Amazon Prime Day Sale ends in 2 hours! Hurry, grab up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 09:30 PM IST

With Prime Day Sale ending at 12 AM tonight, this is your last chance to grab discounts up to 75% on wearables from Apple, Sony, Samsung, JBL and more.

Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062

₹7,198

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

₹5,000

CHECK DETAILS

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear 4-mic Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass, 40mm Drivers,Dual-Device Pairing,Collapsible Design, Alexa Enabled,50Hr Bt + Rapid Charge-Black

₹16,239

CHECK DETAILS

aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 6, Wireless - Glittering Gold)

₹12,914

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser IE 300 Hi-Res Audiophile In-Ear Headphones, German Design, 7mm XWB Driver, Detachable MMCX Cable, Rich Bass, Perfect or Gaming, Noise-Isolating Fit, Silicone & Foam Tips, 2Y Warranty, Black

₹11,210

CHECK DETAILS

Elevea 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘 VR Headset with Stereo Headphones, 3D Virtual Reality Glasses Compatible with Android & iOS Smartphones 4.7 to 7.2 Inch, Immersive VR for Movies & Games

₹1,839

CHECK DETAILS

SKULLCANDY Set USB-C in-Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Noise Isolating, Call and Track Control, Works with iPhone and Android (Preppy Summer)

₹2,262

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹19,299

CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black)

₹6,599

CHECK DETAILS

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black

₹2,029

CHECK DETAILS

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96" AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black)

₹7,998

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

₹16,249

CHECK DETAILS

boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025), 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, 6Mics AI-ENx, 80 Hrs Battery, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crimson Red)

₹3,499

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black

₹4,188

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54

₹4,999

CHECK DETAILS

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

₹5,582

CHECK DETAILS

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Crystal Black)

₹5,499

CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹5,074

CHECK DETAILS

boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)

₹1,799

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black

₹4,069

CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹2,999

CHECK DETAILS

Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White)

₹4,499

CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

₹4,799

CHECK DETAILS

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black

₹8,119

CHECK DETAILS

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 11)

₹16,899

CHECK DETAILS

Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Silver 10

₹13,800

CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black)

₹3,247

CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 12)

₹19,999

CHECK DETAILS

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9)

₹24,369

CHECK DETAILS

Arcnet V5 VR Headset for Phone with Controller, Anti-Blue Eyes Protected HD Lenses, 110° FOV Virtual Reality Headsets VR Goggles for iOS & Android

₹3,998

CHECK DETAILS

Dood (15 Years Warranty) Virtual Reality VR Headset with Touch Button for Watching Movies,Playing Games Compatible with All Smartphones Upto 7 inches (White)(Make in India)

₹1,598

CHECK DETAILS

Meta Quest 3 512GB - Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance — Asgard's Wrath 2 and Meta Quest + Bundle

₹55,990

CHECK DETAILS

Irusu Play VR Ultra 3D VR Headset-Virtual Reality Headset with HD Lens,Controller,Stereo Headphones 3.5mm Jack to Type C Connector,Inbuilt Touch Button for Mobile VR Gaming.

₹3,099

CHECK DETAILS

Skullcandy Set USB-C in Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Works with iPhone 15, Android and Laptop - Black

₹1,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -Black

₹916

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser IE 100 Pro-Clear in Ear Monitoring Wireless Headphones for Musicians On Stage & Monitoring

₹8,181

CHECK DETAILS

Apple EarPods (USB-C) ​​​​​​​

₹1,900

CHECK DETAILS

SKULLCANDY Set USB-C in-Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Noise Isolating, Call and Track Control, Works with iPhone and Android (Preppy Summer)

₹2,262

CHECK DETAILS

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.

₹3,599

CHECK DETAILS
Just 2 hours left! The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight at 12 AM, and this is your last chance to grab up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, and more. If you’ve been thinking about buying wearables from Apple, Samsung, Sony, JBL, or other top brands, don’t wait any longer, many deals are already going out of stock.

Its the last of of Amazon Prime Day Sale, hurry grab your favourite wearables now!
There are some great offers still live, including smartwatches with health tracking, earbuds with long battery life, and headphones with noise cancellation. Whether you're shopping for fitness, work, or travel, now is the time to get the best value.

Prices will go back up once the sale ends, and these discounts might not return anytime soon. So, if you’ve been scrolling and thinking if you should buy it, the answer is yes, but only if you hurry. Head to Amazon now and grab your top picks before the Prime Day Sale ends.

Lowest prices on last day of Prime Day Sale 2025! Top deals here

Smartwatches at up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 is offering up to 75% off on smartwatches, and it’s one of the biggest deals we’ve seen this year. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt, and more are part of the sale, with prices slashed for a limited time.

Want a smartwatch with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, or long battery life, there’s something for everyone. With the sale ending soon, this is the perfect time to upgrade or gift a smartwatch. Hurry before the best deals sell out—these Prime Day discounts won’t last long!

Best offers on TWS earbuds, up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

The Amazon Sale 2025 is live with up to 80% off on TWS earbuds from top brands like boAt, Noise, OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, and more. Whether you're looking for earbuds with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), low latency for gaming, long battery life, or crystal-clear call quality, now’s the best time to buy.

Models with Bluetooth 5.3, fast charging, and water resistance are also up for grabs at never-before-seen prices. These deals are valid only for a limited time, so don’t wait too long—grab your favourite pair of wireless earbuds before stocks run out!

BT headphones at up to 75% discount on Amazon Prime Day

Only 2 hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends! If you're planning to grab a good pair of Bluetooth headphones, now’s the time. Enjoy up to 75% off on bestselling models from brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, Boult, and more.

Whether you want deep bass, long battery backup, ANC for travel, or comfortable over-ear designs for work and entertainment — these limited-time deals are your last chance to score big. With bank discounts and no-cost EMI also live, don't miss the final window to upgrade your audio game. Hurry, sale ends at midnight!

Smart rings on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 65% off

VR headsets on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 55% off

Only a few hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wraps up, and if you’ve been eyeing a VR headset, this is your last chance to grab one at a discount. Enjoy up to 55% off on top-rated models from popular brands offering immersive visuals, responsive motion tracking, and ergonomic designs.

From gaming to virtual fitness to 360° experiences, these headsets can completely transform your digital world. Don't wait, limited stocks and time-bound deals mean the best offers could be gone any minute. Shop now before the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 ends at midnight!

Wired headphones and earphones at up to 70% off

The clock’s ticking—Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends in just a few hours! If you prefer the reliability of wired headphones and earphones, now’s your chance to get them at up to 70% off. Looking for crisp sound quality for calls, bass-heavy audio for music, or tangle-free designs for daily use, there are some great options live right now.

Top audio brands are part of the Prime Sale Amazon 2025, and prices are the lowest they've been all year. Don’t miss out—these last-minute deals won’t last beyond midnight!

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

  • Can smartwatches make calls and reply to messages?

    Yes, many smartwatches allow you to make calls, reply to messages, and receive app notifications when connected to your smartphone.

  • Are wearables compatible with all phones?

    Most wearables work with Android and iOS, but it's best to check brand-specific compatibility before buying.

  • Do smart rings track health data?

    Yes, smart rings can track sleep, heart rate, temperature, and activity, just like fitness bands or smartwatches.

  • Are wearables waterproof?

    Many wearables come with water or splash resistance. Always check the IP rating or ATM level for water protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
