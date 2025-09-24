Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Side-by-side refrigerators up to 55% off
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 04:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on side-by-side refrigerators from LG, Samsung and more.
Our Pick
Most trusted brand
Highest discount
Value for money
High capacity
AI features
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹71,990
|
|
|
Godrej 600L 3 Star Frost Free Smart Convertible AI Powered 3 Intelligent Modes Toughened Glass Digital Touch Panel Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model,RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL,Storm Blue) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 472 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB495/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Electronic Temperature Control and Display) View Details
|
₹48,900
|
|
|
Samsung 550 L, Convertible, Digital Inverter, Frost Free French Door Refrigerator (RF57A5032S9/TL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Samsung 700 L with Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator View Details
|
₹101,300
|
|
|
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow) View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Midea 560 L Side By Side,Frost Free Refrigerator|Water Dispenser |Inverter Compressor (MDRS704FGF46 Bru Steel),Grey View Details
|
|
|
|
Candy 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
LG 650 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Frost Free Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDS3, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow & Smart Diagnosis) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 633L Convertible 5 In 1 Digital Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator Appliance, (RS78CG8543SLHL, EZ Clean Steel) View Details
|
₹112,990
|
|
|
Midea 661 L Side By Side Refrigerator With Inverter (Mdrs853Fgg22Ind, Black, Glass Finish) - 1 Star, Frost Free View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details
|
₹79,890
|
|
|
Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details
|
₹104,990
|
|
|
Electrolux 634L Frost Free Side by Side French Door Refrigerator, GreenZone Technology, Inverter Compressor, EvenTemp, Brush Neutral Steel, UltimateTaste 700, EQE5600B-S View Details
|
₹97,990
|
|
|
TOSHIBA 587 L with Inverter Side by Side Refrigerator (GR-RS530WE-PMI(06), Stainless Steel Finish) View Details
|
|
|
