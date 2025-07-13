Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on car and bike tyre inflators, dashcams, car vacuums and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:00 PM IST

From portable inflators for on-the-go emergencies to smart dashcams that record every detail on the road, this Amazon Sale 2025 has options for every budget.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,100

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

REDTIGER F9 Dash Cam 4K Front and Rear 1080P, Built-in WiFi GPS, Dual Dash Camera for Cars with 32GB Card, Loop Recording, Parking Mode, Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Onelap GO Portable GPS (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Yr Android iOS app View Details checkDetails

₹5,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,430

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,100

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black). View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TUSA Cordless Tyre Inflator - 6000 mAh Battery - 2X Faster Inflation - Dual Mode (Battery & 12V Car Port), 150PSI Air Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Motorcycles, Balls, and Inflatables (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 4K with Sony STARVIS IMX415 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 8MP UHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi | App | Up to 1TB Storage View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 3K with Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP UHD Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | 3.2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | Up to 1TB Storage View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details checkDetails

₹14,043.94

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boult Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details checkDetails

₹2,119

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

REDTIGER F9 Dash Cam 4K Front and Rear 1080P, Built-in WiFi GPS, Dual Dash Camera for Cars with 32GB Card, Loop Recording, Parking Mode, Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included View Details checkDetails

₹14,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NEXDIGITRON ACE 2 Car Dash Camera with in-Built GPS Logger, Native 2K 1440P, 0.96 Screen, Voice Control, Super-Capacitor, F1.8 6G Lens, Optional Parking Mode, Upto 256GB Supported View Details checkDetails

₹4,503.94

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WOSCHER 2003 High Power Auto Car Vacuum Cleaner for Deep Cleaning, Hand Held Portable Cars Vacuum for car Cleaning with DC 12V, 140W Vacuum Motor & 5000 PA Powerful Suction, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,430

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Autofy Storm 3 [4-in-1] Powerful & Fully Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Air Blower - 18000PA 3.5X More Suction Power - BLDC Long Life Motor - 3 Suction Speeds - 25 mins Runtime (24 Months Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO CV1077 Car Vacuum Cleaner, Portable, Handheld,12V DC /110W, 4.5KPA Power Socket, 14.7ft Long Cord, Stainless Steel Filter, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,446

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,863

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3) View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DYLECT Ultra Clean Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Portable, for Bike and Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

STARQ AWP2.8 | 350 Bar 2800W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable | Red View Details checkDetails

₹5,697

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning | 18 Months Warranty | 1800 Watts | 150 Bars | View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IPELY (Double_Battery) Cordless Portable Wireless Pressure Washer Gun 48V 12000mah Heavy High Pressure Water Gun for Stand Car Wash Bike Washing 3In1 Car Duster Steel| Vacuum Nozzle 5M (Multicolour) View Details checkDetails

₹1,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Onelap GO Portable GPS (with 12 Months 4G SIM Recharge) - Wireless GPS Tracker for Car, Kids School Bag, Scooty or Trucks | 10000 mAH Battery | Voice Monitoring | Magnetic Grip | 1 Yr Android iOS app View Details checkDetails

₹5,090

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Pre-Recharged SIM | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | for Car, Bike, Scooty | 1 Year App Subscription Included View Details checkDetails

₹5,102

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is not just about gadgets or home appliances, car owners, this is your moment too. As part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, prices on essential automotive accessories have dropped by up to 70%. From tyre inflators and dashcams to car vacuums and more, the Prime Day Sale is packed with deals to upgrade your vehicle’s safety, performance, and convenience.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the best time to upgrade your car and bike care with up to 70% off!
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is the best time to upgrade your car and bike care with up to 70% off!

Prepping for long drives or simply want to keep your car spotless and road-ready, these top-rated tools and devices are now available at all-time low prices. The Amazon Prime Sale also features bank discounts, exchange offers, and limited-time coupons, making it the best time to buy.

Prime Sale Amazon 2025 deals are moving fast and stocks are limited. Explore the best car accessory deals before they disappear.

