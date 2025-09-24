Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Side-by-side refrigerators up to 55% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here to transform your festive shopping with incredible discounts on home appliances. Among the highlights are side by side refrigerators, now available at up to 55% off. With their advanced cooling technology and spacious designs, these models are the perfect blend of style and functionality. Save big on side by side refrigerators this festive season.

From energy-efficient options to smart refrigerators equipped with the latest features, shoppers have a wide variety of choices. These deals make it the perfect time to invest in a premium refrigerator that ensures long-term value for your household while keeping your budget in check.

Top deals

The LG 655 L Side by Side Refrigerator is designed for large families and modern lifestyles, combining a spacious interior with a premium Western Black finish. Its smart inverter compressor provides high energy efficiency, reducing fluctuations and preserving the freshness and taste of food for longer. Features like Express Freezing and Multi Air Flow ensure every item is evenly and rapidly cooled for reliable performance.

The fridge boasts practical storage with tempered glass shelves, multiple drawers, and LED lighting in both compartments. Advanced features such as Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, Multi Digital Sensors, and a 3-star BEE rating further enhance usability and energy savings. This refrigerator is ideal for users seeking durability and innovative cooling.

Specifications Capacity 655 litres Energy Rating 3 Star (BEE) Shelves Tempered glass, multiple drawers Compressor Smart inverter technology Special Feature Smart Diagnosis, Multi Digital Sensors

The Midea 560 L Side By Side Refrigerator stands out with its spacious capacity, making it ideal for large families that require ample storage for both fresh and frozen foods. The side-by-side door design offers convenient organization and swift access to either compartment, while the built-in water dispenser lets users enjoy chilled water anytime without opening the door, promoting energy savings. The Bru-Steel finish gives it a stylish, modern touch to suit contemporary kitchens.

Equipped with advanced features, this model includes inverter compressor technology that ensures quiet, efficient operation and a longer lifespan. The multi air flow system evenly distributes cool air to keep food fresher for longer, paired with digital temperature control for customized cooling. These features combine to deliver both convenience and efficiency in daily use.

Specifications Capacity 560 litres Compressor Inverter technology Special Feature Built-in water dispenser Air Flow Multi Air Flow system Control Digital temperature control

The Candy 602 L Refrigerator is an advanced side-by-side appliance with a complete convertible feature, allowing users to regulate temperature from -24°C to 5°C and flexibly use fridge and freezer space. With a substantial capacity, it suits large households and offers efficient storage with toughened glass shelves, four drawers, and anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. The shiny steel finish adds elegance to any kitchen.

Candy equips this refrigerator with triple inverter compressor technology to maximize energy efficiency and lifespan while minimizing noise. Magic Convertible Cooling, jumbo ice maker, and an external digital display deliver superior convenience and control. Its expert energy-saving features make it a practical and stylish choice for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 602 litres Convertible 100% convertible fridge/freezer Compressor Triple inverter, energy efficient Shelves 5 toughened glass, 4 drawers Control External digital display, Magic Cooling

The LG 650 L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator delivers plenty of storage and advanced cooling in a Dazzle Steel finish. With a net capacity for bigger families, it leverages LG's Smart Inverter Compressor for energy savings and enhanced freshness. LG's unique Door Cooling+ system ensures even, fast cooling to keep items fresh on every shelf, while Multi Air Flow boosts consistency throughout the fridge.

This model features easy-to-access LED lighting, smart storage compartments, and key features like Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis for remote troubleshooting. Its impressive efficiency and user-friendly design make it an excellent addition for anyone seeking reliability and smart technology.

Specifications Capacity 650 litres Energy Rating 3 Star BEE Compressor Smart Inverter Cooling Door Cooling+, Multi Air Flow Special Feature Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis

The Samsung 633L Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator leverages Digital Inverter Technology for efficient, quiet, and reliable cooling. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes let users optimize storage for changing needs, whether prioritizing fridge or freezer space, making this appliance convenient for versatile living. The EZ Clean Steel finish ensures durability and a sleek aesthetic.

This refrigerator supports families needing ample storage while promising energy savings with a 3 Star BEE rating. Advanced cooling and digital controls provide precise temperature management, making it a smart appliance for households prioritizing space, adaptability, and low power consumption.

