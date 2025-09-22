Search
Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Brings up to 45% on laptops from across brands

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 12:58 am IST

Amazon Festive sale is LIVE for Prime Members. Grab up to 45% off on laptops. 

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Primebook 2 Neo 2025 (New Launch) | 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage (Upgradable Upto 512GB) | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS3.0) | in-Built AI | 11.6” Thin & Light Laptop | Type-C, USB, MicroSD Ports View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

Acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I5-13420H 15.3(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg) 83K100C6IN View Details checkDetails

₹53,400

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details checkDetails

₹59,390

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹57,190

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0577TU View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

ASUS Vivobook 16X,Smartchoice,Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP492WS View Details checkDetails

₹73,199

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹65,490

Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i7 13th Gen - 1355U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit KB, M365, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 2050, Upgrade(Upto 32GB) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2703tx Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹61,490

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details checkDetails

₹78,830

ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ162WS View Details checkDetails

₹92,990

Dell Inspiron 5640 Laptop, Intel Core 7 150U Processor, 16GB DDR5+512GB SSD, 16(40.64cm) FHD+ 60Hz IPS AG 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Windows 11 + MSO24 + 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.87kg View Details checkDetails

₹88,690

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver View Details checkDetails

₹82,990

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3118AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4050/Windows 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FX507VU-LP210WS View Details checkDetails

₹92,990

HP Smartchoice Victus, 13th Gen i7-13620H, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2100TX/2103tx, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,990

HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver View Details checkDetails

₹147,990

HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹113,990

ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹129,990

MSI Katana 15, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14650HX, 40CM QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, GDDR7 8GB/Black/2.4Kg) B14WEK-266IN View Details checkDetails

₹107,990

Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, 47 Tops, Copilot+ AI PC, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15(38.86cm), Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.53Kg, 83HM004NIN, AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹147,887

HP Envy X360 Convertible, Enhanced by AI, Intel 14th Gen Evo Core Ultra 7 155U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 32GB, 1TB SSD, Touch, 5MP IR Camera, (Win 11 Home+MSO, Blue,1.44 Kg), FC0100TU View Details checkDetails

₹130,400

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is now live for Prime members, offering one of the year’s best opportunities to grab laptops at discounted prices. Shoppers can enjoy up to 45% off across top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, making it easier to find powerful, feature-rich devices without breaking the bank.

Get the best laptop at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Now LIVE for Prime members
Get the best laptop at up to 45% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Now LIVE for Prime members

Whether you’re looking for a laptop for work, study, or casual gaming, the sale covers a wide range of options, including ultrabooks, gaming laptops, and productivity-focused models. With limited-time offers and exclusive deals, this is the perfect chance to upgrade your tech at great value.

Top options for laptops under 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, laptops under 40,000 offer impressive value for money, balancing performance, portability, and essential features. These models are ideal for students, home users, and professionals with basic computing needs, such as browsing, document editing, and streaming. While they may not handle heavy gaming or advanced multitasking, they provide reliable performance for everyday tasks. With discounts during the sale, buyers can access branded laptops with sufficient RAM, SSD storage, and decent display quality, making them a smart budget-friendly choice.

Best options of laptops under 40,000 during the Amazon sale

Get a laptop under 60,000 and ensure high value for money during the Amazon sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, laptops under 60,000 offer a perfect balance of performance, features, and affordability. These models cater to students, professionals, and casual gamers, delivering smooth multitasking, decent battery life, and good display quality.

With configurations including Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processors, 16GB RAM, and SSD storage, buyers get reliable speed and storage without overspending. The Amazon sale discounts make it possible to grab high-value laptops from top brands, ensuring you upgrade your tech setup without compromising on quality or performance.

Grab deals on laptops under 60,000 during the Amazon Festive sale

Laptops under 80,000 come with big discounts during the ongoing Amazon sale 2025

During the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, laptops under 80,000 are available at significant discounts, offering buyers excellent value for money. These models combine powerful processors, ample RAM, SSD storage, and high-quality displays, making them ideal for professionals, content creators, and casual gamers.

Shoppers can expect smooth multitasking, faster boot times, and enhanced productivity without overspending. With limited-time offers on top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, this sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your laptop while enjoying impressive savings.

These are the best options of laptops under 80,000 during Amazon sale

Want to go premium during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? Get the best laptops under 1 Lakh

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, premium laptops under 1 lakh offer top-tier performance, design, and features. These models cater to professionals, creators, and serious gamers, featuring powerful Intel i7 or Ryzen 7 processors, high-speed SSDs, ample RAM, and crisp displays. Buyers can enjoy smooth multitasking, advanced graphics capabilities, and enhanced productivity.

With substantial discounts during the sale, this is the ideal opportunity to invest in a high-value, feature-rich laptop from leading brands without paying the full premium price.

Best options of laptops under 1 lakh

Unmissable deals on laptops under 1.5 lakhs on Amazon sale

The Amazon Sale brings unmissable deals on laptops under 1.5 lakh, offering high-performance machines at attractive prices. These premium laptops are perfect for professionals, gamers, and content creators seeking top-tier processors, dedicated GPUs, fast SSD storage, and vibrant displays.

With the sale discounts, buyers can access feature-rich devices from leading brands, ensuring smooth multitasking, advanced graphics performance, and long-term reliability. It’s the ideal time to upgrade to a powerful, high-value laptop without paying the full retail price, combining performance, design, and technology at a compelling deal.

Top deals on laptops under 1.5 lakh during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

  • When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end?

    The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has started for Prime members. Check the top deals now.

  • Can I get additional discounts using bank offers or EMI options?

    Yes. Amazon often provides extra discounts on credit/debit cards, EMI plans, and exchange offers, helping buyers save more on selected laptop models.

  • Are laptops under 40,000 suitable for students and home use?

    Yes. These budget laptops handle everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and streaming efficiently, offering good value for students and casual users.

  • Which laptops under RS 60,000 provide the best performance?

    Models with Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processors, 8–16GB RAM, and SSD storage deliver smooth multitasking, faster boot times, and reliable performance for both work and light gaming.

  • Can I find gaming and professional laptops during the sale?

    Absolutely. Discounts cover a wide range, including gaming laptops with dedicated GPUs and premium professional laptops with high-end processors and large RAM, suitable for creative and intensive workloads.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

