Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is LIVE for Prime Members: Brings up to 45% on laptops from across brands
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 12:58 am IST
Amazon Festive sale is LIVE for Prime Members. Grab up to 45% off on laptops. Buy now.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Primebook 2 Neo 2025 (New Launch) | 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage (Upgradable Upto 512GB) | MediaTek Helio G99 | Android 15 (PrimeOS3.0) | in-Built AI | 11.6” Thin & Light Laptop | Type-C, USB, MicroSD Ports View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹26,490
|
|
|
Acer SmartChoice ALG, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB DDR6, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99 KG, AL15G-53,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I5-13420H 15.3(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg) 83K100C6IN View Details
|
₹53,400
|
|
|
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel 13th Gen. Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UC-1805IN View Details
|
₹59,390
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹57,190
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0577TU View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Lite 16, Intel Core i5-13420H Processor,NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6 GB GDDR6, 16GB/ 512 GB, 16.0/40.64 cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home, White, 1.95 kg, NL16-71G, Backlit KB,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X,Smartchoice,Intel Core i7-13620H,Creator/Gaming Laptop(RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.8 Kg) K3605VC-RP492WS View Details
|
₹73,199
|
|
|
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹65,490
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i7 13th Gen - 1355U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, Office H&S 2024, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit KB, M365, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹66,990
|
|
|
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 2050, Upgrade(Upto 32GB) 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, IPS, 300 nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2703tx Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹61,490
|
|
|
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA-OLED 14(35.5cm), Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.39Kg, 83CV0085IN, 400Nits, 2Wx4 Speakers, 1Yr ADP Free, AI PC View Details
|
₹78,830
|
|
|
ASUS Zenbook 14,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel Arc iGPU/16GB/1TB/3K OLED Touch screen/14/120Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Ponder Blue/1.28 kg) UX3405CA-PZ162WS View Details
|
₹92,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 5640 Laptop, Intel Core 7 150U Processor, 16GB DDR5+512GB SSD, 16(40.64cm) FHD+ 60Hz IPS AG 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Windows 11 + MSO24 + 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.87kg View Details
|
₹88,690
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Silver View Details
|
₹82,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, IPS, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Blue, 2.29kg, fb3118AX, Backlit, DTS Audio, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹83,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6 FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, Intel Core i7-13620H 13th Gen, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4050/Windows 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FX507VU-LP210WS View Details
|
₹92,990
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Victus, 13th Gen i7-13620H, 6GB RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, 144Hz, 300nits, FHD, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2100TX/2103tx, Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹86,990
|
|
|
HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver View Details
|
₹147,990
|
|
|
HP Smartchoice Omen AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, 165Hz, 300Nits, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win11, Office 21, Black, 2.32kg, Xd0020ax, RGB kb, Tempest Cooling, AI Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹105,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83D2001GIN,IntelArc GPU, FHD+IRCam, AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹113,990
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16, AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5050-8GB/115W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/90Whr/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg) G614PH-RV033WS View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
Alienware 16 Aurora, Intel Core 7-240H, NVIDIA RTX 5060-8GB GDDR7, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, WQXGA 16/40.64 cm, 2560x1600, Windows 11, Interstellar Indigo, 2.57 Kg, Cryo Chamber Cooling Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹129,990
|
|
|
MSI Katana 15, Intel 14th Gen. i7-14650HX, 40CM QHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050, GDDR7 8GB/Black/2.4Kg) B14WEK-266IN View Details
|
₹107,990
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition, Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, 47 Tops, Copilot+ AI PC, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15(38.86cm), Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 1.53Kg, 83HM004NIN, AI Laptop View Details
|
₹147,887
|
|
|
HP Envy X360 Convertible, Enhanced by AI, Intel 14th Gen Evo Core Ultra 7 155U, 14-inch (35.6 cm), 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 32GB, 1TB SSD, Touch, 5MP IR Camera, (Win 11 Home+MSO, Blue,1.44 Kg), FC0100TU View Details
|
₹130,400
|
|
View More Products