings advanced driver safety and crisp video clarity together. Offering 3K HDR front recording and 1080P rear, it ensures sharp detail in both bright and low light conditions. Equipped with ADAS, it provides lane departure and forward collision alerts, keeping drivers aware of potential risks. Built-in GPS logs routes and speed, while G-sensor technology locks crucial clips during accidents. Controlled via app, it makes reviewing and sharing footage simple.

Qubo Dash Cam Pro 2.7K captures sharp front-facing 2.7K footage alongside Full HD rear coverage. Its supercapacitor makes it ideal for extreme climates, while the G-sensor ensures accident evidence remains secure. Built-in GPS and WiFi provide real-time data, speed logs, and easy video access. A 2” live display offers quick playback, and night vision guarantees clarity in low light. Supporting up to 1TB storage, this dash cam is a durable, Made-in-India solution tailored for Indian roads.

The CP PLUS CarKam dash cam offers dependable Full HD 1080p recording with a wide 120° viewing angle for solid road coverage. Built-in WiFi enables seamless app pairing for quick video downloads and playback. A G-sensor automatically locks files during sudden impacts, ensuring valuable footage remains safe. Compact in design, it supports up to 512GB storage and features H.265 video encoding for efficient file management. Its easy installation makes it practical for all vehicle types.

The WOLFBOX G850 PRO combines premium features like ADAS, blind spot detection, and dual-channel 4K + 1080P recording into a sleek rear-view mirror design. Its 12” touchscreen offers intuitive control, while voice commands keep operation hands-free. Equipped with GPS, loop recording, parking mode, and supercapacitor power, it provides complete security day and night. A 64GB card comes pre-installed, while 5.8GHz WiFi ensures fast video transfer. Designed for modern drivers, it guarantees safety, clarity, and convenience.

Onelap Vidsure 3K dash cam is powered by a Sony Starvis IMX335 sensor, offering crystal-clear 3K video with HDR support for enhanced day and night clarity. Featuring dual front and rear cameras, it captures all surroundings effectively. Its IPS display allows easy navigation, while WiFi connectivity enables video viewing and sharing through the mobile app. Emergency recording locks footage on impact, and expandable storage ensures longer recording sessions. Built robustly, it is a smart, reliable choice for everyday driving.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Soundbars of all budgets get discounts of up to 80% from top brands like JBL and Sony

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special discounts on the best air fryers with up to 70% off on top brands

Best printers under 5000 for all your printing needs at home: Top picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings top discounts on Samsung smart TVs; Buy one that suits your style, today

  • Do dash cams work at night?

    Yes, most dash cams feature night vision for low-light recording.

  • Can dash cams record inside the car?

    Some dual-channel dash cams capture both inside and outside views.

  • How much storage do dash cams need?

    Most use microSD cards, ranging from 32GB to 256GB or higher.

  • Do dash cams overwrite old footage?

    Yes, through loop recording, unless files are locked by events.

  • Can dash cams run when the car is off?

    Models with parking mode or hardwiring kits can record when parked.

  • Do dash cams have GPS?

    Many advanced models include GPS for tracking routes and speed.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