Best deals on car and bike accessories on Amazon Sale 2025

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bank offers for additional discounts during Amazon Prime Day Sale

  • ICICI Bank: 10% instant discount up to 6250 (Credit card, debit card and Credit EMI)
  • SBI Bank: 10% instant discount up to 6250 (Credit card and Credit EMI)
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank: 5% instant discount + Unlimited 5% back
  • Minimum purchase of 5,000 required; higher savings on orders above 99,990.
  • Valid on both EMI and non-EMI transactions, no promo code needed.
  • No Cost EMI available on select cards for purchases over 3,000.
  • Offers are exclusive to Prime members during the Prime Day 2025 sale.

Tyre inflators at up to 55% off on Amazon Prime Day

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, car accessories like tyre inflators, pressure washers, and dashcams are available at massive discounts. Tyre inflators are now up to 55% off during the Amazon Sale 2025, making it the perfect time to grab one for emergencies and regular maintenance. 

Pressure washers help clean your vehicle effortlessly, while dashcams ensure added safety by recording your drives. These handy tools are in high demand, and the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 brings the lowest prices of the year. Don’t miss out—many of these Amazon Prime Sale deals are already selling out fast.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Dashcams at up to 60% off on Amazon Sale 2025

If you’ve been planning to add an extra layer of safety to your car, now’s the time. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is offering up to 60% off on dashcams, making it a great opportunity to upgrade or buy one. From Full HD recording and night vision to GPS-enabled models and wide-angle lenses, there are plenty of options to choose from. 

Whether you drive daily or occasionally, these compact gadgets help capture every moment on the road. Don’t miss out—Prime Sale Amazon 2025 deals won’t last long!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car vacuum cleaners at up to 60% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Tired of messy car interiors? The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has your back with up to 60% off on car vacuum cleaners. These compact, high-suction devices are perfect for removing dust, food crumbs, and pet hair from every corner of your vehicle. 

From handheld wired models to cordless wet and dry vacuums, the options are vast and affordable. Whether you drive daily or on weekends, keeping your car clean has never been easier. Grab the best deals now before they vanish during the Prime Sale Amazon 2025!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Car and bike pressure washers at up to 60% off

Blast away dirt, mud, and grime effortlessly with powerful pressure washers, now available at up to 60% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. Whether you want to deep clean your car, bike, or even your home’s driveway, these washers make cleaning quick and efficient. 

Choose from top-rated models featuring adjustable nozzles, high PSI output, and compact builds. With deals live on Amazon Sale 2025, it’s the best time to upgrade your garage essentials. Don’t miss out—these Prime Sale Amazon discounts won’t last long!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

GPS trackers for car and bikes at up to 70% off on Prime Sale Amazon

Track your vehicle in real time and boost security with GPS trackers, now available at up to 70% off during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. These compact devices offer location tracking, anti-theft alerts, and geo-fencing features, making them perfect for both cars and bikes. 

Whether you’re monitoring a fleet or safeguarding your personal ride, these gadgets offer peace of mind at a budget-friendly price. Explore the best deals during the Amazon Sale 2025 and grab these essential tools before stocks run out on Prime Sale Amazon.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE! Day 1 deals on fans, coolers and inverters are out, up to 50% off

Looking for laptops under 60000? Great deals with Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 on HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 40% off

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 87% off on vacuum cleaners, water purifiers, air purifiers by Philips, Kent, and more

Amazon Prime Day sale: Monitors and printers for better productivity at home with up to 60% off

Automotives

  • How do I use a car tyre inflator?

    Plug it into your car's 12V socket, connect the nozzle to the tyre valve, set the pressure, and turn it on.

  • Are car pressure washers safe for paint and bodywork?

    Yes, when used correctly with the right nozzle and pressure settings, they are safe and effective for cleaning vehicles.

  • Do I need a separate water source for car pressure washers?

    Yes, you'll need to connect it to a water tap or bucket with compatible inlet options.

  • Do dashcams work while the car is parked?

    Some dashcams offer parking mode, which records when motion or impact is detected, but they may require hardwiring.

  • Is it legal to use a dashcam in India?

    Yes, dashcams are legal in India for personal use, as long as they don’t obstruct the driver's view.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
News / Technology / Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on car and bike tyre inflators, dashcams, car vacuums and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On