Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Side-by-side refrigerators up to 55% off

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on side-by-side refrigerators from LG, Samsung and more.

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹71,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Electronic Temperature Control and Display) View Details checkDetails

₹48,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 700 L with Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator View Details checkDetails

₹101,300

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea 560 L Side By Side,Frost Free Refrigerator|Water Dispenser |Inverter Compressor (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel),Grey View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Candy 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow & Smart Diagnosis) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633L Convertible 5 In 1 Digital Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator Appliance, (RS78CG8543SLHL, EZ Clean Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹112,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details checkDetails

₹79,890

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹104,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Electrolux 634L Frost Free Side by Side French Door Refrigerator, GreenZone Technology, Inverter Compressor, EvenTemp, Brush Neutral Steel, UltimateTaste 700, EQE5600B-S View Details checkDetails

₹97,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TOSHIBA 587 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (GR-RS530WE-PMI(06), Stainless Steel Finish) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is here to transform your festive shopping with incredible discounts on home appliances. Among the highlights are side by side refrigerators, now available at up to 55% off. With their advanced cooling technology and spacious designs, these models are the perfect blend of style and functionality.

Save big on side by side refrigerators this festive season.

From energy-efficient options to smart refrigerators equipped with the latest features, shoppers have a wide variety of choices. These deals make it the perfect time to invest in a premium refrigerator that ensures long-term value for your household while keeping your budget in check.

The LG 655 L Side by Side Refrigerator is designed for large families and modern lifestyles, combining a spacious interior with a premium Western Black finish. Its smart inverter compressor provides high energy efficiency, reducing fluctuations and preserving the freshness and taste of food for longer. Features like Express Freezing and Multi Air Flow ensure every item is evenly and rapidly cooled for reliable performance.

The fridge boasts practical storage with tempered glass shelves, multiple drawers, and LED lighting in both compartments. Advanced features such as Smart Diagnosis for troubleshooting, Multi Digital Sensors, and a 3-star BEE rating further enhance usability and energy savings. This refrigerator is ideal for users seeking durability and innovative cooling.

Specifications

Capacity
655 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star (BEE)
Shelves
Tempered glass, multiple drawers
Compressor
Smart inverter technology
Special Feature
Smart Diagnosis, Multi Digital Sensors
The Midea 560 L Side By Side Refrigerator stands out with its spacious capacity, making it ideal for large families that require ample storage for both fresh and frozen foods. The side-by-side door design offers convenient organization and swift access to either compartment, while the built-in water dispenser lets users enjoy chilled water anytime without opening the door, promoting energy savings. The Bru-Steel finish gives it a stylish, modern touch to suit contemporary kitchens.

Equipped with advanced features, this model includes inverter compressor technology that ensures quiet, efficient operation and a longer lifespan. The multi air flow system evenly distributes cool air to keep food fresher for longer, paired with digital temperature control for customized cooling. These features combine to deliver both convenience and efficiency in daily use.

Specifications

Capacity
560 litres
Compressor
Inverter technology
Special Feature
Built-in water dispenser
Air Flow
Multi Air Flow system
Control
Digital temperature control
The Candy 602 L Refrigerator is an advanced side-by-side appliance with a complete convertible feature, allowing users to regulate temperature from -24°C to 5°C and flexibly use fridge and freezer space. With a substantial capacity, it suits large households and offers efficient storage with toughened glass shelves, four drawers, and anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene. The shiny steel finish adds elegance to any kitchen.

Candy equips this refrigerator with triple inverter compressor technology to maximize energy efficiency and lifespan while minimizing noise. Magic Convertible Cooling, jumbo ice maker, and an external digital display deliver superior convenience and control. Its expert energy-saving features make it a practical and stylish choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Capacity
602 litres
Convertible
100% convertible fridge/freezer
Compressor
Triple inverter, energy efficient
Shelves
5 toughened glass, 4 drawers
Control
External digital display, Magic Cooling
The LG 650 L 3 Star Side by Side Refrigerator delivers plenty of storage and advanced cooling in a Dazzle Steel finish. With a net capacity for bigger families, it leverages LG's Smart Inverter Compressor for energy savings and enhanced freshness. LG's unique Door Cooling+ system ensures even, fast cooling to keep items fresh on every shelf, while Multi Air Flow boosts consistency throughout the fridge.

This model features easy-to-access LED lighting, smart storage compartments, and key features like Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis for remote troubleshooting. Its impressive efficiency and user-friendly design make it an excellent addition for anyone seeking reliability and smart technology.

Specifications

Capacity
650 litres
Energy Rating
3 Star BEE
Compressor
Smart Inverter
Cooling
Door Cooling+, Multi Air Flow
Special Feature
Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis
The Samsung 633L Convertible Side by Side Refrigerator leverages Digital Inverter Technology for efficient, quiet, and reliable cooling. Its 5-in-1 convertible modes let users optimize storage for changing needs, whether prioritizing fridge or freezer space, making this appliance convenient for versatile living. The EZ Clean Steel finish ensures durability and a sleek aesthetic.

