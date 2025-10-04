Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Smooth savings on the best garment steamers
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 08:00 am IST
Find the best garment steamers from Philips, Usha, Inalsa, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.
Our Pick
Best deal
Budget friendly
Value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Black+Decker Steam Iron | 2 Years Warranty | Garment Steamer for Clothes, 1500-Watt, 260ml Water Tank, Steamer for Ironing Clothes, Steam Press for Clothes, Handheld Portable Garment Steamer (Violet) View Details
|
₹1,843
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Professional Garment Steamer, Steam Iron for Clothes, 1740Watt Fast Heat Up, Turbo Steam Mode, Detachable Fabric Brush, Large 300ml Water Tank, Ergonomic Handle, 2m Cord, Black View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Usha Techne Direct 500, 1300Watt Garment Steamer for Powerful Vertical Steaming | Powerful Steam Output Upto 20gm/min | 80ml Water Tank Capacity | Light Weight & Portable | 2 Years Warranty | (White) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Hamilton Beach Garment Steamer with Stand & Ironing Board, Garment Steamer for Clothes, 45g/min Steam Output, 20s Heat-Up, 6 Steam Levels, Standing Iron Steamer for Clothes with Press Stand (Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
KENT Swift Handheld Garment Steamer 1300 Watts | Ideal for Fabrics like Sarees, Suits, Jackets etc |Ceramic Coated Steam Plate |Continuous Steam Up To 30 Minutes |20 G/Min Steam |260ml Detachable Tank View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Best dealBajaj Steam Majesty 1000 W Garment Steamer Up to 18 G/Min Steam Output | 150 Ml Water Tank | Ceramic Coated Soleplate | 2 Year Warranty 【Lilac】 View Details
|
₹2,249.1
|
|
|
Budget friendlyINALSA Garment Steamer for Clothes,Steam Iron Press - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 25g/min, 1600 Watt,340 ml Water tank & 28 sec Fast Heating,Hetaing On/OFF Indicator Light (Cosicosy) View Details
|
₹2,089
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,608
|
|
|
Value for moneyINALSA Standing Iron Garment Steamer-2000 W|Variable Control Knob |1.7 L Detachable Water Tank|Adjustable Iron Board|Vertical & Horizontal Steaming up to 30g/min|28 sec Fast Heating-STEAM MASTER PLUS View Details
|
₹4,403
|
|
|
AGARO Regal Mini Garment Steamer, 1200 Watts, Wrinkle Remover, Fast Heating, Scratch Resistant Titanium Coated Plate, 2In1 Horizontal Vertical Use View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 View Details
|
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,464
|
|
|
HAVELLS Vela Handheld Garment Steamer for clothes | 1100 Watt | 360° Steaming | Anti-Spill Technology | Quick Steam Ready |100ml Detachable Tank | upto 22g/min Steaming Rate | 2 Year Warranty | White View Details
|
₹2,474.01
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹4,454
|
|
View More Products