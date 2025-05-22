Amazon Mega Tablet Days are LIVE! Grab up to 60% off on Lenovo, Apple, Samsung and more

Amazon Mega Tablet Days are now live and will run until 23rd May, bringing up to 60% off on tablets from top brands like Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, and more. Tablets offer a great mix of portability and functionality. Latest tablets are now up at lower prices during the Amazon Mega Tablet Days.

They’re easier to carry than laptops and offer a larger screen than most smartphones, making them ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, reading, attending online classes, joining meetings, or streaming content.

With options available across different price points, it's easier to find a model that suits both casual and professional use. Amazon Mega Tablet Days is a good chance to explore newer models or brands at lower prices.

Hottest Amazon Mega Tablet Days deals you can’t miss

The Lenovo Tab M9 is a compact and lightweight tablet designed for everyday use. Featuring a 9-inch HD IPS display, it delivers clear visuals and vibrant colours. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor that handles multitasking with ease.

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos provide immersive audio for streaming and entertainment. With Android 12, a 5100mAh battery, and a free TPU back cover included, this tablet is a practical and budget-friendly option.

Specifications Display 9-inch HD IPS (1340x800) Processor MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core RAM/Storage 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM Battery 5100mAh, up to 13 hours video playback Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Lenovo M9 Tab | 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM Expandable| Wi-Fi Tablet| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Octa-Core Processor | Free-TPU Back Cover/Stand | Color: Arctic Grey

The Lenovo Tab Plus is a feature-rich tablet designed for immersive entertainment and smooth performance. It boasts a stunning 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and powerful Octa JBL Hi-Fi speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Running on Android 14 and powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, it offers seamless usage for work or play. The 8600mAh battery with 45W fast charging and built-in kickstand adds convenience to daily use.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Octa-Core RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi Speakers with Dolby Atmos Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ blends reliable performance with vibrant visuals, making it a solid pick for everyday tasks, streaming, and video calls. It features an 11-inch WQXGA display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, supported by quad speakers for rich sound.

Powered by a Snapdragon processor and backed by 5G connectivity, it ensures responsive usage and fast internet access. A 7040mAh battery supports long-lasting sessions without frequent recharges.

Specifications Display 11.0-inch WQXGA, 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Audio Quad Speakers with Surround Sound Battery 7040mAh Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

Always wanted an iPad but found it out of budget? Amazon Mega Tablet Days are now offering the Apple iPad 10th Gen at a 30% discount! The Apple iPad 10th Gen features the A14 Bionic chip that delivers smooth performance for work, creativity, or entertainment.

Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant visuals, while iPadOS enhances productivity with multitasking support. Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast connectivity, and the all-day battery keeps you going without interruptions.

Specifications Display 10.9" Liquid Retina Processor A14 Bionic chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP Front + 12MP Rear Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Click Here to Buy Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

Designed for performance and entertainment, the Xiaomi Pad 6 features a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor, 11-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it’s ideal for multitasking, streaming, and gaming. Its sleek metal body, long-lasting 8840mAh battery, and smart HyperOS make it a top-tier tablet choice.

Specifications Display 11" 2.8K, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM/Storage 8GB/256GB Battery 8840mAh Audio Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Click Here to Buy Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE during Amazon Mega Tablet Days for a powerful yet sleek tablet experience. It features a vivid 10.9-inch WQXGA display with 90 Hz refresh rate, Exynos 1380 chip, and a durable IP68 rating.

The S Pen included enhances productivity, while dual SIM support and an 8000mAh battery keep you connected and powered throughout the day. Perfect for work and entertainment.

Specifications Display 10.9" WQXGA:2304x1440 Processor Exynos 1380 RAM/Storage 6GB/128GB Battery 8000mAh Camera Rear 8MP / Front 12MP Ultra-wide Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

Experience smooth performance with the Lenovo Tab M11, featuring an 11-inch FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals. Powered by an octa-core processor and 8GB RAM, it supports expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD.

Enjoy immersive sound with quad speakers optimised by Dolby Atmos. Perfect for entertainment and productivity, this Wi-Fi-only tablet comes with a 13MP rear camera and a long-lasting 7040mAh battery, making it a top choice in tablet deals.

Specifications Display 11" FHD 1920x1200, 90Hz RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB Processor Octa-core Battery 7040mAh Speakers Quad with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Lenovo Tab M11|8 Gb Ram,128 Gb ROM|11 Inch,90 Hz,72% Ntsc,400 Nits Fhd Display|Wi-Fi Only|Micro Sd Support Upto 1 Tb|Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor|13 Mp Rear Camera,Green

Grab the OnePlus Pad Go during Amazon Mega Tablet Days in one of the best tablet deals! This 11.35-inch tablet offers a stunning 2.4K ReadFit display that’s easy on your eyes, thanks to TÜV Rheinland certification and low blue light technology.

Stay connected with 4G LTE calling plus Wi-Fi, and enjoy immersive sound through Dolby Atmos quad speakers. The large 8000mAh battery supports fast 33W charging to keep you powered all day.

Specifications Display 11.35", 2408x1720, 2.4K Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM/Storage 8GB/128GB Battery 8000mAh, 33W fast charging Connectivity 4G LTE + Wi-Fi Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

Don’t miss the limited-time deal on the Apple iPad Air 11″ with M2 chip, with up to 14% off and great EMI options! Experience stunning visuals on the Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide colour for vivid, lifelike images.

iPadOS enhances your productivity with features like multitasking, Apple Pencil compatibility for creative work, and support for the Magic Keyboard for a laptop-like experience. The USB-C port supports Thunderbolt for quick data transfer and connecting external devices.

Specifications Display 11 inch Liquid Retina: 2360 x 1640 pixels Storage 512 GB SSD Cameras Front 12MP Ultra Wide / Rear 12MP Wide Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM Security Touch ID: Face ID not available on iPad Air Click Here to Buy Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue

This 12.1-inch tablet features a stunning 2.5K 120Hz AdaptiveSync display for ultra-smooth visuals and vibrant colours with 600-nit brightness and triple eye-care technology for comfortable viewing.

The massive 10,000mAh battery supports up to 33+ days standby and 16 hours of HD video playback, plus fast 33W charging to quickly recharge. HyperOS enhances productivity by seamlessly connecting your Redmi Pad Pro with Xiaomi smartphones for easy file sharing, calls, and messages.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2560x1600, 120Hz AdaptiveSync Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (4nm) Battery 10,000mAh with 33W fast charging Memory & Storage 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey

Amazon Mega Tablet Days Which tablets are available during Amazon Mega Tablet Days? Tablets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus, and more are featured with special discounts.

Can I find tablets with different storage and RAM options? Yes, the sale includes tablets with various configurations to suit different needs and budgets.

Are there deals on both Wi-Fi only and LTE tablets? Yes, you can find discounts on both Wi-Fi-only models and tablets with 4G/5G LTE connectivity.

Can I get tablets with stylus support during the sale? Many tablets that support stylus or pen input are part of the deals, but check product details for included accessories.

Do the tablets come with warranty and return options? Yes, all tablets come with manufacturer warranty and Amazon’s return policy applies.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.