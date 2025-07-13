Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on car and bike tyre inflators, dashcams, car vacuums and more
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:00 PM IST
From portable inflators for on-the-go emergencies to smart dashcams that record every detail on the road, this Amazon Sale 2025 has options for every budget.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details
|
₹2,100
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
REDTIGER F9 Dash Cam 4K Front and Rear 1080P, Built-in WiFi GPS, Dual Dash Camera for Cars with 32GB Card, Loop Recording, Parking Mode, Smart App Control View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
Onelap GO Portable GPS (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Yr Android iOS app View Details
|
₹5,090
|
|
|
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details
|
₹1,430
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details
|
₹2,100
|
|
|
AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black). View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
TUSA Cordless Tyre Inflator - 6000 mAh Battery - 2X Faster Inflation - Dual Mode (Battery & 12V Car Port), 150PSI Air Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Motorcycles, Balls, and Inflatables (Red) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 4K with Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 8MP UHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi | App | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹14,990
|
|
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
|
₹14,043.94
|
|
|
Boult Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
|
₹2,119
|
|
|
REDTIGER F9 Dash Cam 4K Front and Rear 1080P, Built-in WiFi GPS, Dual Dash Camera for Cars with 32GB Card, Loop Recording, Parking Mode, Smart App Control View Details
|
₹12,490
|
|
|
REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details
|
₹4,503.94
|
|
|
WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details
|
₹1,430
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Autofy Storm 3 [4-in-1] Powerful & Fully Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Air Blower - 18000PA 3.5X More Suction Power - BLDC Long Life Motor - 3 Suction Speeds - 25 mins Runtime (24 Months Warranty) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
AGARO CV1077 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /110W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord, Stainless Steel Filter, Black View Details
|
₹1,446
|
|
|
GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black) View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details
|
₹1,863
|
|
|
AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3) View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
DYLECT Ultra Clean Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Portable, for Bike and Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details
|
₹5,697
|
|
|
Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning | 18 Months Warranty | 1800 Watts | 150 Bars | View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
IPELY (Double_Battery) Cordless Portable Wireless Pressure Washer Gun 48V 12000mah Heavy High Pressure Water Gun for Stand Car Wash Bike Washing 3In1 Car Duster Steel| Vacuum Nozzle 5M (Multicolour) View Details
|
₹1,490
|
|
|
Onelap GO Portable GPS (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Yr Android iOS app View Details
|
₹5,090
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹4,199
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹3,990
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹2,798
|
|
|
Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Pre-Recharged SIM | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | for Car, Bike, Scooty | 1 Year App Subscription Included View Details
|
₹5,102
|
|
View More Products