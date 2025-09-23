Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE: 10 best deals on front load washing machines from LG, Samsung and others
Updated on: Sept 23, 2025 02:12 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is live with huge discounts on the best front load washing machines combined with advanced features and technology.
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹37,990
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
₹37,490
Bosch 8KG 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN,White,AI Active Water Plus,In-Built Heater) View Details
₹28,990
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fabrisafe Drum, Steam Wash, Child Lock, Unbalanced Load Sensor, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Candy Grey) View Details
₹28,990
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SENATOR MBN 8012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
₹33,490
LG Smart Choice, 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White) View Details
₹25,990
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Motor, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Hygiene Steam, Inox) View Details
₹29,490
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with Direct Drive Technology, PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (EFL90-DM14IBIEBK,In-Built Heater,Steel Drum,Black) View Details
LG Smart Choice,11 Kg (Wash)/7 Kg (Dry), AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (FHD1107SWM, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black) View Details
₹54,990
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (ELENA GXN 6510, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
₹25,990
