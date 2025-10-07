Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get newly launched tablets at up to 65% off that offers fast processors and big display
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 07:30 pm IST
Save up to 65% on the best tablets during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore powerful, stylish, and feature-rich models at unbeatable prices in this grand Amazon sale.
OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11 (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 128GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Quick Silver
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos |Sage Green
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab | 10.1 Display | Wi-Fi Only | 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB) | Metal Body | Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos | Android 14 | Color: Luna Grey
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 8GB, 256GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue
|
₹7,990
|
|
|
Redmi Pad SE 4G | WiFi Mediatek Helio G55| 8.7-Inc Display | 6650Mah Battery | 90Hz Smooth Refresh Rate| 4GB, 128GB | 1340 X 800 Display | 1 Billion Colours | Dolby Atmos | Dual Speakers | Urban Grey
|
₹9,514
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Display| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi (Calling)| 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar Blue
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN)
|
₹8,719
|
|
|
Nokia T10 Android 12 Tablets with 8 HD Display, 8 MP Rear Camera, AI Face Unlock, All-Day Battery, WiFi | 3 + 32 GB, 8 Inches - Blue
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Baatu Enable Tablet - Parental Control Tab for Kids (10.1 inch) | Screen Time Monitor, App Blocker, Content Monitor & Location Tracking | 6000 mAH Battery | 4G & WiFi Calling | 4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM
|
₹7,046
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11|8 GB RAM,128 GB ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% NTSC,400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1TB|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Rear Camera SeaFoam Green
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 29.21 CM (11.5 inch) Large Display, 8360mAh Mega Battery, 7.2mm Ultra-Slim Design,MediaTek G99 Processor, 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Inspiration Green)
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Sky Blue
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice |11 Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C |Wi-Fi | Luna Grey
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|Wi-Fi| 11 Inch, 2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness| 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (Expandable Up to 2TB) |Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Grey
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice | Wi-Fi + 5G |11 Display, 2.5K Resolution, 90Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| 7040mAh|4 Speakers| USB-C| Luna Grey
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G | Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 12.1-inch/30.7cm XL Display | 33+ Days Ultra-Long Standby | 10000mAh (typ) Battery | Powered by HyperOS | 8GB, 256GB | Wi-Fi 6 + 5G | Graphite Grey
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice with Pen|5G + Wi-Fi|11 Inch,2.5K Display, 500 Nits Brightness|8GB RAM + 256GB ROM(Expandable Up to 2 TB)|Mediatek Dimensity 6300|Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos,Grey
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Inspiration Green)
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
XIAOMI Pad 7 Nano Texture Display [Smartchoice] | Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3| 3.2K Display (28.44 cm /11.2) Tablet| 12GB, 256GB| Anti-Reflective| Anti-Glare| HyperOS 2| Dolby Vision Atmos | Mirage Purple
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Coralred
|
₹29,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Smartchoice Matte Edition with Paper-Like 12.7 3K Display & Pen Plus|144Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM|AI-Enabled|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL Speakers |45W Charger|1Year ADP Free
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus Smartchoice AI Tablet with Pen+Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz|16GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers| USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free|Teal
|
₹44,990
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Pad 3 Worlds Fastest Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor, 13.2 3.4k Screen, 144Hz Adaptive Refresh
|
₹47,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige View Details
|
|
|
