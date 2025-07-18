Amazon Monsoon Days! Up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines from LG, Samsung and more until 21 July

Amazon Monsoon Days started on 17 July and are now live with limited time deals across a wide range of home appliances. Shoppers can get up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. With additional cashback, bank card savings, and EMI options, it is one of the most talked about sales this season.
Running until 21 July, this event covers major brands and trusted appliances that many households rely on. Stock tends to move fast during this period, so early buyers will have better picks. From cooling to daily chores, this sale covers key items families use every day at lower prices.
The LG 1.5 ton inverter split AC offers cooling modes for varying needs, including VIRAAT mode for heavy heat and Diet Mode+ for lighter use. It includes a copper condenser for long term use and an HD filter designed to block dust and airborne particles. With faster cooling and smart power use, this AC suits medium-sized rooms and daily use through the changing season.
Purchase this split AC right now at a 55% discount during Amazon Monsoon Days and grab exciting offers on it.
Specifications
Tonnage
1.5 Ton
Condenser Type
Copper
Cooling Modes
AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+
Filter
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Special Features
Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, sleep_mode, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)
The Voltas 1.4 ton inverter split AC suits daily use with its 4-in-1 Adjustable mode, giving flexible cooling based on room activity. Built with a Copper condenser and anti-dust filter, it helps maintain airflow across changing conditions.
This split AC is now part of the Amazon Monsoon Days sale, offering reduced pricing along with additional bank offers and EMI options. Get it at 46% discount.
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V CAE, White)
Built to adapt across daily routines, the Lloyd 1.5 ton inverter split AC features a 5-in-1 Convertible mode that adjusts cooling based on usage. It comes with a Copper condenser and a dual-layer filter system combining Anti-Viral protection and PM 2.5 filtration for added indoor comfort.
Part of the Amazon Monsoon Days event, this model is available with limited-time discounts, EMI plans, and exclusive deals from leading bank partners. Right now it's on a 42% off.
Specifications
Tonnage
1.5 Ton
Cooling Modes
5-in-1 Convertible
Filter
Anti-Viral + PM 2.5
Condenser Type
Copper
Special Features
Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Stabiliser Free Operation, Hidden LED Display
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)
Designed for day-to-day cooling needs, the Voltas 1.5 ton inverter window AC features a 2-in-1 Adjustable mode that adapts output based on usage. The Copper condenser supports stable use across seasons, while the window-fit design suits standard frames.
Now listed in the Amazon Monsoon Days sale, this AC comes with time-bound pricing, EMI plans, and bank-linked offers for added savings. Available at a 44% discount right now.
Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White)
Built to handle daily laundry loads with ease, the Voltas Beko 9 kg top load washing machine features Anti Bacterial Wash Technology and an inbuilt heater for added care during every wash. It supports regular use with a fully automatic design.
Now featured in the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is available at 56% off, making it one of the highest value deals on top load washing machines during the event.
Specifications
Capacity
9 Kg
Star Rating
5 Star
Type
Fully Automatic Top Load
Technology
Anti-Bacterial Wash
Special Features
Protective Rat Mesh, Time Remaining Display, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (2025 Model, WTL9006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)
Smart wash features meet everyday use in the Samsung 7 kg 5 front load washing machine. It comes with Eco Bubble Technology, Hygiene Steam, an inbuilt heater, and a digital inverter motor designed for consistent cleaning. The fully automatic front load setup suits regular laundry routines.
During the Amazon Monsoon Days, this washing machine is listed at 40% off, placing it among the top front load deals featured in the ongoing event.
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)
The LG 7 kg front load washing machine is made to take care of everyday clothes, with 6 Motion DD and Steam Wash for deeper cleaning. It includes a built-in heater and Inverter Direct Drive motor, designed to handle different types of fabrics.
As part of the Amazon Monsoon Days, this washing machine is available at a lowered price and is among the most noticed washing machine offers in the ongoing sale.
Specifications
Capacity
7 Kg
Type
Fully Automatic Front Load
Technology
6 Motion DD, Steam
Heater
Built-in Heater
Motor
Inverter Direct Drive
Special Features
Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, LED Display
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)
Aimed at large households, the LG 655 litre side-by-side refrigerator balances cooling and storage with Smart Inverter technology and consistent air circulation through Multi Air-Flow vents. The express freeze function supports quick chilling when needed. Its frost-free system reduces manual checks.
This model is part of the Amazon Monsoon Days sale and is currently listed at 34% off, drawing attention as a key offer in the large capacity refrigerator range.
Specifications
Capacity
655 L
Type
Side-by-Side, Frost-Free
Cooling
Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze
Technology
Smart Inverter
Special Features
Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Smart Diagnosis
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Cooling needs to shift through the week, and the Samsung 236 litres double door refrigerator adapts with a Convertible Freezer and Digital Inverter technology. The frost-free design helps prevent ice build-up, while the front display allows quick control of settings. With a 3 star rating, it suits daily household use.
Available during the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is currently offered at 36% off, making it a standout choice among seasonal refrigerator deals.
Specifications
Capacity
236 L
Type
Frost Free Double Door
Technology
Digital Inverter
Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Frost Free, Automatic Defrost, Touch Control, Digital Temperature Control, Convertible Freezer
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)
Everyday storage needs are handled with ease in the Voltas Beko 183 litre single door refrigerator. Designed with Fresh Box Technology and a dedicated Chiller Zone, it supports basic cooling without taking up too much space. Its direct cool system maintains consistent temperature through daily use.
As part of the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is currently listed at 53% off, drawing attention across seasonal offers in the single door category.
FAQs on Amazon Monsoon Days on ACs, fridges and washing machines
What is the Amazon Monsoon Days sale?
Amazon Monsoon Days is a limited-time sale offering major discounts on appliances like ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines.
How much discount is available on ACs during Amazon Monsoon Days?
You can get up to 55% off on a wide range of ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas.
Are refrigerators included in Amazon Monsoon Days offers?
Yes, single door, double door, and side-by-side refrigerators are available at discounted prices.
What types of washing machines are on offer?
Fully automatic, semi-automatic, top load, and front load washing machines are all part of the sale.
Are inverter ACs included in the deals?
Yes, inverter split and window ACs are available with significant discounts.
