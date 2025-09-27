Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Samsung and Apple tablets price drop with up to 50% off

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 08:00 am IST

Grab massive discounts on premium tablets from Apple and Samsung wiht up to 50% off.

Most affordable

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹45,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Powerful tablet

Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Silver View Details checkDetails

₹199,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹119,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Compact and portable

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹74,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Budget friendly

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹29,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,948

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Largest dispaly

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 31.5 cm (12.4 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Moonstone Gray View Details checkDetails

₹90,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite with AI, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) TFT LCD Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Coralred View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to own high-end tablets from Samsung and Apple at never-before prices. With up to 50% off, these devices combine powerful performance, stunning displays, and advanced features, making them perfect for entertainment, productivity, and creativity.

Premium Samsung and Apple tablets now at their lowest festive prices.
Premium Samsung and Apple tablets now at their lowest festive prices.

On top of discounts, Amazon is offering additional savings through instant bank offers, credit card cashback, and no-cost EMI options. Exchange deals are also available, letting buyers trade in older devices to upgrade at even lower prices. This festive season, Samsung and Apple tablets are more accessible than ever.

Apple’s iPad (10th Generation) stands out with its refreshed design, sporting flat edges and an expansive 10.9″ Liquid Retina display. The device features the A14 Bionic chip, allowing for efficient multitasking on large files, streaming, note-taking, and creative pursuits. Its vibrant screen, portability, and Touch ID make this iPad ideal for university students and families.

While performance and battery life generally earn praise, there are some mixed experiences regarding display responsiveness and charging reliability. Its ecosystem compatibility, sleek design, and all-day battery life offer significant value, especially for those already invested in Apple products.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
A14 Bionic chip
Storage
256GB
Battery Life
All-day (up to 10 hours typical use)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular
The Apple iPad Air 11″, now with the M3 chip, boasts powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities and a smooth Liquid Retina display. Perfect for users who want a premium experience without pro pricing, the Air supports creative and productivity apps, reading, and video editing at impressive speeds. As of the recent amazon sale, the iPad Air M3 is available at a steep discount, making it a compelling value and one of the most powerful tablets in its range.

Its lightweight design, robust build quality, and M3 chip distinguish it in the midrange segment, with speedy Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and an all-day battery. The battery receives mixed feedback, but overall performance is highly praised.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3
Storage
128GB
Battery Life
All-day
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
The iPad Pro 13″ (M4) kicks the series into high gear with a gorgeous Ultra Retina XDR display and massive 2TB storage. Powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, it’s perfect for demanding tasks like photo editing, animation, and multitasking, while the slim design and eSIM cellular option cater to mobility. Displayed brightness and color accuracy stand out for both content creation and entertainment.

Buyers admire its battery life and size, especially for reading and watching media, making it an excellent investment for productivity or leisure. Its high-end build and camera system further add to its versatility.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Ultra Retina XDR
Processor
Apple M4
Storage
2TB
Cameras
12MP (F/B) + LiDAR
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular
The Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4) is now at a discounted price during the latest amazon sale. It features the ultra-responsive Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, Apple’s M4 processor, and fast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G cellular support. Compact yet mighty, this tablet is designed for professionals and creators who demand power and portability.

Reviewers like its blazing speed, beautiful OLED screen, and build quality, while battery life and rapid charging prove useful for long workdays. The Pro lineup offers enhanced camera systems and Apple Pencil compatibility.

Specifications

Display
11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED
Processor
Apple M4
Storage
256GB
Cameras
12MP (F/B) + LiDAR
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular
Compact and mighty, the new iPad Mini features Apple Intelligence and an improved A17 Pro chip for seamless use. Its portable 8.3″ Liquid Retina display makes it perfect for reading, note-taking, and sketching, while its compact frame is praised by those needing power on the go. Enhanced RAM supports multitasking and the device offers all-day productivity.

While the display and build are appreciated, some buyers note screen sensitivity issues and express a wish for Face ID, but generally, the experience remains fast, smooth, and versatile.

Specifications

Display
8.3-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
A17 Pro
Storage
256GB
Cameras
12MP (F/B)
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ combines a vibrant 12.4-inch display with a bundled S Pen for efficient note-taking and sketching. With up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage, this device is tailored for students and creative professionals seeking performance and value. Its big display is fit for multitasking and split-screen action.

During the latest amazon sale, buyers get extra value, making it a perfect choice for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The tablet’s IP68 rating, durable build, and 2-day battery reinforce its reputation for reliability.

Specifications

Display
12.4-inch LCD, 90Hz
RAM/ROM
8GB/128GB (expandable)
S Pen
Included
Battery Life
Up to 2 days
Durability
IP68 Water/Dust Resistant
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ caters to everyday users with its big 11″ screen, solid Snapdragon 695 processor, and 8GB RAM. Its expandable storage and microSD slot make it a versatile budget choice. It excels in entertainment and productivity, though some report screen flickering, poor battery backup, and issues with seal quality.

The fast download speeds, immersive sound, and easy multitasking are lauded, but buyers note inconsistent battery and mixed reliability. It's a great value-for-money option if battery life isn’t a deal breaker.

Specifications

Display
11-inch, 1920x1200
Processor
Snapdragon 695
RAM/Storage
8GB/128GB (expandable)
Battery
5100mAh
Cameras
8MP rear, 5MP front
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 delivers a stunning 11″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant viewing. Bundled with the S Pen and loaded with a powerful processor, it is ideal for creators and professionals needing performance and reliability. Its thin profile and quality sound system are consistent favorites.

The current amazon sale enhances value, making this high-end Android tablet more accessible. However, price outside promotions and some review criticisms for the fingerprint sensor and mixed battery performance are noted.

Specifications

Display
11-inch AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
RAM/Storage
8GB/128GB (expandable)
S Pen
Included
Battery
All-day
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus redefines premium Android productivity with its 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 12GB RAM, and ample 256GB storage. The included S Pen enables creative and professional use, while robust battery life powers long sessions. It’s frequently lauded as a solid laptop alternative.

Its light build, sharp visuals, and blazing speed make it appealing for business, note-taking, and creative applications. Value opinions are mixed, but productivity and battery are rarely questioned.

Specifications

Display
12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
RAM/Storage
12GB/256GB
S Pen
Included
Battery
Long-lasting
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite brings artificial intelligence capabilities at a wallet-friendly price. Featuring a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display and 6GB RAM, it’s suitable for general media consumption, study, and productivity, with the AI features assisting in learning and workflow. The included S Pen expands its creative and notetaking value.

With a lightweight design and slick interface, it appeals to students and young professionals. Battery life proves sufficient for regular use, enhancing its day-to-day appeal.

Specifications

Display
10.9-inch TFT LCD
RAM/Storage
6GB/128GB
S Pen
Included
Battery
All-day
Connectivity
Wi-Fi

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start?

    The sale is live with price drops on Samsung and Apple tablets available throughout the festive shopping period.

  • What is the maximum discount on tablets during the sale?

    Shoppers can save up to 50% on select Samsung and Apple tablets, making it the best time to purchase.

  • Which tablet models are included in the sale deals?

    Popular models from Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series and Apple’s iPad range are available with attractive discounts.

  • Can I combine bank offers with the tablet discounts?

    Yes, Amazon provides additional bank offers, instant credit card discounts, and EMI options along with sale discounts.

  • Are exchange offers available on tablets in this sale?

    Yes, buyers can exchange older tablets or devices for extra savings on Samsung and Apple tablets during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
