Amazon Monsoon Days! Up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines from LG, Samsung and more until 21 July

Amazon Monsoon Days started on 17 July and are now live with limited time deals across a wide range of home appliances. Shoppers can get up to 55% off on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, and more. With additional cashback, bank card savings, and EMI options, it is one of the most talked about sales this season. Amazon Monsoon Days are here! Refresh your space with top appliances, smart upgrades, and flexible EMIs.

Running until 21 July, this event covers major brands and trusted appliances that many households rely on. Stock tends to move fast during this period, so early buyers will have better picks. From cooling to daily chores, this sale covers key items families use every day at lower prices.

The LG 1.5 ton inverter split AC offers cooling modes for varying needs, including VIRAAT mode for heavy heat and Diet Mode+ for lighter use. It includes a copper condenser for long term use and an HD filter designed to block dust and airborne particles. With faster cooling and smart power use, this AC suits medium-sized rooms and daily use through the changing season.

Purchase this split AC right now at a 55% discount during Amazon Monsoon Days and grab exciting offers on it.

Specifications Tonnage 1.5 Ton Condenser Type Copper Cooling Modes AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Filter HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Special Features Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, sleep_mode, Fast Cooling, Auto Clean Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Voltas 1.4 ton inverter split AC suits daily use with its 4-in-1 Adjustable mode, giving flexible cooling based on room activity. Built with a Copper condenser and anti-dust filter, it helps maintain airflow across changing conditions.

This split AC is now part of the Amazon Monsoon Days sale, offering reduced pricing along with additional bank offers and EMI options. Get it at 46% discount.

Specifications Tonnage 1.4 Ton Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode Filter Anti-dust Filter Condenser Type Copper Cooling Power 4.6 Kilowatts Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V CAE, White)

Built to adapt across daily routines, the Lloyd 1.5 ton inverter split AC features a 5-in-1 Convertible mode that adjusts cooling based on usage. It comes with a Copper condenser and a dual-layer filter system combining Anti-Viral protection and PM 2.5 filtration for added indoor comfort.

Part of the Amazon Monsoon Days event, this model is available with limited-time discounts, EMI plans, and exclusive deals from leading bank partners. Right now it's on a 42% off.

Specifications Tonnage 1.5 Ton Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Filter Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Condenser Type Copper Special Features Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, Low Gas Detection, Clean Filter Indication, Stabiliser Free Operation, Hidden LED Display Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Designed for day-to-day cooling needs, the Voltas 1.5 ton inverter window AC features a 2-in-1 Adjustable mode that adapts output based on usage. The Copper condenser supports stable use across seasons, while the window-fit design suits standard frames.

Now listed in the Amazon Monsoon Days sale, this AC comes with time-bound pricing, EMI plans, and bank-linked offers for added savings. Available at a 44% discount right now.

Specifications Tonnage 1.5 Ton Cooling Modes 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode Condenser Type Copper Type Inverter Window AC Cooling Power 1.79 Kilowatts Special Features Remote Controlled, Dust Filter Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2-in-1 Adjustable Mode, 2023 Model,183V Vertis Pearl, White)

Built to handle daily laundry loads with ease, the Voltas Beko 9 kg top load washing machine features Anti Bacterial Wash Technology and an inbuilt heater for added care during every wash. It supports regular use with a fully automatic design.

Now featured in the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is available at 56% off, making it one of the highest value deals on top load washing machines during the event.

Specifications Capacity 9 Kg Star Rating 5 Star Type Fully Automatic Top Load Technology Anti-Bacterial Wash Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Time Remaining Display, Drum Clean, Delay Start, Inbuilt Heater Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine with Anti-Bacterial wash Technology (2025 Model, WTL9006UEAH / OBS3060, Dark Grey, Inbuilt Heater)

Smart wash features meet everyday use in the Samsung 7 kg 5 front load washing machine. It comes with Eco Bubble Technology, Hygiene Steam, an inbuilt heater, and a digital inverter motor designed for consistent cleaning. The fully automatic front load setup suits regular laundry routines.

During the Amazon Monsoon Days, this washing machine is listed at 40% off, placing it among the top front load deals featured in the ongoing event.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully Automatic Front Load Technology EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam Special Features Protective Rat Mesh, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Delay Start Cycle Options Delicates, Tub Clean, Spin, Wool, Cotton Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

The LG 7 kg front load washing machine is made to take care of everyday clothes, with 6 Motion DD and Steam Wash for deeper cleaning. It includes a built-in heater and Inverter Direct Drive motor, designed to handle different types of fabrics.

As part of the Amazon Monsoon Days, this washing machine is available at a lowered price and is among the most noticed washing machine offers in the ongoing sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Type Fully Automatic Front Load Technology 6 Motion DD, Steam Heater Built-in Heater Motor Inverter Direct Drive Special Features Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, High Efficiency, LED Display Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Steam, Inverter Direct Drive Technology, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2W, Remove Allergens & Tough Stain, In-Built Heater, Essence White)

Aimed at large households, the LG 655 litre side-by-side refrigerator balances cooling and storage with Smart Inverter technology and consistent air circulation through Multi Air-Flow vents. The express freeze function supports quick chilling when needed. Its frost-free system reduces manual checks.

This model is part of the Amazon Monsoon Days sale and is currently listed at 34% off, drawing attention as a key offer in the large capacity refrigerator range.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Type Side-by-Side, Frost-Free Cooling Multi Air-Flow, Express Freeze Technology Smart Inverter Special Features ‎Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Smart Diagnosis Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

Cooling needs to shift through the week, and the Samsung 236 litres double door refrigerator adapts with a Convertible Freezer and Digital Inverter technology. The frost-free design helps prevent ice build-up, while the front display allows quick control of settings. With a 3 star rating, it suits daily household use.

Available during the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is currently offered at 36% off, making it a standout choice among seasonal refrigerator deals.

Specifications Capacity 236 L Type Frost Free Double Door Technology Digital Inverter Special Features ‎Inverter Compressor, Frost Free, Automatic Defrost, Touch Control, Digital Temperature Control, Convertible Freezer Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)

Everyday storage needs are handled with ease in the Voltas Beko 183 litre single door refrigerator. Designed with Fresh Box Technology and a dedicated Chiller Zone, it supports basic cooling without taking up too much space. Its direct cool system maintains consistent temperature through daily use.

As part of the Amazon Monsoon Days, this model is currently listed at 53% off, drawing attention across seasonal offers in the single door category.

Specifications Capacity 183 L Star Rating 2 Star Type Direct Cool Single Door Features Fresh Box Technology, Chiller Zone Annual Energy Consumption ‎180 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Click Here to Buy Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RDC215D/S0XER0M0000GO, Hairline Blue, With Fresh Box Technology and Chiller Zone, Stella blue)

FAQs on Amazon Monsoon Days on ACs, fridges and washing machines What is the Amazon Monsoon Days sale? Amazon Monsoon Days is a limited-time sale offering major discounts on appliances like ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines.

How much discount is available on ACs during Amazon Monsoon Days? You can get up to 55% off on a wide range of ACs from brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas.

Are refrigerators included in Amazon Monsoon Days offers? Yes, single door, double door, and side-by-side refrigerators are available at discounted prices.

What types of washing machines are on offer? Fully automatic, semi-automatic, top load, and front load washing machines are all part of the sale.

Are inverter ACs included in the deals? Yes, inverter split and window ACs are available with significant discounts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.