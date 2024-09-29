Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 Best Deals: Get mega discount of up to 61% on geysers from top brands
Amazon Sale 2024: The biggest sale on Amazon is LIVE. Hurry, there can't be a better time to buy home appliances. Here are some of the best deals of geysers.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live, offering its most ambitious and varied sale yet. Shoppers can grab unbeatable deals on a wide range of home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and more, all at throwaway prices. With winter just around the corner, this is the perfect opportunity to avail of mega discounts on geysers from top brands like Bajaj, Havells, and Crompton. Whether you’re preparing for the cold or upgrading your home essentials, now is the time to shop and save big on premium appliances while stocks last. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers!
Top picks for geyser deals at the Amazon Sale 2024.
1.
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|Multiple Safety Systems|2-Yr Warranty|White
The Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater is perfect for bathrooms and kitchens. It features a high-grade stainless steel tank and copper heating element, ensuring durability and efficiency. Equipped with multiple safety systems and backed by a 2-year warranty, it provides instant hot water in a sleek, white design.
Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater
3-litre capacity
3kW power rating
High-grade stainless steel tank
Copper heating element
2-year warranty
2.
Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater| Star Rated Water Geyser| Water Heating with Titanium Armour & Swirl Flow Technology|Glasslined Tank|Wall Mounting| 1-Yr Warranty by Bajaj| White
The Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater offers efficient water heating with titanium armour and Swirl Flow Technology. Its glass-lined tank ensures durability, while the wall-mounting design saves space. This star-rated geyser provides reliable performance and comes with a 1-year warranty. Ideal for modern homes in white.
Specifications of Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater
15-litre storage capacity
Titanium armour and Swirl Flow Technology
Glass-lined tank for durability
Wall-mounting design
1-year warranty
3.
Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Vertical Instant Water Heater/Geyser for home|High Grade SS Tank|Multiple Safety System|Suitable for High Rise|Shock Resistant|Rust Proof Outer|5-Year* Tank Warranty by Bajaj|White
The Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Vertical Instant Water Heater offers quick heating with a high-grade stainless steel tank. It features a shock-resistant, rust-proof outer body and is suitable for high-rise buildings. Equipped with multiple safety systems, it includes a 5-year tank warranty. Ideal for modern homes in white.
Specifications of Bajaj Skive 5 Litre Vertical Instant Water Heater
5-litre capacity
High-grade stainless steel tank
Shock-resistant and rust-proof outer body
Suitable for high-rise buildings
5-year tank warranty
4.
Havells Carlo 3 Litre Wall Mount Instant Water Heater|Twin Indicator,Rust And Shock Proof,Isi Certified,Ss Tank|Fire Retardant Power Cord,Warranty: 5 Year On Inner Tank&2 Year Comprehensive|(White)
The Havells Carlo 3 Litre Wall Mount Instant Water Heater provides efficient heating with its rust and shock-proof design. It features a stainless steel tank and twin indicators for easy monitoring. The fire-retardant power cord ensures added safety, and it comes with a 5-year tank warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty.
Specifications of Havells Carlo 3 Litre Wall Mount Instant Water Heater
3-litre capacity
Stainless steel tank
Rust and shock-proof design
Twin indicators for temperature monitoring
5-year tank warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty
5.
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser| Multiple Safety Systems| For High Rise Buildings| 10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty| White
The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater delivers reliable water heating with a 5-star energy rating. Ideal for high-rise buildings, it features multiple safety systems for enhanced protection. Backed by extensive warranties: 10 years for the tank, 6 years for the element, and 4 years for the product.
Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home
25-litre storage capacity
5-star energy rating
Suitable for high-rise buildings
Multiple safety systems
10-year tank warranty, 6-year element warranty, and 4-year product warranty
6.
V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Water Heater | Advanced Multi-layered Safety | 3000 W Powerful Heating | Strong Stainless Steel Tank | Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom | White-Blue
The V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Litre Water Heater offers powerful heating with its 3000 W element and advanced multi-layered safety features. Designed for kitchens and bathrooms, it boasts a strong stainless steel tank for durability. Its sleek white and blue design complements modern interiors, ensuring instant hot water whenever needed.
Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5 Ltr Water Heater
5-litre capacity
3000 W powerful heating element
Advanced multi-layered safety features
Strong stainless steel tank
Suitable for kitchen and bathroom use
7.
AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, High Rise Buildings, Wall Mounting
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater combines superior energy efficiency with enhanced durability, featuring a BEE 5-star rating. Its blue diamond glass-lined tank ensures longevity, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Designed for wall mounting, this geyser delivers reliable hot water for modern homes.
Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)
15-litre storage capacity
BEE 5-star superior energy efficiency
Blue diamond glass-lined tank for durability
Suitable for high-rise buildings
Wall-mounting design
8.
Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home|High Grade SS Tank with Advanced 4 Level Safety|Rust-Proof|Premium Black|Wall Mounting
The Crompton Gracee Electric Instant Water Heater offers powerful 3000-watt heating with a 5-litre capacity. Its high-grade stainless steel tank ensures durability, while the advanced 4-level safety features provide peace of mind. Rust-proof and stylish in premium black, it’s designed for wall mounting, making it perfect for modern homes.
Specifications of Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating|Electric Instant Water Heater (Geyser) for home
5-litre capacity
3000-watt powerful heating
High-grade stainless steel tank
Advanced 4-level safety features
Rust-proof and wall-mounting design
9.
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L Storage Water Heater features a 5-star rating for energy efficiency, making it a sustainable choice. Recognised with the National Energy Conservation Award 2023, it includes advanced 3-level safety features. Designed in white, this geyser ensures reliable hot water while prioritising safety and efficiency.
Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser)
15-litre storage capacity
5-star energy rating
Advanced 3-level safety features
National Energy Conservation Award winner 2023
Elegant white design
10.
Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated, ABS Body Vertical Geyser for Bathroom,3 Safety Levels, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating, White
The Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater offers a 15-litre capacity and comes with free standard installation and pipes. Rated 5 stars for energy efficiency, this vertical geyser features an ABS body with a rust-proof titanium coating. It includes three safety levels, ensuring reliable hot water for your bathroom.
Specifications of Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 15L
15-litre storage capacity
5-star energy rating
ABS body with rust-proof titanium coating
Three safety levels for enhanced protection
Free standard installation and pipes included
FAQs on geysers
- What is the ideal size of a geyser for a household?
The ideal size depends on your household's hot water needs. Generally, a 15-25 litre geyser is suitable for 1-2 people, while larger families may require a 25-35 litre model.
- How energy-efficient are geysers?
Geysers can vary in energy efficiency, often rated from 1 to 5 stars. Higher star ratings indicate better efficiency, helping reduce electricity bills.
- How long does it take for a geyser to heat water?
Heating time depends on the geyser's capacity and power rating. Most instant geysers can heat water in 5-10 minutes, while storage geysers may take 20-30 minutes.
- Can geysers be installed in bathrooms?
Yes, most geysers are designed for bathroom installation. However, ensure proper ventilation and follow manufacturer guidelines for safe installation.
- What maintenance is required for geysers?
Regular maintenance includes checking for leaks, flushing the tank to remove sediment, and inspecting electrical connections. It's advisable to get professional servicing annually for optimal performance.
