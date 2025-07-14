Amazon Prime Day Sale ends in 2 hours! Hurry, grab up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more

Just 2 hours left! The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends tonight at 12 AM, and this is your last chance to grab up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, earbuds, and more. If you’ve been thinking about buying wearables from Apple, Samsung, Sony, JBL, or other top brands, don’t wait any longer, many deals are already going out of stock. Its the last of of Amazon Prime Day Sale, hurry grab your favourite wearables now!

There are some great offers still live, including smartwatches with health tracking, earbuds with long battery life, and headphones with noise cancellation. Whether you're shopping for fitness, work, or travel, now is the time to get the best value.

Prices will go back up once the sale ends, and these discounts might not return anytime soon. So, if you’ve been scrolling and thinking if you should buy it, the answer is yes, but only if you hurry. Head to Amazon now and grab your top picks before the Prime Day Sale ends.

Lowest prices on last day of Prime Day Sale 2025! Top deals here

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatches at up to 75% off on Amazon Prime Sale 2025

The Amazon Prime Sale 2025 is offering up to 75% off on smartwatches, and it’s one of the biggest deals we’ve seen this year. Top brands like Apple, Samsung, Noise, boAt, and more are part of the sale, with prices slashed for a limited time.

Want a smartwatch with AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, health tracking, or long battery life, there’s something for everyone. With the sale ending soon, this is the perfect time to upgrade or gift a smartwatch. Hurry before the best deals sell out—these Prime Day discounts won’t last long!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Best offers on TWS earbuds, up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

The Amazon Sale 2025 is live with up to 80% off on TWS earbuds from top brands like boAt, Noise, OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, and more. Whether you're looking for earbuds with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), low latency for gaming, long battery life, or crystal-clear call quality, now’s the best time to buy.

Models with Bluetooth 5.3, fast charging, and water resistance are also up for grabs at never-before-seen prices. These deals are valid only for a limited time, so don’t wait too long—grab your favourite pair of wireless earbuds before stocks run out!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

BT headphones at up to 75% discount on Amazon Prime Day

Loading Suggestions...

Only 2 hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends! If you're planning to grab a good pair of Bluetooth headphones, now’s the time. Enjoy up to 75% off on bestselling models from brands like Sony, boAt, JBL, Boult, and more.

Whether you want deep bass, long battery backup, ANC for travel, or comfortable over-ear designs for work and entertainment — these limited-time deals are your last chance to score big. With bank discounts and no-cost EMI also live, don't miss the final window to upgrade your audio game. Hurry, sale ends at midnight!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Smart rings on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 65% off

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

VR headsets on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, up to 55% off

Only a few hours left before the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wraps up, and if you’ve been eyeing a VR headset, this is your last chance to grab one at a discount. Enjoy up to 55% off on top-rated models from popular brands offering immersive visuals, responsive motion tracking, and ergonomic designs.

From gaming to virtual fitness to 360° experiences, these headsets can completely transform your digital world. Don't wait, limited stocks and time-bound deals mean the best offers could be gone any minute. Shop now before the Prime Sale Amazon 2025 ends at midnight!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Wired headphones and earphones at up to 70% off

The clock’s ticking—Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 ends in just a few hours! If you prefer the reliability of wired headphones and earphones, now’s your chance to get them at up to 70% off. Looking for crisp sound quality for calls, bass-heavy audio for music, or tangle-free designs for daily use, there are some great options live right now.

Top audio brands are part of the Prime Sale Amazon 2025, and prices are the lowest they've been all year. Don’t miss out—these last-minute deals won’t last beyond midnight!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Bring the big screen home this Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 with up to 70% off

Last day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025! Grab up to 75% off on laptops, smartwatches, tablets, headphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Up to 70% off on car and bike tyre inflators, dashcams, car vacuums and more

Amazon Prime Day sale final day: Save big on smartwatches with up to 75% off and more

FAQs on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 Can smartwatches make calls and reply to messages? Yes, many smartwatches allow you to make calls, reply to messages, and receive app notifications when connected to your smartphone.

Are wearables compatible with all phones? Most wearables work with Android and iOS, but it's best to check brand-specific compatibility before buying.

Do smart rings track health data? Yes, smart rings can track sleep, heart rate, temperature, and activity, just like fitness bands or smartwatches.

Are wearables waterproof? Many wearables come with water or splash resistance. Always check the IP rating or ATM level for water protection.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.