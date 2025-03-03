Menu Explore
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale ends today! Grab double door refrigerators from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool at up to 43% off

ByKanika Budhiraja
Mar 03, 2025 02:26 PM IST

The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends on Mar 3, 2025! Up to 43% off on double door refrigerators from Samsung, LG and Whirlpool. Use coupons to save more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S, 2023 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹41,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 285L 2 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-3362IKG,Carbon Sparkle, 7 in1 Multi Modes, Scratch Resistant Premium Glass Door) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 465 L, 1 Star, Optimal Fresh+, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RT51DG682AB1TL, Black Matt, 2025 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹48,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 285L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Expert-Cool IFBFF-3363IGSU, Grey, Surround Cooling, Smart Digital Display with Smart Sense AI and Freezer LED) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 235 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (NEO 278LH PRM WINE VIOLA(2s)-TL) View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-S382SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹39,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 436 L 2 Star With AI Tech, 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection With Nano Shield Technology Inverter Frost Free Double Door Regalis Refrigerator (2024 Model, RF EON 438B RCI MT BK, Matt Black) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 328 L, 3 Star, Convertible 10-in-1, Triple Inverter & Dual Fan Motor Technology, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEF-333TS-P, Inox Steel, 2024 Model) View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 330 L, 2 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A2BSLHL, Real Steel, Silver, 2025 Model) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 241L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, Eco Cool IFBFF-2913DBSE, Brush Grey, 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, March 3, 2025, offering big discounts on double door refrigerators. Get up to 43% off on top brands like Samsung, IFB, LG, and Whirlpool before the sale closes. If your fridge is too small or not cooling properly, this is a good time to replace it.

Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale ends today! Last chance to save big on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool double door refrigerators.
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale ends today! Last chance to save big on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool double door refrigerators.

Plus, you can apply exclusive coupons for extra savings. Stocks are running low, and these deals won’t be available after today. Do not miss out. Shop now and bring home a refrigerator at a lower price before the sale ends.

So, let’s check out the deals and offers on double door refrigerators before the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today.

The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today and it's your last chance to grab big discounts on double door refrigerators. The Whirlpool 431 Litres IntelliFresh Double Door Refrigerator offers plenty of space, a convertible freezer for extra storage, and steady cooling to keep food fresh. The frost free design saves you from the hassle of defrosting. Stocks are running low, so don’t wait. Shop now and save before the sale is over.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
76.7D x 70W x 176H cms
Defrost System Type
Frost Free
Voltage
230 Volts
Form Factor
Convertible
Cooling Method
Compressor
Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S, 2023 Model)

The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, so grab discounts on double door refrigerators from top brands. The IFB 285 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers ample space, steady cooling, and a scratch resistant glass door for durability. With 7 in 1 cooling modes, you can adjust settings based on your needs. The inverter technology helps maintain cooling while using less power. Stocks are selling fast, so don’t wait. Shop now and bring home a refrigerator at a lower price before the sale ends.

Specifications

Configuration
Freezer-on-Top
Additional Features
Inverter Compressor, Energy Efficient, Surround Cooling, Frost Free, Scratch Resistant
Defrost System Type
Automatic
Voltage
220 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Ice Maker Dispensed Type
Cubed
IFB 285L 2 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Eco Cool IFBFF-3362IKG,Carbon Sparkle, 7 in1 Multi Modes, Scratch Resistant Premium Glass Door)

Samsung 465 Litres Frost Free Refrigerator comes with AI enabled smart features and WiFi connectivity for easy control. Its digital inverter technology ensures steady cooling while using less power. The spacious design and optimal fresh plus feature help keep food fresh for longer. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today. Get discounts on top brands on double door refrigerators. Stocks are selling fast, so don’t miss out. Shop now and bring home a refrigerator at a lower price before the sale ends.

Specifications

Additional Features
Energy Efficient, Automatic Defrost, Wi-Fi Enabled, Frost Free, Adjustable Shelves
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Cooling Method
Compressor
Door Material Type
Stainless Steel
Samsung 465 L, 1 Star, Optimal Fresh+, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RT51DG682AB1TL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)

LG 322 Litres Double Door Refrigerator comes with smart inverter technology for steady cooling and lower energy use. Its convertible feature provides extra storage when needed, and Express Freeze ensures quick chilling. With a spacious interior and a durable design, it’s ideal for families. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today. Get discounts on top brands on double door refrigerators. Stocks are running low, so don’t miss this chance to bring home a quality fridge at a lower price.

Specifications

Defrost System Type
Frost Free
Voltage
220 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Cooling Method
Compressor
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

The IFB 285 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with Surround Cooling and Smart Sense AI for even cooling and better freshness. Its digital display allows easy control, and the LED lit freezer adds convenience. The inverter compressor helps save energy while maintaining steady temperatures. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, offering great discounts on double door refrigerators. Only a few left! Get yours before the sale runs out.

