Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Samsung and Apple tablets price drop with up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to own high-end tablets from Samsung and Apple at never-before prices. With up to 50% off, these devices combine powerful performance, stunning displays, and advanced features, making them perfect for entertainment, productivity, and creativity. Premium Samsung and Apple tablets now at their lowest festive prices.

On top of discounts, Amazon is offering additional savings through instant bank offers, credit card cashback, and no-cost EMI options. Exchange deals are also available, letting buyers trade in older devices to upgrade at even lower prices. This festive season, Samsung and Apple tablets are more accessible than ever.

Apple’s iPad (10th Generation) stands out with its refreshed design, sporting flat edges and an expansive 10.9″ Liquid Retina display. The device features the A14 Bionic chip, allowing for efficient multitasking on large files, streaming, note-taking, and creative pursuits. Its vibrant screen, portability, and Touch ID make this iPad ideal for university students and families.

While performance and battery life generally earn praise, there are some mixed experiences regarding display responsiveness and charging reliability. Its ecosystem compatibility, sleek design, and all-day battery life offer significant value, especially for those already invested in Apple products.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256GB Battery Life All-day (up to 10 hours typical use) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular

The Apple iPad Air 11″, now with the M3 chip, boasts powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities and a smooth Liquid Retina display. Perfect for users who want a premium experience without pro pricing, the Air supports creative and productivity apps, reading, and video editing at impressive speeds. As of the recent amazon sale, the iPad Air M3 is available at a steep discount, making it a compelling value and one of the most powerful tablets in its range.

Its lightweight design, robust build quality, and M3 chip distinguish it in the midrange segment, with speedy Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and an all-day battery. The battery receives mixed feedback, but overall performance is highly praised.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M3 Storage 128GB Battery Life All-day Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

The iPad Pro 13″ (M4) kicks the series into high gear with a gorgeous Ultra Retina XDR display and massive 2TB storage. Powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, it’s perfect for demanding tasks like photo editing, animation, and multitasking, while the slim design and eSIM cellular option cater to mobility. Displayed brightness and color accuracy stand out for both content creation and entertainment.

Buyers admire its battery life and size, especially for reading and watching media, making it an excellent investment for productivity or leisure. Its high-end build and camera system further add to its versatility.

Specifications Display 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 Storage 2TB Cameras 12MP (F/B) + LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular

The Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4) is now at a discounted price during the latest amazon sale. It features the ultra-responsive Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, Apple’s M4 processor, and fast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G cellular support. Compact yet mighty, this tablet is designed for professionals and creators who demand power and portability.

Reviewers like its blazing speed, beautiful OLED screen, and build quality, while battery life and rapid charging prove useful for long workdays. The Pro lineup offers enhanced camera systems and Apple Pencil compatibility.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED Processor Apple M4 Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP (F/B) + LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular

Compact and mighty, the new iPad Mini features Apple Intelligence and an improved A17 Pro chip for seamless use. Its portable 8.3″ Liquid Retina display makes it perfect for reading, note-taking, and sketching, while its compact frame is praised by those needing power on the go. Enhanced RAM supports multitasking and the device offers all-day productivity.

While the display and build are appreciated, some buyers note screen sensitivity issues and express a wish for Face ID, but generally, the experience remains fast, smooth, and versatile.

Specifications Display 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Processor A17 Pro Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP (F/B) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ combines a vibrant 12.4-inch display with a bundled S Pen for efficient note-taking and sketching. With up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, this device is tailored for students and creative professionals seeking performance and value. Its big display is fit for multitasking and split-screen action.

During the latest amazon sale, buyers get extra value, making it a perfect choice for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The tablet’s IP68 rating, durable build, and 2-day battery reinforce its reputation for reliability.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch LCD, 90Hz RAM/ROM 8GB/128GB (expandable) S Pen Included Battery Life Up to 2 days Durability IP68 Water/Dust Resistant

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ caters to everyday users with its big 11″ screen, solid Snapdragon 695 processor, and 8GB RAM. Its expandable storage and microSD slot make it a versatile budget choice. It excels in entertainment and productivity, though some report screen flickering, poor battery backup, and issues with seal quality.

The fast download speeds, immersive sound, and easy multitasking are lauded, but buyers note inconsistent battery and mixed reliability. It's a great value-for-money option if battery life isn’t a deal breaker.

Specifications Display 11-inch, 1920x1200 Processor Snapdragon 695 RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB (expandable) Battery 5100mAh Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 delivers a stunning 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant viewing. Bundled with the S Pen and loaded with a powerful processor, it is ideal for creators and professionals needing performance and reliability. Its thin profile and quality sound system are consistent favorites.

The current amazon sale enhances value, making this high-end Android tablet more accessible. However, price outside promotions and some review criticisms for the fingerprint sensor and mixed battery performance are noted.

Specifications Display 11-inch AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB (expandable) S Pen Included Battery All-day Connectivity Wi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus redefines premium Android productivity with its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12GB RAM, and ample 256GB storage. The included S Pen enables creative and professional use, while robust battery life powers long sessions. It’s frequently lauded as a solid laptop alternative.

Its light build, sharp visuals, and blazing speed make it appealing for business, note-taking, and creative applications. Value opinions are mixed, but productivity and battery are rarely questioned.

Specifications Display 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM/Storage 12GB/256GB S Pen Included Battery Long-lasting Connectivity Wi-Fi

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite brings artificial intelligence capabilities at a wallet-friendly price. Featuring a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display and 6GB RAM, it’s suitable for general media consumption, study, and productivity, with the AI features assisting in learning and workflow. The included S Pen expands its creative and notetaking value.

With a lightweight design and slick interface, it appeals to students and young professionals. Battery life proves sufficient for regular use, enhancing its day-to-day appeal.

Specifications Display 10.9-inch TFT LCD RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB S Pen Included Battery All-day Connectivity Wi-Fi

FAQs on tablets When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start? The sale is live with price drops on Samsung and Apple tablets available throughout the festive shopping period.

What is the maximum discount on tablets during the sale? Shoppers can save up to 50% on select Samsung and Apple tablets, making it the best time to purchase.

Which tablet models are included in the sale deals? Popular models from Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series and Apple’s iPad range are available with attractive discounts.

Can I combine bank offers with the tablet discounts? Yes, Amazon provides additional bank offers, instant credit card discounts, and EMI options along with sale discounts.

Are exchange offers available on tablets in this sale? Yes, buyers can exchange older tablets or devices for extra savings on Samsung and Apple tablets during the sale.

