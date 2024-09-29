Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Best Deals: Get mega discount of up to 61% on geysers from top brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live, offering its most ambitious and varied sale yet. Shoppers can grab unbeatable deals on a wide range of home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and more, all at throwaway prices. With winter just around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity to avail of mega discounts on geysers from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and Crompton. Whether you’re preparing for the cold or upgrading your home essentials, now is the time to shop and save big on premium appliances while stocks last. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers! Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: As winter approaches, it makes tremendous sense to buy best geysers from this sale.

Top picks for geyser deals at the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater is perfect for bathrooms and kitchens. It features a high-grade stainless steel tank and copper heating element, ensuring durability and efficiency. Equipped with multiple safety systems and backed by a 2-year warranty, it provides instant hot water in a sleek, white design.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater

3-litre capacity

3kW power rating

High-grade stainless steel tank

Copper heating element

2-year warranty

The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater offers efficient water heating with titanium armour and Swirl Flow Technology. Its glass-lined tank ensures durability, while the wall-mounting design saves space. This star-rated geyser provides reliable performance and comes with a 1-year warranty. Ideal for modern homes in white.

Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

15-litre storage capacity

Titanium armour and Swirl Flow Technology

Glass-lined tank for durability

Wall-mounting design

1-year warranty

Also read: Best geysers in India: Top 10 fast-heating, energy-efficient and reliable water heaters

The Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Vertical Instant Water Heater offers quick heating with a high-grade stainless steel tank. It features a shock-resistant, rust-proof outer body and is suitable for high-rise buildings. Equipped with multiple safety systems, it includes a 5-year tank warranty. Ideal for modern homes in white.

Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Vertical Instant Water Heater

5-litre capacity

High-grade stainless steel tank

Shock-resistant and rust-proof outer body

Suitable for high-rise buildings

5-year tank warranty

The Havells Carlo 3 Litre Wall Mount Instant Water Heater provides efficient heating with its rust and shock-proof design. It features a stainless steel tank and twin indicators for easy monitoring. The fire-retardant power cord ensures added safety, and it comes with a 5-year tank warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of Havells Carlo 3 Litre Wall Mount Instant Water Heater

3-litre capacity

Stainless steel tank

Rust and shock-proof design

Twin indicators for temperature monitoring

5-year tank warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty

Also read: Best geyser for home: Explore top 10 models for this winter

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater delivers reliable water heating with a 5-star energy rating. Ideal for high-rise buildings, it features multiple safety systems for enhanced protection. Backed by extensive warranties: 10 years for the tank, 6 years for the element, and 4 years for the product.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home

25-litre storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Multiple safety systems

10-year tank warranty, 6-year element warranty, and 4-year product warranty

Amazon Sale 2024: Check out the best deals and offers on geysers.

The V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Litre Water Heater offers powerful heating with its 3000 W element and advanced multi-layered safety features. Designed for kitchens and bathrooms, it boasts a strong stainless steel tank for durability. Its sleek white and blue design complements modern interiors, ensuring instant hot water whenever needed.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Water Heater

5-litre capacity

3000 W powerful heating element

Advanced multi-layered safety features

Strong stainless steel tank

Suitable for kitchen and bathroom use

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater combines superior energy efficiency with enhanced durability, featuring a BEE 5-star rating. Its blue diamond glass-lined tank ensures longevity, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Designed for wall mounting, this geyser delivers reliable hot water for modern homes.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

15-litre storage capacity

BEE 5-star superior energy efficiency

Blue diamond glass-lined tank for durability

Suitable for high-rise buildings

Wall-mounting design

Also read: Best 5-star geysers: Top 10 picks to beat chilling weather

The Crompton Gracee Electric Instant Water Heater offers powerful 3000-watt heating with a 5-litre capacity. Its high-grade stainless steel tank ensures durability, while the advanced 4-level safety features provide peace of mind. Rust-proof and stylish in premium black, it’s designed for wall mounting, making it perfect for modern homes.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home

5-litre capacity

3000-watt powerful heating

High-grade stainless steel tank

Advanced 4-level safety features

Rust-proof and wall-mounting design

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Heater features a 5-star rating for energy efficiency, making it a sustainable choice. Recognised with the National Energy Conservation Award 2023, it includes advanced 3-level safety features. Designed in white, this geyser ensures reliable hot water while prioritising safety and efficiency.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)

15-litre storage capacity

5-star energy rating

Advanced 3-level safety features

National Energy Conservation Award winner 2023

Elegant white design

The Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater offers a 15-litre capacity and comes with free standard installation and pipes. Rated 5 stars for energy efficiency, this vertical geyser features an ABS body with a rust-proof titanium coating. It includes three safety levels, ensuring reliable hot water for your bathroom.

Specifications of Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L

15-litre storage capacity

5-star energy rating

ABS body with rust-proof titanium coating

Three safety levels for enhanced protection

Free standard installation and pipes included

FAQs on geysers What is the ideal size of a geyser for a household? The ideal size depends on your household's hot water needs. Generally, a 15-25 litre geyser is suitable for 1-2 people, while larger families may require a 25-35 litre model.

How energy-efficient are geysers? Geysers can vary in energy efficiency, often rated from 1 to 5 stars. Higher star ratings indicate better efficiency, helping reduce electricity bills.

How long does it take for a geyser to heat water? Heating time depends on the geyser's capacity and power rating. Most instant geysers can heat water in 5-10 minutes, while storage geysers may take 20-30 minutes.

Can geysers be installed in bathrooms? Yes, most geysers are designed for bathroom installation. However, ensure proper ventilation and follow manufacturer guidelines for safe installation.

What maintenance is required for geysers? Regular maintenance includes checking for leaks, flushing the tank to remove sediment, and inspecting electrical connections. It's advisable to get professional servicing annually for optimal performance.

