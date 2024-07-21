Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best deals on laptops, tablets and smartwatches; with up to 70% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers incredible savings on tech products. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to INR 45,000 on laptops and up to 60% off on tablets. An instant bank discount of up to INR 7,000 is also available. Trading in select laptops can yield a discount of up to INR 25,000. Buying two smartwatches provides a 12% discount, and shoppers can take advantage of up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options. Get tech savvy with top-of-the-line laptops, tablets, and smartwatches at great prices during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024.

Extra savings can be found with Amazon Coupons and Combos. Additionally, special prices are available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 LTE and Apple Watch SE2. The GoPro Hero 10, for the first time, is offered at INR 22,999, making it an exceptional deal. This sale presents a prime opportunity to get top tech products at significantly reduced prices.

The Dell Smart Choice 15 Thin & Light Laptop offers a perfect blend of performance and portability, ideal for students and professionals alike. Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and fast data access. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021, it’s ready for work right out of the box. The integrated Intel UHD Graphics and 15.6" FHD display make it suitable for light gaming and streaming, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. This laptop also makes a thoughtful gift for anyone needing a reliable computing solution.

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation (up to 4.40 GHz, 10MB 6 Cores)

RAM & Storage: 8 GB DDR4, 512GB SSD

Software: Windows 11 Home, MS Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee Multi-Device Security (15 months)

Special features: Thin design, Spill-resistant keyboard

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek and powerful laptop, perfect for professionals and gamers. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it offers enhanced multitasking and improved gaming experiences. The 15.6" FHD display with an anti-glare coating provides clear visuals, and the backlit keyboard ensures easy typing in low-light conditions. Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021, it’s ready for all your computing needs. The thin and light design makes it an ideal choice for those who need a portable yet robust device.

Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H (up to 4.7 GHz, 10 cores)

RAM & Storage: 16 GB DDR4, 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Software: Windows 11 Home, Office Home and Student 2021

Special features: Backlit Keyboard, Anti Glare Coating

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a versatile and lightweight tablet, perfect for work, entertainment, and creative tasks. It features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display that delivers vibrant colours and sharp details. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it handles multitasking with ease. The included S-Pen enhances productivity and creativity, while Dolby Atmos Sound provides an immersive audio experience. The tablet's slim, metal unibody design makes it a stylish and portable choice for students and professionals. It’s also a great gift option, offering robust features and a sleek look.

Processor: Octa-Core

RAM & Storage: 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM

Software: Android 12

Special features: S-Pen Support, Dolby Atmos Sound

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (6th generation) is designed for ultimate performance and versatility, featuring the powerful M2 chip and a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display. With 1TB of storage and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, it excels in both productivity and entertainment. The 12MP front and 12MP + 10MP rear cameras ensure high-quality photos and videos, while all-day battery life supports extensive use. Perfect for creatives, professionals, and students, the iPad Pro offers advanced capabilities and seamless multitasking with iPadOS.

Processor: M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

RAM & Storage: 1 TB

Software: iPad OS

Special features: Face ID, Liquid Retina XDR display

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE combines style and functionality, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users. With advanced health monitoring features like body composition analysis and optical heart rate sensors, it helps you stay on top of your health. It supports over 90 workout modes and offers seamless connectivity with Android smartphones. The classic design, enhanced app availability, and up to 40 hours of usage time make it a reliable companion for everyday use.

Operating System: Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Compatible with Android)

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Special features: Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor, Advanced Sleep Analysis Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

The Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49 mm] is designed for endurance athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, featuring a rugged titanium case and specialised bands like the Trail Loop and Alpine Loop. It boasts up to 36 hours of battery life and a bright Always-On Retina display for easy visibility in any environment. With advanced fitness metrics, including heart rate zones and precision GPS, it's ideal for tracking workouts and outdoor adventures. The customisable Action button provides quick access to essential functions, making it a reliable companion for active lifestyles.

Operating System: iOS

Connectivity Technology: LTE, UMTS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

Battery Life: Up to 36 hours

Special features: Rugged Titanium Case, Precision GPS

1. What types of discounts can I expect on laptops?

During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, you can find discounts ranging from up to INR 45,000 on select laptops. Additionally, there are offers on bundled deals, bank discounts, and exchange offers.

2. Are tablets included in the Prime Day sale?

Yes, tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad Pro are part of the sale with discounts of up to 60% off. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options and additional bank discounts.

3. What are the key features to look for in a smartwatch during the sale?

Smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE and Apple Watch Ultra are available with discounts and special offers during Prime Day. Look for features such as GPS, fitness tracking capabilities, and compatibility with your smartphone platform.

4. How long does the Prime Day Sale last?

Typically, Amazon Prime Day lasts for 48 hours, offering a limited-time window to grab these deals. Prime members get exclusive early access to deals, so it's beneficial to keep an eye out for announcements and plan your purchases accordingly.

5. Can I use Amazon Coupons and Combos during the sale?

Yes, Amazon Coupons and Combos offer additional discounts during Prime Day. These can be applied to eligible products to maximise savings on your purchases.

