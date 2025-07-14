Amazon Prime Day Sale ends in 2 hours! Hurry, grab up to 75% off on smartwatches, headphones, earbuds and more
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 09:30 PM IST
With Prime Day Sale ending at 12 AM tonight, this is your last chance to grab discounts up to 75% on wearables from Apple, Sony, Samsung, JBL and more.
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fossil Gen 6(44Mm, Brown Color) Mens Smartwatch With Amoled Screen, Alexa Built-In, Snapdragon 4100+ Wear Platform, Google Assistant, Spo2, Wellness Features And Smartphone Notifications - Ftw4062 View Details
|
₹7,198
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life View Details
|
₹5,000
|
|
|
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear 4-mic Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with Sensory Bass, 40mm Drivers,Dual-Device Pairing,Collapsible Design, Alexa Enabled,50Hr Bt + Rapid Charge-Black View Details
|
₹16,239
|
|
|
aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 6, Wireless - Glittering Gold) View Details
|
₹12,914
|
|
|
Sennheiser IE 300 Hi-Res Audiophile In-Ear Headphones, German Design, 7mm XWB Driver, Detachable MMCX Cable, Rich Bass, Perfect or Gaming, Noise-Isolating Fit, Silicone & Foam Tips, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
|
₹11,210
|
|
|
Elevea 𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐓𝐘 VR Headset with Stereo Headphones, 3D Virtual Reality Glasses Compatible with Android & iOS Smartphones 4.7 to 7.2 Inch, Immersive VR for Movies & Games View Details
|
₹1,839
|
|
|
SKULLCANDY Set USB-C in-Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Noise Isolating, Call and Track Control, Works with iPhone and Android (Preppy Summer) View Details
|
₹2,262
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹19,299
|
|
|
Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹6,599
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details
|
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹2,029
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor, for iOS & Android(Chrome Black) View Details
|
₹7,998
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹16,249
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Zenith Pro (2025), 50dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio, Hi-Res Audio LDAC, 6Mics AI-ENx, 80 Hrs Battery, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Crimson Red) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- Black View Details
|
₹4,188
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds Core (Black) with Galaxy AI | Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass | IP54 View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,582
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Crystal Black) View Details
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹5,074
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Black View Details
|
₹4,069
|
|
|
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 Min Charge Gives Up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Calm White) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
|
₹4,799
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹8,119
|
|
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 11) View Details
|
₹16,899
|
|
|
Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Silver 10 View Details
|
₹13,800
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(11, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,247
|
|
|
Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, Wearable Fitness Tracker, Sleep Heart Rate Health Monitor, No App Subscription, 4 Days Battery Life, Fast Wireless Charging, 10 ATM Water-Resistance (Size 12) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9) View Details
|
₹24,369
|
|
|
Arcnet V5 VR Headset for Phone with Controller, Anti-Blue Eyes Protected HD Lenses, 110° FOV Virtual Reality Headsets VR Goggles for iOS & Android View Details
|
₹3,998
|
|
|
Dood (15 Years Warranty) Virtual Reality VR Headset with Touch Button for Watching Movies,Playing Games Compatible with All Smartphones Upto 7 inches (White)(Make in India) View Details
|
₹1,598
|
|
|
Meta Quest 3 512GB - Breakthrough Mixed Reality - Powerful Performance — Asgard’s Wrath 2 and Meta Quest + Bundle View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
Irusu Play VR Ultra 3D VR Headset-Virtual Reality Headset with HD Lens,Controller,Stereo Headphones 3.5mm Jack to Type C Connector,Inbuilt Touch Button for Mobile VR Gaming. View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Skullcandy Set USB-C in Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Works with iPhone 15, Android and Laptop - Black View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Sony ZX Series MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headband Stereo On Ear Headset -Black View Details
|
₹916
|
|
|
Sennheiser IE 100 Pro-Clear in Ear Monitoring Wireless Headphones for Musicians On Stage & Monitoring View Details
|
₹8,181
|
|
|
Apple EarPods (USB-C) View Details
|
₹1,900
|
|
|
SKULLCANDY Set USB-C in-Ear Wired Earbuds, Microphone, Noise Isolating, Call and Track Control, Works with iPhone and Android (Preppy Summer) View Details
|
₹2,262
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
