Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get newly launched tablets at up to 65% off that offers fast processors and big display

ByIqbal
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 07:30 pm IST

Save up to 65% on the best tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore powerful, stylish, and feature-rich models at unbeatable prices in this grand Amazon sale.

OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11 (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 128GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Quick Silver View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos |Sage Green View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab | 10.1 Display | Wi-Fi Only | 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB) | Metal Body | Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Android 14 | Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad SE 4G | WiFi Mediatek Helio G55| 8.7-Inc Display | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,514

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Display| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi (Calling)| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

CHECK DETAILS

HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN) View Details checkDetails

₹8,719

CHECK DETAILS

Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets with 8 HD Display, 8 MP Rear Camera, AI Face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi | 3 + 32 GB, 8 Inches - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

CHECK DETAILS

Baatu Enable Tablet - Parental Control Tab for Kids (10.1 inch) | Screen Time Monitor, App Blocker, Content Monitor & Location Tracking | 6000 mAH Battery | 4G & WiFi Calling | 4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM View Details checkDetails

₹7,046

CHECK DETAILS

HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M11|8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1TB|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Rear Camera SeaFoam Green View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

CHECK DETAILS

realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 29.21 CM (11.5 inch) Large Display, 8360mAh Mega Battery, 7.2mm Ultra-Slim Design,MediaTek G99 Processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Inspiration Green) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice |11 Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C |Wi-Fi | Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|Wi-Fi| 11 Inch, 2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness| 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable Up to 2TB) |Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice | Wi-Fi + 5G |11 Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C| Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 256GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

CHECK DETAILS

realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Inspiration Green) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

CHECK DETAILS

XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Mirage Purple View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹23,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Coralred View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Smartchoice Matte Edition with Paper-Like 12.7 3K Display & Pen Plus|144Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM|AI-Enabled|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL Speakers |45W Charger|1Year ADP Free View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal View Details checkDetails

₹44,990

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Pad 3 Worlds Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate, 8 Speakers, OnePlus AI, 12140 mAh Battery, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM WiFi, Storm Blue View Details checkDetails

₹47,999

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS
Festive shopping just got more exciting as the Amazon Great Indian Festival lights up the season with extraordinary discounts on the newly launched tablets. The Amazon sale is offering up to 65% off on the best tablets online, making it the perfect opportunity to grab a sleek, feature-packed device for work or entertainment. From vibrant screens and powerful chipsets to reliable battery life, these tablets are designed to match different needs and budgets.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the newly launched tablets at affordable prices.
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the newly launched tablets at affordable prices.

Students can take notes or attend online classes with ease, professionals can work efficiently on the go, and entertainment lovers can stream or play games without compromise. The sale also includes attractive offers and bank discounts that make upgrading even smoother. As festive deals roll in fast, this is the moment to find your ideal tablet at an unbelievable price before these limited-time offers vanish.

Best tablets under 10,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Sale is the perfect time to grab an affordable tablet packed with useful features for everyday tasks. Tablets under 10,000 offer good performance for streaming, online classes, and light gaming. Brands like Lenovo, realme, and Samsung provide compact designs and decent battery life for long hours of use. Most models feature HD displays, reliable processors, and expandable storage, making them ideal for students and first-time users. Built-in parental controls and dual speakers in some variants also make them great family devices. These budget tablets prove that you don’t need to spend much to enjoy essential functions and smooth browsing. If your needs revolve around basic productivity and entertainment, this price range offers excellent value for money during the Amazon sale.

Best tablets under 15,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

During the Amazon Sale, tablets under 15,000 are seeing impressive price cuts, offering better hardware and features than entry-level devices. In this segment, users can find sleek, lightweight designs paired with Full HD screens and improved processing power. Tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and realme deliver smoother performance for online meetings, reading, and video streaming. Battery life also gets a boost, lasting up to 12 hours in most models. Some even support stylus input, giving a creative edge for note-taking or sketching. These tablets bridge the gap between basic and mid-range categories, striking a balance between price and performance. For students, professionals, and entertainment seekers, the under 15,000 range during the Amazon sale is a smart pick for everyday convenience.

Best tablets under 20,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

If you want more than just a basic tablet, the 20,000 bracket during the Amazon Sale opens doors to stronger performance and refined design. Here, tablets feature faster chipsets, high-resolution displays, and ample storage for apps and files. Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Samsung offer excellent choices for students and professionals alike. The picture quality is crisp, audio quality impressive, and battery backup sufficient for a full day’s use. Many options also support external keyboards and stylus pens, giving users greater flexibility. It’s an excellent choice for working professionals, students, and content lovers looking for something more powerful than entry-level tablets. This budget range delivers an all-round balance of productivity, entertainment, and portability, making the Amazon sale a great time to buy.

Best tablets under 25000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

A true sweet spot for enthusiasts and semi-professionals, the 25000 bracket during the Amazon sale presents tablets that deliver a flagship-like experience without the corresponding price tag. Expect to see premium 12.1-inch or similar-sized displays with high refresh rates and advanced colour calibration, perfect for creative work and immersive viewing. High-performance processors provide a seamless experience for heavy multitasking, advanced gaming, and photo editing. Many models in this range include robust audio setups, often quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, creating an enveloping soundscape. Furthermore, look for advanced connectivity options like 5G capability and compatibility with magnetic keyboards and precision styluses, positioning these tablets as genuinely capable mobile workstations for individuals on the move.

Best tablets under 30000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Exploring options near the 30000 ceiling in the Amazon sale unveils a selection defined by high-end performance and polished user experience. Customers can find devices featuring superior chipsets, guaranteeing extremely fast processing, instant app loading, and smooth, lag-free heavy-duty gaming. Display technology often includes vibrant, high-resolution 120Hz panels, sometimes utilising AMOLED or high-quality IPS LCDs that offer deep blacks and striking contrast. Long-term software support and excellent build quality, often featuring aluminum unibody designs, are standard, representing a sound investment for power users seeking reliability and speed.

Best tablets under 50000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The premium sub- 50000 segment in the Amazon sale is where top-tier mobile technology resides, appealing to creators and business users who demand uncompromised performance and features. They feature superior displays, ultra-responsive touch, and powerful processors that make demanding tasks easy. Multitasking, video editing, and content creation feel natural on these devices. Many come with large batteries and enhanced sound systems, perfect for long work sessions or entertainment marathons. Stylish metal finishes and lightweight builds add to their premium feel. This category suits professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts who value speed, design, and reliability in one polished package.

  • What should I look for in the best tablets?

    Focus on performance, battery life, display quality, storage, and connectivity options for a balanced experience.

  • Are tablets suitable for work and study?

    Yes, many tablets support document editing, video calls, and note-taking, making them ideal for both professionals and students.

  • How much storage is enough for regular use?

    At least 64GB is recommended for basic use, while 128GB or more suits multitasking and media storage.

  • Do tablets support external keyboards or stylus pens?

    Most modern tablets support Bluetooth keyboards and stylus pens for added convenience.

  • Can tablets replace laptops?

    For light work, streaming, and browsing, yes. However, laptops remain better for heavy software or multitasking needs.

  • How long does a typical tablet battery last?

    Battery life usually ranges from 8 to 12 hours depending on usage and screen brightness.

  • Are Wi-Fi-only tablets a good choice?

    Yes, if you mainly use the device at home or around stable Wi-Fi connections.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

