Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on single door refrigerators: Up to 55% off on top brands like Samsung, Godrej
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Along with headline-grabbing discounts of up to 55% on single door refrigerators, the Amazon Great Indian Festival offers buyers a wide choice of sizes.
Our Pick
Great price
Trusted brand
Stylish choice
Good reviews
Great looks
Jumbo vegetable tray
Stylish finish
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,790
|
|
|
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0WSR0M0000GO, Stella Wine, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone) View Details
|
₹12,190
|
|
|
Samsung 223 L, 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2723S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹17,590
|
|
|
Haier 190L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator | 3 Toughened Glass Shelves | Fast Ice Making in Just 60 minutes | Large Veg Box| Easy Clean Back (HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Godrej 180L 2Star Advanced Capillary Technology | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves | 2.25L Bottle Space | Wide Shelf Space | Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹11,790
|
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21D2H259U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹17,590
|
|
|
Godrej 183 L 3 Star | Farm Fresh Crisper Technology | Turbo Cooling Technology | Wide Shelf | Jumbo Vegetable Tray | Wired Shelves Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD R190C WRF NY BL, Navy Blue) View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
