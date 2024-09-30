Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, LG and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is in full swing, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a new refrigerator. With huge discounts available, now is the ideal opportunity to choose from a wide range of options, including single-door, double-door, side-by-side, French door, and energy-efficient 5-star models. Whether you need more storage, better cooling, or energy savings, this sale has it all. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and give your kitchen a fresh upgrade with the latest technology at unbeatable prices. Amazon Festival Sale 2024: Upgrade your kitchen with unbeatable deals on refrigerators during the Amazon Sale 2024.

The Samsung 679 L Frost Free French Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RF59A70T0B1/TL) offers a spacious and stylish design, perfect for large families. Its French door setup ensures easy access to fresh food, while the bottom-mount freezer is both convenient and energy-efficient. The sleek black finish enhances any kitchen, and the frost-free technology eliminates the need for manual defrosting. With precise temperature control and a built-in water dispenser, this refrigerator provides modern functionality alongside an elegant look.

Specifications of Samsung 679 L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF59A70T0B1/TL, Black)

679 L capacity for large families

French door with bottom-mount freezer

Frost-free technology

Digital Inverter compressor

Water dispenser built-in

2) Samsung 550 L, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver)

The Samsung 550 L Convertible Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, 2024 Model) in Refined Inox offers flexibility and efficiency for modern households. Its convertible freezer allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes based on your storage needs. The Digital Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the frost-free feature prevents ice build-up. Its sleek silver design adds a refined touch to any kitchen, offering both functionality and style.

Specifications of Samsung 550 L, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver

550 L capacity with convertible freezer

Digital Inverter technology for energy efficiency

Frost-free operation

French door design with spacious interior

Silver Refined Inox finish

3) LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

The LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY) in Western Black is a spacious, energy-efficient appliance designed for modern kitchens. It features Smart Inverter technology for optimal cooling and energy savings, while the Multi Air-Flow system ensures even cooling throughout. The Express Freezing function provides quick cooling when needed, making it ideal for storing perishable items. Its sleek side-by-side design enhances both functionality and style, perfect for large households.

Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

655 L capacity for large storage needs

Smart Inverter compressor for energy efficiency

Multi Air-Flow system for even cooling

Frost-free operation

Express Freezing for rapid cooling

4) Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, 2024 Model) in Elegant Inox offers an ideal blend of efficiency and modern design for smaller households. With a 3-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it ensures energy savings and quiet performance. The frost-free feature eliminates manual defrosting, while the spacious double-door layout provides ample storage. Its sleek silver finish complements any kitchen, making it a practical and stylish choice for everyday cooling needs.

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

236 L capacity, perfect for small families

3-star energy rating for efficiency

Digital Inverter technology for consistent cooling

Frost-free operation

Elegant Inox silver finish

Amazon Sale 2024: Check out the best deals on refrigerators

5) Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, 2024 Model) in Paradise Bloom Blue is a stylish and energy-efficient choice for small households. With a 5-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it delivers optimal cooling with minimal energy consumption. The Direct-Cool feature ensures efficient cooling, while the base stand drawer provides extra storage for non-refrigerated items. Its vibrant design adds a pop of colour to your kitchen, combining functionality with aesthetics.

Specifications of Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

215 L capacity for small families

5-star energy rating for maximum savings

Digital Inverter technology for efficient cooling

Direct-Cool function for quick cooling

Base stand drawer for extra storage

6) Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205DS-P, 2024 Model) in Dazzle Steel is an energy-efficient solution for compact kitchens. Featuring 1 Hour Icing Technology, it rapidly cools and forms ice in just 60 minutes. Its 5-star energy rating ensures maximum savings, while the sleek Dazzle Steel finish enhances any kitchen décor. The refrigerator also includes an anti-fungal gasket and stabiliser-free operation for hassle-free performance. Ideal for small families, it delivers powerful cooling with minimal energy consumption.

Specifications of Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

190 L capacity for small households

5-star energy rating for efficiency

1 Hour Icing Technology for fast cooling

Stabiliser-free operation

Anti-fungal gasket for hygienic storage

7) LG 242 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel) is an excellent choice for medium-sized households. Equipped with Smart Inverter technology, it provides energy-efficient cooling while ensuring quiet operation. The Frost-Free feature eliminates manual defrosting, and Door Cooling+ ensures faster and even cooling throughout the refrigerator. Its sleek Shiny Steel design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, and the spacious double-door layout offers convenient storage.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

242 L capacity, ideal for medium households

3-star energy rating for efficiency

Smart Inverter technology for optimal cooling

Door Cooling+ for even temperature distribution

Frost-Free operation for hassle-free maintenance

8) Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, 2023 Model) in Steel Rush offers versatile cooling with its 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer. Nano Shield Technology ensures protection against bacteria, keeping your food fresher for longer. The Inverter Frost-Free feature provides energy-efficient cooling without the hassle of manual defrosting. Ideal for medium-sized households, this refrigerator combines functionality and durability with a modern steel finish, making it both efficient and stylish.

Specifications of Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator

223 L capacity with 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer

3-star energy rating for efficient cooling

Nano Shield Technology for enhanced hygiene

Inverter technology for energy savings

Frost-free operation for easy maintenance

9) LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria)

The LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria) is designed for compact spaces without compromising on efficiency. Its Direct-Cool technology ensures rapid cooling, while the Inverter compressor optimises energy usage for cost savings. The refrigerator features Smart Connect, allowing it to connect seamlessly to home inverters during power outages. The vibrant Scarlet Euphoria finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With ample storage and a user-friendly design, this refrigerator is ideal for small families seeking style and functionality.

Specifications of LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria)

185 L capacity suitable for small households

4-star energy rating for enhanced efficiency

Direct-Cool technology for rapid cooling

Inverter compressor for energy optimisation

Smart Connect for uninterrupted cooling during outages

10) Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple)

The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, 2024 Model) in Camellia Purple is a stylish and efficient choice for small households. With a 4-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it ensures optimal cooling while minimising energy consumption. The Direct-Cool feature provides effective cooling, and the base stand drawer offers additional storage for non-refrigerated items. Its vibrant red colour adds a splash of personality to your kitchen decor, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple)

183 L capacity, perfect for small families

4-star energy rating for energy savings

Digital Inverter technology for consistent cooling

Direct-Cool operation for effective refrigeration

Base stand drawer for extra storage options

FAQs on refrigerators Explain single door refrigerators Compact and energy-efficient, ideal for small families or limited spaces. They usually have a freezer compartment on top.

Explain double door refrigerators Offer more storage with separate fridge and freezer sections. They are typically frost-free and better suited for larger families.

Explain side by side refrigerators Feature vertical compartments for the fridge and freezer. They provide easy access to both sides and often include advanced features like ice dispensers.

Explain French door refrigerators Combine the features of double doors with a bottom freezer. They are stylish and offer ample space, making it easy to organise food items.

Explain 5-star refrigerators Indicate high energy efficiency, meaning lower electricity bills and reduced environmental impact. They are ideal for those seeking long-term savings on energy costs.