Specifications Capacity 633 litres Compressor Digital inverter Modes Convertible 5-in-1 storage Finish EZ Clean Steel Energy Rating 3 Star BEE

Midea's 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator brings enhanced freshness and odor prevention with its Dual Cooling System, independently managing refrigerator and freezer air flow. With its substantial volume, glass finish, and inverter Quattro compressor, it provides both style and high efficiency.

It features transparent interiors for easy visibility, vacation mode for savings during prolonged absence, and an anti-bacterial gasket for optimal food hygiene. Tailored for those who want both modern features and large storage, this fridge fits perfectly into spacious kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 661 litres Compressor Inverter Quattro Cooling System Dual independent cooling Feature Vacation mode Hygiene Anti-bacterial gasket, transparent interiors

The Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator stands out with AI-enabled SmartThings features, Wi-Fi, and multiple convertible storage modes—Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone. This enables tailored usage for every lifestyle and season, while its 3 Star BEE rating ensures strong energy efficiency.

It comes equipped with toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, SmartThings energy management, and twin cooling for optimal preservation. The fingerprint-resistant finish and advanced digital inverter compressor cement this refrigerator's place among top-tier, modern home appliances.

Specifications Capacity 653 litres Feature 5-in-1 Convertible, AI-enabled, Wi-Fi Cooling Twin Cooling Plus Compressor Compressor Safety Toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket

This Samsung 633 L refrigerator brings convertible 5-in-1 flexibility, AI optimization, and WiFi connectivity for smart home integration. Water and ice dispensers add daily convenience, while the digital inverter compressor and 3 Star BEE efficiency offer peace of mind for long-term savings.

With a refined inox finish, built-in look, and fingerprint-resistant surfaces, it’s both practical and elegant. Multiple compartment configurations, SmartThings app integration, and energy-saving features make it ideal for tech-savvy, busy households.

Specifications Capacity 633 litres Feature Convertible 5-in-1, AI, WiFi, Water & Ice dispenser Compressor Digital inverter, 20-year warranty Storage 4 shelves, 2 drawers Design Fingerprint resistant, built-in look

The Electrolux 634L French Door Refrigerator is designed to retain maximum freshness and nutrients with GreenZone crisper and EvenTemp technology, maintaining a stable interior atmosphere. Supported by a quiet inverter compressor and intuitive electronic controls, it makes premium storage simple for families prioritizing taste and food longevity.

A unique spherical ice tray offers a slower melting rate for drinks, further enhancing the kitchen experience. The stylish brush-neutral steel finish provides a modern touch while the advanced cooling ensures vegetables stay rich in vitamin C up to 7 days.

Specifications Capacity 634 litres Configuration French door Freshness GreenZone, EvenTemp technology Compressor Inverter for low noise/efficiency Feature Spherical ice tray, digital controls

The TOSHIBA 587 L Side by Side Refrigerator combines substantial capacity with advanced inverter technology for quiet, stable cooling performance. Its stylish grey, stainless steel finish and toughened glass shelves suit contemporary homes, while a 5-star BEE rating means top-level energy savings.

Convenience is boosted by features like a quick cooling air system and digital touch panel for easy temperature management. Manufacturer-backed warranty offers long-term reliability, making this refrigerator a thoughtful choice for larger families demanding efficiency and long-lasting quality.

Specifications Capacity 587 litres Rating 5 Star BEE Compressor Real inverter, quiet and efficient Controls Digital touch panel Shelves Toughened glass, frost free

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start? The sale is already live with early deals, and shoppers can enjoy offers throughout the festive period on top-rated side by side refrigerators.

What is the maximum discount available on refrigerators? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers up to 55% off on side by side refrigerators, giving shoppers the chance to buy premium models at reduced prices.

Which brands are included in these refrigerator deals? Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier are part of the sale, offering feature-packed refrigerators at competitive discounts.

Can I get extra benefits apart from discounts? Yes, buyers can also avail bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals, ensuring additional savings and more flexibility in payment.

Should I buy during early deals or wait for later in the sale? It’s best to buy early, as popular side by side refrigerator models may sell out quickly. Early purchases secure the best discounts and stock availability.

