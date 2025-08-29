Amazon Mega Saving Days! Top 10 43 inch TV deals with up to 60% off on LG, Samsung, Sony, VW, and more brands
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 01:56 pm IST
We went through Amazon Mega Saving Days offers to shortlist 43 inch TVs worth your money. From LG to Sony, here’s what stands out with real value this week.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
4K Ultra Hd TV 43 inchLG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details
Samsung TV Amazon DealSamsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
₹29,990
Highest Discount DealVW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 View Details
₹19,990
43 Inch Smart Led TVSony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details
₹41,990
Top Deal on TCL TVTCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details
₹24,990
Toshiba Google 4K TVTOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) View Details
₹22,999
Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN View Details
₹20,499
Google TV Hisense OfferHisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black) View Details
₹21,999
Xiaomi Full HD Google TVXiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) A Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MB-AFIN View Details
₹21,999
Vu Vibe Series Google TVVu 108cm (43 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43VIBE-DV View Details
₹25,990