This refrigerator supports families needing ample storage while promising energy savings with a 3 Star BEE rating. Advanced cooling and digital controls provide precise temperature management, making it a smart appliance for households prioritizing space, adaptability, and low power consumption.

Specifications

Capacity
633 litres
Compressor
Digital inverter
Modes
Convertible 5-in-1 storage
Finish
EZ Clean Steel
Energy Rating
3 Star BEE
Midea's 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator brings enhanced freshness and odor prevention with its Dual Cooling System, independently managing refrigerator and freezer air flow. With its substantial volume, glass finish, and inverter Quattro compressor, it provides both style and high efficiency.

It features transparent interiors for easy visibility, vacation mode for savings during prolonged absence, and an anti-bacterial gasket for optimal food hygiene. Tailored for those who want both modern features and large storage, this fridge fits perfectly into spacious kitchens.

Specifications

Capacity
661 litres
Compressor
Inverter Quattro
Cooling System
Dual independent cooling
Feature
Vacation mode
Hygiene
Anti-bacterial gasket, transparent interiors
The Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator stands out with AI-enabled SmartThings features, Wi-Fi, and multiple convertible storage modes—Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone. This enables tailored usage for every lifestyle and season, while its 3 Star BEE rating ensures strong energy efficiency.

It comes equipped with toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, SmartThings energy management, and twin cooling for optimal preservation. The fingerprint-resistant finish and advanced digital inverter compressor cement this refrigerator's place among top-tier, modern home appliances.

Specifications

Capacity
653 litres
Feature
5-in-1 Convertible, AI-enabled, Wi-Fi
Cooling
Twin Cooling Plus
Compressor
Compressor
Safety
Toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket
This Samsung 633 L refrigerator brings convertible 5-in-1 flexibility, AI optimization, and WiFi connectivity for smart home integration. Water and ice dispensers add daily convenience, while the digital inverter compressor and 3 Star BEE efficiency offer peace of mind for long-term savings.

With a refined inox finish, built-in look, and fingerprint-resistant surfaces, it’s both practical and elegant. Multiple compartment configurations, SmartThings app integration, and energy-saving features make it ideal for tech-savvy, busy households.

Specifications

Capacity
633 litres
Feature
Convertible 5-in-1, AI, WiFi, Water & Ice dispenser
Compressor
Digital inverter, 20-year warranty
Storage
4 shelves, 2 drawers
Design
Fingerprint resistant, built-in look
The Electrolux 634L French Door Refrigerator is designed to retain maximum freshness and nutrients with GreenZone crisper and EvenTemp technology, maintaining a stable interior atmosphere. Supported by a quiet inverter compressor and intuitive electronic controls, it makes premium storage simple for families prioritizing taste and food longevity.

A unique spherical ice tray offers a slower melting rate for drinks, further enhancing the kitchen experience. The stylish brush-neutral steel finish provides a modern touch while the advanced cooling ensures vegetables stay rich in vitamin C up to 7 days.

Specifications

Capacity
634 litres
Configuration
French door
Freshness
GreenZone, EvenTemp technology
Compressor
Inverter for low noise/efficiency
Feature
Spherical ice tray, digital controls
The TOSHIBA 587 L Side by Side Refrigerator combines substantial capacity with advanced inverter technology for quiet, stable cooling performance. Its stylish grey, stainless steel finish and toughened glass shelves suit contemporary homes, while a 5-star BEE rating means top-level energy savings.

Convenience is boosted by features like a quick cooling air system and digital touch panel for easy temperature management. Manufacturer-backed warranty offers long-term reliability, making this refrigerator a thoughtful choice for larger families demanding efficiency and long-lasting quality.

Specifications

Capacity
587 litres
Rating
5 Star BEE
Compressor
Real inverter, quiet and efficient
Controls
Digital touch panel
Shelves
Toughened glass, frost free

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 start?

    The sale is already live with early deals, and shoppers can enjoy offers throughout the festive period on top-rated side by side refrigerators.

  • What is the maximum discount available on refrigerators?

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers up to 55% off on side by side refrigerators, giving shoppers the chance to buy premium models at reduced prices.

  • Which brands are included in these refrigerator deals?

    Leading brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier are part of the sale, offering feature-packed refrigerators at competitive discounts.

  • Can I get extra benefits apart from discounts?

    Yes, buyers can also avail bank offers, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals, ensuring additional savings and more flexibility in payment.

  • Should I buy during early deals or wait for later in the sale?

    It’s best to buy early, as popular side by side refrigerator models may sell out quickly. Early purchases secure the best discounts and stock availability.

