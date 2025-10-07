Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get newly launched tablets at up to 65% off that offers fast processors and big display

Festive shopping just got more exciting as the Amazon Great Indian Festival lights up the season with extraordinary discounts on the newly launched tablets. The Amazon sale is offering up to 65% off on the best tablets online, making it the perfect opportunity to grab a sleek, feature-packed device for work or entertainment. From vibrant screens and powerful chipsets to reliable battery life, these tablets are designed to match different needs and budgets. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Explore the newly launched tablets at affordable prices.

Students can take notes or attend online classes with ease, professionals can work efficiently on the go, and entertainment lovers can stream or play games without compromise. The sale also includes attractive offers and bank discounts that make upgrading even smoother. As festive deals roll in fast, this is the moment to find your ideal tablet at an unbelievable price before these limited-time offers vanish.

Best tablets under ₹ 10,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Sale is the perfect time to grab an affordable tablet packed with useful features for everyday tasks. Tablets under ₹10,000 offer good performance for streaming, online classes, and light gaming. Brands like Lenovo, realme, and Samsung provide compact designs and decent battery life for long hours of use. Most models feature HD displays, reliable processors, and expandable storage, making them ideal for students and first-time users. Built-in parental controls and dual speakers in some variants also make them great family devices. These budget tablets prove that you don’t need to spend much to enjoy essential functions and smooth browsing. If your needs revolve around basic productivity and entertainment, this price range offers excellent value for money during the Amazon sale.

Best tablets under ₹ 15,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

During the Amazon Sale, tablets under ₹15,000 are seeing impressive price cuts, offering better hardware and features than entry-level devices. In this segment, users can find sleek, lightweight designs paired with Full HD screens and improved processing power. Tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and realme deliver smoother performance for online meetings, reading, and video streaming. Battery life also gets a boost, lasting up to 12 hours in most models. Some even support stylus input, giving a creative edge for note-taking or sketching. These tablets bridge the gap between basic and mid-range categories, striking a balance between price and performance. For students, professionals, and entertainment seekers, the under ₹15,000 range during the Amazon sale is a smart pick for everyday convenience.

Best tablets under ₹ 20,000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

If you want more than just a basic tablet, the ₹20,000 bracket during the Amazon Sale opens doors to stronger performance and refined design. Here, tablets feature faster chipsets, high-resolution displays, and ample storage for apps and files. Lenovo, Xiaomi, and Samsung offer excellent choices for students and professionals alike. The picture quality is crisp, audio quality impressive, and battery backup sufficient for a full day’s use. Many options also support external keyboards and stylus pens, giving users greater flexibility. It’s an excellent choice for working professionals, students, and content lovers looking for something more powerful than entry-level tablets. This budget range delivers an all-round balance of productivity, entertainment, and portability, making the Amazon sale a great time to buy.

Best tablets under ₹ 25000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

A true sweet spot for enthusiasts and semi-professionals, the ₹25000 bracket during the Amazon sale presents tablets that deliver a flagship-like experience without the corresponding price tag. Expect to see premium 12.1-inch or similar-sized displays with high refresh rates and advanced colour calibration, perfect for creative work and immersive viewing. High-performance processors provide a seamless experience for heavy multitasking, advanced gaming, and photo editing. Many models in this range include robust audio setups, often quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, creating an enveloping soundscape. Furthermore, look for advanced connectivity options like 5G capability and compatibility with magnetic keyboards and precision styluses, positioning these tablets as genuinely capable mobile workstations for individuals on the move.

Best tablets under ₹ 30000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

Exploring options near the ₹30000 ceiling in the Amazon sale unveils a selection defined by high-end performance and polished user experience. Customers can find devices featuring superior chipsets, guaranteeing extremely fast processing, instant app loading, and smooth, lag-free heavy-duty gaming. Display technology often includes vibrant, high-resolution 120Hz panels, sometimes utilising AMOLED or high-quality IPS LCDs that offer deep blacks and striking contrast. Long-term software support and excellent build quality, often featuring aluminum unibody designs, are standard, representing a sound investment for power users seeking reliability and speed.

Best tablets under ₹ 50000: Amazon Great Indian Festival

The premium sub- ₹50000 segment in the Amazon sale is where top-tier mobile technology resides, appealing to creators and business users who demand uncompromised performance and features. They feature superior displays, ultra-responsive touch, and powerful processors that make demanding tasks easy. Multitasking, video editing, and content creation feel natural on these devices. Many come with large batteries and enhanced sound systems, perfect for long work sessions or entertainment marathons. Stylish metal finishes and lightweight builds add to their premium feel. This category suits professionals, creators, and tech enthusiasts who value speed, design, and reliability in one polished package.

FAQs on newly launched tablets What should I look for in the best tablets? Focus on performance, battery life, display quality, storage, and connectivity options for a balanced experience.

Are tablets suitable for work and study? Yes, many tablets support document editing, video calls, and note-taking, making them ideal for both professionals and students.

How much storage is enough for regular use? At least 64GB is recommended for basic use, while 128GB or more suits multitasking and media storage.

Do tablets support external keyboards or stylus pens? Most modern tablets support Bluetooth keyboards and stylus pens for added convenience.

Can tablets replace laptops? For light work, streaming, and browsing, yes. However, laptops remain better for heavy software or multitasking needs.

How long does a typical tablet battery last? Battery life usually ranges from 8 to 12 hours depending on usage and screen brightness.

Are Wi-Fi-only tablets a good choice? Yes, if you mainly use the device at home or around stable Wi-Fi connections.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.