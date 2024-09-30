Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get up to 55% off on refrigerators from top brands like Samsung, LG and more
The Amazon Sale 2024 offers massive discounts on refrigerators, making it the perfect time to buy top models, including energy-efficient and premium options.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is in full swing, making it the perfect time to upgrade to a new refrigerator. With huge discounts available, now is the ideal opportunity to choose from a wide range of options, including single-door, double-door, side-by-side, French door, and energy-efficient 5-star models. Whether you need more storage, better cooling, or energy savings, this sale has it all. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and give your kitchen a fresh upgrade with the latest technology at unbeatable prices.
1) Samsung 679 L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF59A70T0B1/TL, Black)
The Samsung 679 L Frost Free French Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (RF59A70T0B1/TL) offers a spacious and stylish design, perfect for large families. Its French door setup ensures easy access to fresh food, while the bottom-mount freezer is both convenient and energy-efficient. The sleek black finish enhances any kitchen, and the frost-free technology eliminates the need for manual defrosting. With precise temperature control and a built-in water dispenser, this refrigerator provides modern functionality alongside an elegant look.
Specifications of Samsung 679 L Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF59A70T0B1/TL, Black)
679 L capacity for large families
French door with bottom-mount freezer
Frost-free technology
Digital Inverter compressor
Water dispenser built-in
2) Samsung 550 L, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver)
The Samsung 550 L Convertible Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, 2024 Model) in Refined Inox offers flexibility and efficiency for modern households. Its convertible freezer allows you to switch between fridge and freezer modes based on your storage needs. The Digital Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, while the frost-free feature prevents ice build-up. Its sleek silver design adds a refined touch to any kitchen, offering both functionality and style.
Specifications of Samsung 550 L, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver
550 L capacity with convertible freezer
Digital Inverter technology for energy efficiency
Frost-free operation
French door design with spacious interior
Silver Refined Inox finish
Also read: Best refrigerators: Keep your food fresh for longer with our selection of top 10 fridges
3) LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
The LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-B257HWBY) in Western Black is a spacious, energy-efficient appliance designed for modern kitchens. It features Smart Inverter technology for optimal cooling and energy savings, while the Multi Air-Flow system ensures even cooling throughout. The Express Freezing function provides quick cooling when needed, making it ideal for storing perishable items. Its sleek side-by-side design enhances both functionality and style, perfect for large households.
Specifications of LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator
655 L capacity for large storage needs
Smart Inverter compressor for energy efficiency
Multi Air-Flow system for even cooling
Frost-free operation
Express Freezing for rapid cooling
4) Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
The Samsung 236 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, 2024 Model) in Elegant Inox offers an ideal blend of efficiency and modern design for smaller households. With a 3-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it ensures energy savings and quiet performance. The frost-free feature eliminates manual defrosting, while the spacious double-door layout provides ample storage. Its sleek silver finish complements any kitchen, making it a practical and stylish choice for everyday cooling needs.
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
236 L capacity, perfect for small families
3-star energy rating for efficiency
Digital Inverter technology for consistent cooling
Frost-free operation
Elegant Inox silver finish
Also read: Energy efficient refrigerators: A buyer's guide with ratings, tips, and top picks for selection
5) Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
The Samsung 215 L Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, 2024 Model) in Paradise Bloom Blue is a stylish and energy-efficient choice for small households. With a 5-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it delivers optimal cooling with minimal energy consumption. The Direct-Cool feature ensures efficient cooling, while the base stand drawer provides extra storage for non-refrigerated items. Its vibrant design adds a pop of colour to your kitchen, combining functionality with aesthetics.
Specifications of Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
215 L capacity for small families
5-star energy rating for maximum savings
Digital Inverter technology for efficient cooling
Direct-Cool function for quick cooling
Base stand drawer for extra storage
6) Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205DS-P, 2024 Model) in Dazzle Steel is an energy-efficient solution for compact kitchens. Featuring 1 Hour Icing Technology, it rapidly cools and forms ice in just 60 minutes. Its 5-star energy rating ensures maximum savings, while the sleek Dazzle Steel finish enhances any kitchen décor. The refrigerator also includes an anti-fungal gasket and stabiliser-free operation for hassle-free performance. Ideal for small families, it delivers powerful cooling with minimal energy consumption.
