Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 means cool savings of up to 50% on split ACs: Top brands include Samsung, LG, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2025 arrives with a wave of cool savings, putting the spotlight on split ACs from the biggest names in home cooling. For anyone looking to beat the relentless summer heat, this is the moment to upgrade to smarter, more efficient air conditioning. Stay cool this summer with up to 50% off on split ACs from Samsung, LG, and more—energy-efficient comfort meets smart savings during Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Samsung, LG, Carrier, and Blue Star headline the deals, offering up to 50% off on models packed with inverter technology, advanced filtration, and Wi-Fi controls. These ACs are designed for Indian homes, delivering reliable performance and lower energy bills, even during peak heatwaves. With extended warranties, easy installation, and fast delivery for Prime members, shopping is seamless and stress-free during this Amazon sal

Looking for an AC to cool a compact bedroom or a spacious living room? Fret not, there’s a split AC tailored to your needs and budget, making this Prime Day the perfect opportunity to invest in comfort and value for years to come.

Bank offers and discounts during Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day 2025 brings a host of exclusive instant discounts for Prime members using SBI and ICICI Bank cards. Enjoy a flat ₹500 instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank credit card transactions for purchases above ₹24,990, and a substantial flat ₹1,500 instant discount on both EMI and non-EMI transactions above ₹10,000 using SBI or ICICI Bank credit cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card). Additional flat discounts of ₹750, ₹1,000, or ₹1,500 are available on higher-value purchases, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cardholders can access extra savings on select EMI and non-EMI transactions. Plus, get 10% instant discounts up to ₹1,250 or ₹1,500 on qualifying transactions, and 5% back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. No promo code is needed - simply pay with your eligible card to unlock these Prime-only savings. No Cost EMI is also available on select cards for orders above ₹3,000.

Loading Suggestions...

This Amazon Prime Day sale, experience advanced cooling and energy savings with the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This smart split AC features Flexicool inverter technology, allowing you to customise cooling capacity and save up to 50% energy. Its convertible 6-in-1 modes, smart energy display, and Wi-Fi connectivity ensure seamless comfort and control. Dual filtration, 100% copper condenser, and voice-enabled features make it a standout choice for modern homes this Amazon sale.

Price history:

Price history(Flashkart)

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your home cooling this Amazon Prime Day sale with the LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC, featuring advanced AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and VIRAAT Mode for rapid, energy-efficient performance. This Amazon sale standout is perfect for small rooms, this split AC ensures powerful cooling even at 55°C, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection keeps your air fresh and healthy. Enjoy a durable 100% copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, stabiliser-free operation, and a smart LED display.

Price history:

Price history(Flashkart)

Loading Suggestions...

Catch exclusive Amazon Prime Day sale offers on the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. This split AC delivers faster cooling, energy savings, and personalised comfort with AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, and Diet Mode+. The HD filter with anti-virus protection, copper condenser, and 4-way swing ensure clean air, durability, and consistent performance - making it a smart upgrade for any modern home, especially during the sale.

Price history:

Price history(Flashkart)

Loading Suggestions...

Unlock unbeatable comfort this Amazon Prime Day sale with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, featuring 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling for personalized temperature control and energy savings. This split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms, delivering heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C. Enjoy a 100% copper condenser, hydrophilic blue fins for durability, and advanced I Sense Technology for precise comfort. Don’t miss exclusive Amazon sale offers on this 2025 model with a 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Price history:

Price history

More great picks for you:

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your home cooling this Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 with the Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This split AC features a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, letting you tailor cooling to your needs while saving energy. Ideal for small rooms, it delivers reliable performance even at 52°C, thanks to its copper condenser and anti-dust filter. Enjoy exclusive Amazon sale discounts and benefit from advanced features like antimicrobial protection, hidden display, and self-diagnosis.

Price history:

Price drop

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy smart savings this Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 with the Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, designed for medium-sized rooms and heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C. This split AC features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, allowing you to adjust capacity from 40% to 110% for personalised comfort and energy efficiency. With a robust copper condenser, hydrophilic blue fins, and I Sense Technology, it ensures durability and precise cooling. Look for exclusive Amazon sale offers on this 2025 model with a 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Price history:

Price history

Loading Suggestions...

Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day sale offers on the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, perfect for medium-sized rooms. This split AC features 5-in-1 Convertible modes, letting you adjust cooling from 30% to 110% capacity for optimal comfort and energy savings. With a copper condenser, golden fins, and anti-viral + PM 2.5 filter, it ensures durability and clean air. Enjoy powerful cooling even at 52°C, stabiliser-free operation, and a 7m long air throw.

Price history:

Price history

Loading Suggestions...

Incredible savings this Amazon Prime Day sale with the Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Digital Inverter Split AC, designed for medium-sized rooms. Featuring 5-step convertible modes, this split AC offers customisable cooling to match your needs while saving energy. Equipped with a durable 100% copper condenser and advanced digital inverter technology, it delivers powerful, fast cooling even at 58°C. Benefit from a 5-year comprehensive warranty and enjoy cleaner air with the copper anti-bacterial filter. Don’t miss exclusive Amazon sale discounts on this energy-efficient, reliable cooling solution.

Price history:

Price history

Loading Suggestions...

Upgrade your home this Amazon Prime Day sale with the Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, perfect for medium to large rooms. This split AC features 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, allowing you to adjust capacity from 40% to 110% for tailored comfort and energy savings. With heavy-duty cooling up to 52°C, a 100% copper condenser, and Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating, it ensures durability and powerful performance. Look out for exclusive Amazon sale offers and enjoy a 5-year comprehensive warranty.

Price history:

Price history

Loading Suggestions...

Step into summer with the LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC, now featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale. Designed for large rooms, this split AC uses AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes and Diet Mode+ to deliver faster cooling and energy efficiency. The HD filter with anti-virus protection, 4-way swing, and durable copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection ensure clean air, wide coverage, and long-lasting performance, all backed by comprehensive warranties this Amazon sale.

Price history:

Price history

Similar articles for you

Looking for laptops under ₹60000? Great deals with Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 on HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 40% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is ON!! Get up to 60% off on tablets across price range

Amazon Prime Day sale: Monitors and printers for better productivity at home with up to 60% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Grab large screen TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more with up to 65% off

Top 10 front load washing machine deals shortlisted for Amazon Prime Day Sale, starting at ₹23,490 from top brands

FAQs on ACs What is the capacity of the LG 2 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC? It is designed for large rooms, with a cooling capacity suitable for spaces between 151 and 200 square feet.

How does the AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology benefit users? It allows customisable cooling modes to adjust energy use and comfort based on room size and user preference.

What air purification features does this AC offer? The AC includes an HD filter with anti-virus protection to ensure cleaner, healthier indoor air quality.

What warranty coverage is provided with this LG AC? It offers 1-year comprehensive product warranty, 5 years on PCB and motor, and 10 years on the compressor.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.