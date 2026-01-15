Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 price drop deals on air purifiers to tackle air pollution, best picks to buy now

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | Upto 600 Sq Ft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC MotorView Details
If you are planning to bring home an air purifier this season, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is the moment to act. Prices tend to drop on popular models, and bank offers can trim the final checkout cost, which matters because an air purifier is not a one time spend. We are focusing on deals that look like real savings, not inflated MRP cuts, and on models that usually cost more once the sale ends.
But a low price means little if the purifier is wrong for your room or expensive to maintain. In this guide, we shortlist picks with strong CADR, true HEPA filtration, useful auto mode, and noise levels that will not ruin sleep. We also flag filter replacement costs and who each model suits, so you make the right pick once.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 air purifier deals under ₹8000 with up to 57% off
These price drop deals on air purifiers are meant for small bedrooms, study corners, and compact flats, not big living rooms. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, look for a straightforward HEPA setup and a CADR that matches your room size so the purifier does real work, not just make noise. Also check how easily you can buy the replacement filter, because that is where many “cheap” deals fail later.
Top deals
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale air purifier deals from ₹8,000– ₹12,000; up to 56% off
This is the bracket where deals start to feel sensible. Price drop deals on air purifiers here often bring faster cleaning thanks to better CADR, plus sleep modes that do not turn the bedroom into a humming box at night. If you are buying one purifier for everyday use, this range usually gives the most balanced mix of comfort and results. Prioritise models with widely available filters.
Top deals
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 air purifier deals from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000; up to 59% off
If your target is a living room or a larger bedroom, this band is worth scanning first. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 price drop deals on air purifiers in this range generally offer stronger CADR and sensors that respond more accurately to changing air quality. That means auto mode feels useful when doors open, cooking starts, or guests arrive. Aim for models with clear AQI feedback and a credible filter replacement cycle.
Top deals
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 air purifier deals ₹18,000 and above; up to 54% off
This is where air purifiers stop feeling “basic” and start behaving like serious appliances. In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, price drop deals on air purifiers in this range are best for large rooms and busy homes where air quality swings through the day. You are usually getting higher CADR, smarter sensing, and quieter cleaning at usable speeds. It is worth spending here if replacements are easy to source.
CADR, because it decides how quickly the purifier can clean your room.
Yes, it is the main filter type that actually traps fine particles like PM2.5.
Usually a small bedroom or study, not a large living room.
One may have higher CADR or better sensors that keep auto mode steady.
Prefer models where it is off by default or can be switched off.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
News/Technology/Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Price Drop Deals On Air Purifiers To Tackle Air Pollution, Best Picks To Buy Now