Specifications of Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
190 L capacity for small households
5-star energy rating for efficiency
1 Hour Icing Technology for fast cooling
Stabiliser-free operation
Anti-fungal gasket for hygienic storage
7) LG 242 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel) is an excellent choice for medium-sized households. Equipped with Smart Inverter technology, it provides energy-efficient cooling while ensuring quiet operation. The Frost-Free feature eliminates manual defrosting, and Door Cooling+ ensures faster and even cooling throughout the refrigerator. Its sleek Shiny Steel design adds a modern touch to any kitchen, and the spacious double-door layout offers convenient storage.
Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
242 L capacity, ideal for medium households
3-star energy rating for efficiency
Smart Inverter technology for optimal cooling
Door Cooling+ for even temperature distribution
Frost-Free operation for hassle-free maintenance
Also read: Best 250 litre refrigerators for medium-sized families: Top 8 spacious and efficient options
8) Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator
The Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, 2023 Model) in Steel Rush offers versatile cooling with its 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer. Nano Shield Technology ensures protection against bacteria, keeping your food fresher for longer. The Inverter Frost-Free feature provides energy-efficient cooling without the hassle of manual defrosting. Ideal for medium-sized households, this refrigerator combines functionality and durability with a modern steel finish, making it both efficient and stylish.
Specifications of Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator
223 L capacity with 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer
3-star energy rating for efficient cooling
Nano Shield Technology for enhanced hygiene
Inverter technology for energy savings
Frost-free operation for easy maintenance
9) LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria)
The LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria) is designed for compact spaces without compromising on efficiency. Its Direct-Cool technology ensures rapid cooling, while the Inverter compressor optimises energy usage for cost savings. The refrigerator features Smart Connect, allowing it to connect seamlessly to home inverters during power outages. The vibrant Scarlet Euphoria finish adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With ample storage and a user-friendly design, this refrigerator is ideal for small families seeking style and functionality.
Specifications of LG 185 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Inverter Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria)
185 L capacity suitable for small households
4-star energy rating for enhanced efficiency
Direct-Cool technology for rapid cooling
Inverter compressor for energy optimisation
Smart Connect for uninterrupted cooling during outages
10) Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple)
The Samsung 183 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, 2024 Model) in Camellia Purple is a stylish and efficient choice for small households. With a 4-star energy rating and Digital Inverter technology, it ensures optimal cooling while minimising energy consumption. The Direct-Cool feature provides effective cooling, and the base stand drawer offers additional storage for non-refrigerated items. Its vibrant red colour adds a splash of personality to your kitchen decor, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.
Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple)
183 L capacity, perfect for small families
4-star energy rating for energy savings
Digital Inverter technology for consistent cooling
Direct-Cool operation for effective refrigeration
Base stand drawer for extra storage options
Similar articles for you
Best fridges in India: Top 10 picks to help you get the best deals from the best fridge brands in India
Best refrigerators under ₹20000: Top 10 efficient fridges that keep your food fresh for long
Best refrigerator brands in India 2024: Top 6 must-have models that will transform your kitchen
Best refrigerator in India: Choose from top 10 options
FAQs on refrigerators
- Explain single door refrigerators
Compact and energy-efficient, ideal for small families or limited spaces. They usually have a freezer compartment on top.
- Explain double door refrigerators
Offer more storage with separate fridge and freezer sections. They are typically frost-free and better suited for larger families.
- Explain side by side refrigerators
Feature vertical compartments for the fridge and freezer. They provide easy access to both sides and often include advanced features like ice dispensers.
- Explain French door refrigerators
Combine the features of double doors with a bottom freezer. They are stylish and offer ample space, making it easy to organise food items.
- Explain 5-star refrigerators
Indicate high energy efficiency, meaning lower electricity bills and reduced environmental impact. They are ideal for those seeking long-term savings on energy costs.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Enjoy incredible deals on laptops , TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Save big this Diwali on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty, and more during the biggest sale of the year.