Specifications

Additional Features
Inverter Compressor, Automatic Defrost, Door Ajar Alarm, Frost Free Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Ice Maker Dispensed Type
Cubed
Cooling Method
Compressor
IFB 285L 3 Star Frost Free Advanced Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (Expert-Cool IFBFF-3363IGSU, Grey, Surround Cooling, Smart Digital Display with Smart Sense AI and Freezer LED)

The Samsung 419 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers a 5 in 1 convertible mode for flexible storage and better cooling. Its Digital Inverter technology ensures steady temperature control while using less power. With WiFi enabled smart features, you can control settings from your phone for added convenience. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, bringing big discounts on top double door refrigerators. Stocks won’t last long, so grab this deal now and bring home a refrigerator at a lower price.

Specifications

Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Ice Maker Dispensed Type
Cubed
Cooling Method
Compressor
Inverter Type
Has Inverter
Compressor Type
Reciprocating
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DSLHL, Ez Clean Steel)

The Whirlpool 327 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator offers ample storage and flexible cooling with its convertible feature. Designed to maintain freshness for longer, it ensures steady cooling with advanced inverter technology. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your fridge, the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today. Grab discounts on top brands before the sale is over. This sale has huge discounts and great offers, so don’t miss out and buy one for your home today.

Specifications

Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Form Factor
Convertible
Cooling Method
Compressor
Product Finish Type
Matte
Door Material Type
Stainless Steel
Whirlpool 327 L 3 Star Convertible Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV 375 ILLUSIA STEEL(3S) CONV-TL 2024 Model)

The LG 240 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor that keeps cooling consistent while reducing power consumption. Its convertible design allows for extra storage space when required, and the multi air flow cooling system ensures long lasting freshness. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, offering big discounts on top brand refrigerators. Don’t miss out on this deal shop now and bring home the best for your kitchen before the sale wraps up!

Specifications

Voltage
230 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Item Dimensions D x W x H
70.3D x 58.5W x 147.5H cms
LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

Need a spacious and reliable refrigerator for your kitchen? The LG 343 Litres Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator comes with a smart inverter compressor for consistent cooling and energy savings. Its convertible feature provides extra storage when required, while express freeze helps cool items quickly. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, giving you a chance to grab top brand refrigerators at discounted prices. Don’t wait too long; shop now and bring home this double door refrigerator before the deals run out.

Specifications

Voltage
220 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Pattern
Solid
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Need a refrigerator that keeps your food fresh and organised? The Whirlpool 235 Litres Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator offers separate compartments for better storage and cooling. Its advanced cooling technology helps retain freshness while reducing odour mixing. The Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza Sale ends today, bringing you great discounts on top brands. This is your last chance to save big on a quality refrigerator. Order now and bring home this spacious and convenient refrigerator before the deals are gone.

Specifications

Voltage
230 Volts
Shelf Type
Toughened Glass
Form Factor
Standard double door
Cooling Method
Compressor
Inverter Type
No Inverter
Whirlpool 235 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 253D PROTTON ROY RADIANT STEEL(Z) Double Door Refrigerator space, 2024 Model)

More double door refrigerator deals before Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale ends:

Factors to consider while purchasing the best double door refrigerators from Amazon during sale:

  • Capacity and family size: Choose a refrigerator size based on your household needs. A 250 to 300 litre model suits small families, while larger families may need 350 litre and above.
  • Energy rating: Look for a higher star rating to save electricity in the long run. A 3-star or 4-star model is ideal for better efficiency.
  • Cooling technology: Frost free refrigerators with multi-airflow cooling ensure even temperature distribution, keeping food fresh for longer.
  • Convertible feature: Some models offer flexible storage, allowing you to convert the freezer into a fridge when needed.
  • Compressor type: Inverter compressors adjust cooling based on usage, reducing noise and power consumption.
  • Smart features: WiFi connectivity, AI cooling, and digital displays enhance convenience and allow remote monitoring.
  • Build and storage design: Adjustable shelves, large bottle racks, and separate vegetable compartments improve organisation.
  • Warranty and brand reputation: Check manufacturer warranties and customer reviews to ensure durability and service quality.
  • Discounts and offers: Compare deals on Amazon during the sale to get the best price on top-rated brands.

FAQs on the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale ends today on double door refrigerators

  • When does the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza Sale end?

    The sale ends today, so this is your last chance to grab discounts on double door refrigerators.

  • What discounts are available on double door refrigerators?

    You can find price cuts, exchange offers, and bank discounts on top brands during the sale.

  • Are there any no cost EMI options available?

    Yes, select models come with no cost EMI, making it easier to buy within your budget.

  • Which brands are offering the best deals?

    Popular brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and IFB have great discounts in this sale.

  • Which is the best double door refrigerator to buy in this sale?

    It depends on your needs, but top rated options include Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool models with convertible features and smart inverter technology.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

