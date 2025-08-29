Amazon Mega Saving Days! Top 10 43 inch TV deals with up to 60% off on LG, Samsung, Sony, VW, and more brands

A 43 inch TV hits that rare sweet spot. Big enough for a living room, neat enough for a bedroom, and now, thanks to Amazon Mega Saving Days, finally priced right. The sale brings serious deals from LG, Samsung, Sony, VW and others, with discounts going up to 60% on some of their best selling models. Amazon's Mega Saving Days bring serious deals on 43 inch TVs from LG, Sony, and more.

But the real win is what comes on top. Several bank offers stack with the price drops, turning a good deal into a great one. If a 43 inch screen has been on your list, this might be the smartest week to buy. We have gone through the listings to highlight the top 10 picks that actually offer value and not just a low price tag.

Top 10 43 inch TV deals:

LG 43 inch TV stands out in the top 10 43 inch TV deals this week. With 36% off during Amazon Mega Saving Days, it brings LG’s trusted picture quality and smart features at a much better price. The 4K resolution with HDR10 delivers crisp visuals and natural colour for daily viewing and streaming.

It runs on WebOS, supports voice assistants, and includes AI Sound. For those checking Amazon, this LG 43 inch TV gets the balance right.

Specifications Display 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Smart OS WebOS Audio AI Sound with 20W output Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Special Features WebOS with User Profiles, Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10 and HLG, Game Optimiser, ALLM, HGIG Mode, Unlimited OTT Apps, AI Brightness Control, 4K Upscaling and AI Sound Click Here to Buy LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC

Samsung’s D Series 43 inch TV makes a strong case in the top 10 43 inch TV deals with its vibrant Crystal 4K display and streamlined smart interface. Now at 40% off during Amazon Mega Saving Days, it brings solid value for anyone wanting crisp picture clarity and easy streaming access.

The Vivid Pro technology enhances brightness and colour, making content feel more lifelike. With voice assistant support and smooth connectivity, it is a great deal to consider in this price range.

Specifications Display 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Display Tech Brighter Crystal, Vivid Pro Smart OS Tizen Audio 20W speakers Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Special Features Crystal Processor 4K | 4K Upscaling | UHD Dimming | Motion Xcelerator Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

VW’s 43 inch Pro Series QLED TV brings a vibrant punch to the top 10 43 inch TV deals, especially with its 4K resolution and Google TV interface. Priced lower than most QLED competitors, it becomes even more attractive during Amazon Mega Saving Days, where it offers strong picture quality without overspending.

With built-in Google Assistant, Dolby Vision, and sleek metal stands, it caters to both function and form. This is a rare QLED deal worth shortlisting this week. Get it at 60% off.

Specifications Display 43 inch Ultra HD 4K QLED OS Google TV Sound 30W speakers with Dolby Audio Features Dolby Vision, Voice Control Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Click Here to Buy VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1

Looking for clarity, sound, and smart tech in one screen? The Sony 43 inch Bravia 2M2 Series does not try too hard. It just delivers. With its Google TV interface and Sony’s 4K X Reality Pro engine, it brings both performance and polish to everyday streaming and live content.

It earns its place in the top 10 43 inch TV deals for a reason. During Amazon Mega Saving Days, this model offers more than a discount. It brings trusted picture quality, useful smart features, and strong value that feels built to last at a 30% discount.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Platform Google TV with voice search Sound 20W Dolby Audio Display Tech HDR and 4K X Reality Pro Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Click Here to Buy Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2

This TCL TV is one of the most aggressive 43 inch TV deals this season, offering a 53% discount without cutting corners on display or design. Its metallic bezel-less frame, paired with 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR, makes everyday content look sharp and immersive.

Part of the Amazon Mega Saving Days, this model runs on Google TV with voice support, built in Chromecast, and smooth navigation. It is a smart pick for buyers who want more than just a low price.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Ultra HD 4K Design Metallic bezel less frame Platform Google TV with voice control Audio 30W speakers with Dolby Audio Special Features 4K UHD LED Panel, HVA Panel, HDR 10, AiPQ Processor, 100% Colour Volume Plus, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, Micro Dimming, MEMC Dolby Atomos Click Here to Buy TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black)

Toshiba’s 43 inch TV from the C350NP series delivers sharp 4K clarity, smooth Google TV experience, and a 49% discount that puts it among the most competitive 43 inch TV deals right now. Its clean design and HDR support make it a strong choice for daily use and streaming.

With Amazon Mega Saving Days in full swing, this Toshiba TV feels like an easy yes for anyone who wants a wider screen, clear sound, and hands-free ease without paying more than they should.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Ultra HD 4K OS Google TV with voice support Sound 24W speakers with Dolby Audio Features HDR10, Bezel less display Display Technology LED Click Here to Buy TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black)

Redmi’s 43 inch F Series Fire TV brings bold 4K clarity, built-in Alexa, and smooth access to all your content in one place. With a sharp 52% discount, this is a 43 inch TV deal that punches well above its price point in both features and user experience.

Part of the Amazon Mega Saving Days, it runs Fire OS for seamless navigation and quick streaming. For buyers after convenience and crisp visuals, this one stands out.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Ultra HD 4K OS Fire TV with built-in Alexa Audio 24W speakers with Dolby Audio Features HDR, Vivid Picture Engine Special Features Fire OS 7, Supported Apps: Prime Video, Netflix, 12000+ apps from App Store, Voice Remote with Alexa Click Here to Buy Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV L43MA-FVIN

The Hisense 43 inch TV from the E6N Series is tuned for sharp visuals and a clean smart TV experience. Now at 51% off, it is one of the better 43 inch TV deals with Dolby Vision, MEMC technology, and a sleek bezel-less design that fits most spaces with ease.

As part of the Amazon Mega Saving Days, it runs on Google TV with voice remote and quick access to content. It brings solid value for viewers who care about smooth streaming and visual clarity.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Ultra HD 4K OS Google TV with voice remote Audio 24W Dolby Atmos speakers Features Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC Special Features Dolby Atoms, 4K AI Upscaler, Direct Full Array, Precision Colour, Adaptive Light Sensor Click Here to Buy Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43E6N (Black)

Xiaomi’s A Series 43 inch model is a no fuss smart TV for everyday use. With a 37% discount, it becomes a value driven 43 inch TV deal for small spaces or secondary rooms. Expect solid Full HD clarity, Google TV integration, and built-in Chromecast support.

Part of the Amazon Mega Saving Days, this model covers the basics well with voice remote, Play Store access, and smooth UI navigation.

Specifications Display 43 inch Full HD LED OS Google TV with voice remote Audio 20W Dolby Audio Features Built-in Chromecast, HDR Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Special Feature Eye Comfort Mode Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) A Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MB-AFIN

Vu’s Vibe Series brings premium display tech at a price that feels within reach. With QLED clarity, Dolby Vision, and Google TV on board, this 43 inch TV holds its own in the 43 inch TV deal lineup. A 35% discount during Amazon Mega Saving Days makes features you’d usually see in higher end models far more accessible this week.

The design is clean and the viewing experience is punchy. For QLED quality under a budget, this Vu TV is easy to recommend.

Specifications Display 43 inch 4K Ultra HD QLED OS Google TV with voice support Audio 24W with Dolby Audio Features Dolby Vision, HDR10, MEMC Connectivity Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB Click Here to Buy Vu 108cm (43 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43VIBE-DV

FAQs on Amazon Mega Saving Days offers 43 inch top 10 deals What brands are offering 43-inch TVs during Amazon Mega Saving Days? Top brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Redmi, Vu, Hisense, and TCL are part of the sale, with strong picks in the 43 inch category.

Are these 43 inch TVs smart TVs? Yes, all TVs in the top 10 list are smart TVs, with platforms like Google TV, Fire TV, or WebOS built in.

Is 43 inches a good size for a living room? A 43 inch screen is ideal for mid-sized rooms. It offers a balance between viewing comfort and space efficiency.

Are QLED options available in 43 inches? Yes, brands like Vu and VW offer QLED displays in their 43-inch models, combining vibrant visuals with sharp resolution.

Do these deals include 4K TVs? Most of the top 10 43 inch deals are 4K Ultra HD models, offering sharper and more detailed viewing.

